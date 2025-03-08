With many Gen Zers battling economic uncertainty, personal mental health struggles, and social isolation, according to a 2024 Deloitte report, it’s not surprising that the things they value and prioritize in their lives have taken a drastic shift from older generations like Baby Boomers. From their personal lives to their workplace expectations, Gen Z is shifting attitudes and bringing their unique experiences to the table — urging others to adopt new social norms and regulations.

While they may be controversial and criticized by traditionalists, there are certain unique things Gen Z demands at work that Boomers would never ask for directly. From prioritizing work-life balance to ensuring they have space for personal growth at work and advocating for the compensation they need to live, Gen Zers aren’t afraid to push the boundaries of traditional social norms, even at the distaste of their older peers and leadership teams.

Here are 11 unique things Gen Z demands at work that Boomers would never ask for:

1. A wellness day

According to data from BambooHR, nearly 70% of workers experience negative emotions like guilt, shame, anxiety, and embarrassment when they use the sick time they’re entitled to at work. Despite having the time off and sick days to use, their leadership teams indirectly and directly shame them, making them feel guilty for using their time as they see fit.

Some employees are fed the toxic “family” narrative by their bosses, guilted into burning themselves out and avoiding taking time off to support their co-workers and teams. For others, it rejects their time off, encouraging burnt-out workers to side-step their emotional well-being and restful time.

With many already forced to use their sick time to take “wellness days,” with many missing an average of one day a week to cope with stress, anxiety, and mental illness, it’s not surprising that this is one of the unique things Gen Z demands at work that Boomers would never ask for.

2. Mental health accommodations

According to an AbsenceSoft survey, nearly 52% of young workers seeking workplace accommodations have received criticism or pushback from leaders. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Gen Z is leading the charge in advocating for more inclusive workplace environments for disabled people as they challenge traditional norms.

According to a Deloitte workplace report, less than half of Gen Z workers feel like their bosses actively help them to cultivate a healthy workload, with another 28% arguing they struggle with their mental health as a direct result of their relationship with their boss. While they may share differing views on mental health from their leadership teams, one of the unique things Gen Z demands at work that Boomers would never ask for is accommodations to cope and thrive alongside their mental health struggles in the workplace.

Forced workplace shifts from the pandemic, like remote work, have already proved that workplace accommodations for mental health can make a big difference, increasing employee productivity and satisfaction. However, stigmas around mental health, especially in relationship to Gen Zers experiencing struggles at a higher rate, have made accommodations a controversial topic in many workplace environments — sparking tension and resentment between young workers and their Boomer counterparts.

3. More flexible working schedules

According to a report from the Top Employer Institute, 80% of Gen Z workers argue that flexibility in their work schedules is one of the most important factors in their career decisions.

From having the option to adopt a remote or hybrid schedule to being able to take time off and even feeling empowered to leave for an appointment in the middle of the day, the traditional workplace norms and expectations that Boomers tolerated are no longer feasible in Gen Z's changing culture.

4. Accountability from leadership

Considering Baby Boomers were much more complicit with the traditional standards of Corporate America early in their careers, it’s not surprising that expecting accountability and challenging leaders to higher standards is one of the unique things Gen Z demands at work that Boomers would never ask for.

Many workers in leadership positions today are from older generations, such as Gen Xers and Boomers. Their commitment to hierarchical structures in the workplace — which a 2024 Marsh McLennan report suggests is a traditional value they collectively uphold — reflects their perspective on authority and job security.

Gen Z wants to see change happen, even in institutions like the workplace that have historically been slow to respond to complex issues like equality and societal justice. If it involves engaging in tough conversations and ensuring employers uphold higher standards, Gen Z is willing to ask for it — particularly as they gain influence and surpass Boomers in workforce representation.

5. Compensatory rewards over parties and verbal praise

Many older generations of workers are finally acknowledging the benefits of specific demands that Gen Z is making in the workplace as they’re experiencing more burnout late in their careers. For example, Gen Z needs a livable wage, even in their entry-level positions, and they’re tired of being met with verbal praise and recognition from leadership teams instead of career growth opportunities and compensation perks like a raise.

While recognition and praise are still crucial at work and can spark team motivation, consistently relying on them — alongside pizza parties and other “care washing” techniques — only breeds resentful workers and burnt-out high achievers.

Considering that nearly 70% of Gen Z workers would tolerate an unwanted job for adequate compensation in the current economy — plagued by rising rent costs and inflationary pressures — it’s not surprising that the unique things they demand at work are centered around compensation and perks that add value to their personal lives and well-being.

6. More loyalty from employers

Alongside widespread industry layoffs, an unstable and unpredictable job market, and rising economic concerns, Gen Z is committed to demanding loyalty from their employers through reliable compensation, long-term perks, and a sense of job stability.

Having quickly learned early in their careers that big corporations and companies care less about their employees than they project, Gen Zers have broadly adopted contract work to secure job stability outside their full-time jobs.

While Gen Z certainly demands pragmatic and unique things at work that Boomers would never ask for, they want their humanity to be recognized on a larger scale. This recognition should allow them to set better boundaries, maintain a healthy work-life balance, and feel comfortable in the workplace.

7. Basic empathy

Many of the unique things Gen Z demands at work that Boomers would never ask for directly revolve around a basic sense of compassion and empathy. From receiving a livable wage to having the flexibility to take time off when needed and even feeling respected in leadership conversations, Gen Z is much more vocal about the expectations and standards they hold their peers and managers to.

While baby Boomers were thrown into a “hustle culture” that encouraged them to keep their heads down, work hard, and occasionally tolerate misbehavior from leadership teams — in a way that sometimes paid off financially for them long-term, in a way that Gen Zers don’t have the privilege to realize — Gen Z is forced to pave a new way forward, focused on wellness over a misguided “bootstrap mentality.”

Gen Zers don’t need to build personal relationships with their co-workers and managers to embrace this basic empathy, and studies show that they don’t want to cultivate them anyway. Instead, they want to feel understood and heard — given feedback, support, and guidance in a way that acknowledges their humanity rather than avoids it.

8. Aligned values

According to a Handshake study, 65% of Gen Z undergraduate students would not apply for jobs that didn’t reflect their values and morals. Considering that many young workers seek a sense of purpose in their careers, not necessarily to be the center of their lives but to add value, their demands around morality and ethicality aren’t entirely surprising.

Whether it’s sustainability — that many Gen Zers report as a top priority in their lives — or standards for diversity and inclusion, Gen Zers are demanding that their employers not only reflect but also uplift their values and expectations at work.

9. Accessible childcare options

According to the Center for American Progress, more than 5 million American families who invest in childcare every year are paying unaffordable rates. Despite being less of a problem for Boomer workers today, many of whose children are already adults living out of the house, Gen Zers and millennials are forced to grapple with this dilemma — balancing full-time jobs and caring for their families.

While many young workers are already advocating for better working conditions and compensation to support their families, some Gen Zers are making unique demands for childcare at work.

Whether employer-sponsored childcare assistance or on-site childcare facilities, employees could benefit from not stressing over who’s watching their kids while on the clock.

10. A flexible dress code

Employees can’t be on the same page 100% of the time. Many Baby Boomers are committed to upholding traditional expectations at work, and Gen Zers actively advocate for change. Thus, there will be a disconnect between what’s currently happening in the workplace and what’s coming.

One of the unique things Gen Z demands at work that Boomers would never ask for is a more flexible dress code, giving people the option to prioritize comfort over a misguided view of “professionalism.” Especially considering that professional expectations stem from gendered and racial biases, it makes sense that Gen Z is acknowledging the toxicity of double standards for dress at work.

11. More frequent breaks

While Baby Boomers are programmed into a “hustle culture” mindset at work that urges them to overlook breaks and the importance of rest, Gen Zers are adamant about prioritizing the balance between productivity and personal time.

Since breaks — even the controversial midday office nap — can help boost mental clarity, energy, and productivity among employees, it makes the most sense to leverage these small moments to keep the peace in the workplace. While Gen Z might be misguidedly labeled with stereotypes like “laziness,” they essentially want to show up, find purpose, and do great work while they’re in the office.

However, the difference between their work sentiments and older generations’ are simple: they’re not willing to sacrifice personal time and well-being to appease companies that don’t share the same loyalty toward them.

