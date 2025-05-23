There are two types of people in this world: those with a catastrophic perception who get up in arms any time anything goes wrong, and those who know how to roll with the punches. People who take everything in stride share light-hearted traits that set them up for an attitude of success. They understand that life is a mixture of good and bad experiences, but all of them are opportunities to grow, learn, or find creative solutions.

People like this are unbothered by the ups and downs of life, fully aware that there is always sunshine after the rain and vice versa. They don't take themselves or life too seriously and are intent on making the most of it. You know you are one of those happy-go-lucky people if you have these very specific, light-hearted traits.

People who take everything in stride share these 11 light-hearted traits

1. An optimistic outlook

Kampus Production from Pexels via Canva

Light-hearted people see the upside of things. They lean toward an attitude of optimism and stay as far away from pessimistic people as possible. Optimistic people see the bright side of every situation and find it easier to bounce back from situations.

They always believe that there is a victory just around the corner, and the silver lining always stands out for them. They know how to lift other people's spirits during tough times and can influence others to take on their sunny disposition, even if only for a moment. Optimists are important pieces to the puzzle of life.

2. A healthy sense of humor

Dragonimages via Canva

People who take everything in stride know how to find the humor in every circumstance. They can lighten the mood with a well-placed joke or make people smile during trials and tribulations. There is nothing like laughing to keep from crying, and these prized people are just what we need when life starts life-ing.

Not only can they crack a good joke, but these laid-back individuals can laugh at themselves. They frequently use their own follies as fodder for their humorous antics. They never see themselves as above it all or take themselves too seriously. They know that if you can laugh at yourself, you haven't really taken a loss. You've simply learned a lesson.

3. Playfulness

Willowpix from Getty Images Signature via Canva

You know a person is calm and carefree if they can take time to stop and smell the roses. Unbothered people have a playful demeanor and bring a sense of fun and excitement to everything they do. Whether it be a mundane conversation, a run-of-the-mill activity, or a tough task, they know how to make things feel light and enjoyable.

A person who takes things in stride won't hesitate to jump into a kickball game if asked or pin the tail on the donkey on a kid's birthday. They're the life of the party, the one who must be there or it would not be the same. That childlike playfulness is something that is celebrated and embraced everywhere they go.

4. An easygoing nature

cglade from Getty Images via Canva

These are not people who get rattled in sticky situations or become offended by an off-handed comment. They assume good intent unless they are shown otherwise and take people at face value, preferring to get to know them before they formulate their own opinions about who they are.

They like to go with the flow, easily adapting to unexpected changes. They stay flexible, ready to make adjustments to their existing plans when necessary and without batting an eyelash. Easygoing people make great leaders because it is not easy to ruffle their feathers. They are the calm in the middle of every storm.

5. Warmth and friendliness

pixelfit from Getty Images Signature via Canva

The folks who know how to take everything in stride seem to have never met a stranger. They greet new people and old friends alike with a warm and friendly welcome. People find them easy to approach, and they know how to make others feel comfortable and at ease.

People like this are the ones who welcome you into the fold with open arms. They don't form opinions about others based on what they heard, but prefer to go off their own personal experiences. They encourage others to be open and accepting by modeling the behavior and letting people know that it is okay to forgive and move forward.

6. An ability to listen without judging

ilonakozhevnikova via Canva

If you haven't read Mel Robbins' book, The Let Them Theory, what have you been doing with your life? But seriously, one of the premises is that we should allow people to be exactly who they are without the pressure to be who or what we want them to be. By doing so, we remove much of the tension that exists in our interpersonal relationships and make them more authentic.

People who take things in stride are experts at this. They listen, but don't judge, and they allow people to be their real selves. They can disagree with someone, but still show them respect and make an effort to empathize. Non-judgmental people understand that we are individuals with our own life experiences and traumas, and that their flaws and weaknesses are no better than anyone else's.

7. Emotional resilience

Tim Douglas from Pexels via Canva

The saying, "Feel the fear and do it anyway," is exactly what I mean when I talk about the emotional resilience of people who know how to take everything in stride. They give their emotions credence and recognition, and after acknowledging them, they continue to forge ahead undeterred.

Emotionally resilient people feel sadness, anger, happiness, or boredom just as deeply as everyone else, but they choose not to dwell in negative emotions. That's not to say they ignore them, because they do not. But they know how to observe their emotions in a self-aware manner, then decide to act in spite of them.

8. A youthful spirit

FatCamera via Canva

While many people believe that they have more days behind them than in front of them, people who take everything in stride believe that it is never too late to be what they might have been. They know that age is just a number and you are only as young as you feel.

This type of person might have multigenerational friendships and be able to weave in and out of groups of varying ages with ease. That youthful spirit that they carry makes other people feel alive in their presence. It reminds others to live life to the fullest and to enjoy every single second that they have here. And without all of the undue stress that humans take on unnecessarily, they may even look much younger than their age.

9. Conflict resolution skills

August de Richellieu from Pexels via Canva

Every tense situation needs a skilled mediator who can calm tempers and be the voice of reason when things get out of control. If you are a person who can take things in stride, you probably play that role amongst your family, friends, and community. They lean on you to provide rational logic and solutions during chaotic times.

Your natural humor, playful spirit, and youthful innocence can diffuse even the worst of conflicts, reduce stress during tumultuous times, and help combative parties to see things from a different perspective. By being light-hearted, you give others permission to lighten up and take a more collaborative stance.

10. Good social skills

Andrea Ortizg from Getty Images via Canva

The ones among us who let everything roll off their backs don't feel a pressure to perform or put on a false persona in social situations. They show up as their authentic selves, knowing that they are not for everyone. Whoever is meant to be in their lives will be. This awareness takes their social interactions and networking to the next level.

These social butterflies thrive on being around other people. It seems to energize them as they flutter about, connecting with everyone in their orbit. And these aren't just surface-level engagements. They have a genuine interest in getting to know people and understanding them. Their favorite thing to do is infuse the joy that they feel about life into others.

11. Spontaneity

Pheelings media from Getty Images via Canva

If you take things in stride, you are most likely a spontaneous person. You can bend with the wind, but you never break. A friend might call you in the middle of the night and ask you to hop a flight with them across the country the next day, and you agree without hesitation. A road is closed, and you have to take a long detour? No problem.

That ability to change course whenever necessary is one of the most beneficial traits of people who take everything in stride. They know that the only thing promised in life is change, and they adapt well to it. Spontaneous people always have a plan A, B, and C, but when all else fails, they can come up with creative solutions on the spot and remain flexible in case things don't go as expected.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.