On the surface, you might not think too much of how intelligent or creative you are. After all, there are plenty of people who are smart and bright.

But many people go through life never fully realizing that their intelligence and creativity are actually a gift.

Here are 11 signs you might be gifted without realizing it, according to psychology

1. You're a bit abnormal

Elina Fairytale | Pexels

If you consider yourself a little bit strange, it's a good indicator that you're a gifted person. So what if you have a fascination with word puzzles or you know random interesting facts by heart? That doesn't make you weird, but it might make you gifted.

Research has shown that gifted people tend to be the most open individuals. Because of this, they see things that others might not notice. This can come off as "strange" when you ramble or point these things out. Combine that with your quick sense of humor, and it's no wonder why people who are gifted might seem strange or a little bit off.

Advertisement

2. You're lazy

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

When you're a gifted person, you might find yourself inactive. However, this isn't necessarily something you're aware of. People who are highly gifted and intelligent tend to be lazy, but the reason for this stems from their mind.

You're so busy thinking that you forget to go outside and exercise, for example. According to one study, highly intelligent individuals tend to be the least physically active. Unfortunately, this can cause health issues, so if this sounds like something you do, be sure to remain active when you can.

Advertisement

3. You're highly sensitive

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Many people may believe that gifted individuals are out of touch with their emotions, but that couldn't be farther from the truth. Arguably, the most intelligent people out there tend to be incredibly emotional.

According to research, highly intelligent people are likely highly sensitive. As a highly sensitive person, you have heightened awareness of the feelings of others, yourself, and the environment you're in. So, if you have a big heart, take it as a compliment, because you're likely gifted.

Advertisement

4. You're extremely imaginative

wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Gifted people have incredible imaginations. Even if you don't quite realize you're gifted, you may find yourself frequently drifting off into space, daydreaming away. Or, perhaps you're extremely talented at creating art. And multiple studies have found that highly creative individuals also tend to be highly intelligent.

But creativity has also been linked to increased happiness. In fact, researchers concluded, "Both creativity and well-being are essential to humankind. The present research not only replicates the positive relationship between creativity and well-being but also demonstrates that creativity is beneficial to subjective well-being."

Not only do gifted people have amazing creativity, but they also benefit from it.

5. You have high standards

Kindel Media | Pexels

Most may think that having high standards is a bad thing. Though research has found that highly gifted people tend to set higher standards for themselves, there might be an upside to it.

These same individuals give themselves grace when they mess up. And that's an incredible skill to have, as it shows a healthy balance between pushing yourself and cutting yourself some slack.

Advertisement

6. You're curious about everything

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

The most gifted people out there may not know it, but they have very curious minds. They find themselves questioning the world around them, seeking out knowledge they don't possess. They have a natural openness that makes them more susceptible to learning and trying new things.

It's a really good trait to have, as intelligent people find things more interesting because they are more open to new experiences. For you, as a gifted individual, you become an even more well-rounded person each day by expanding your horizons.

7. You bond with people older than you

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Because you're considered "abnormal" or "strange," you probably struggled a lot with fitting in, especially growing up. Maybe you were ahead of your classmates or perhaps your interests weren't the same. Either way, it was likely a difficult experience for you/

But this is why it's not surprising that highly gifted people tend to form friendships with people that are older. Not only do they have more in common with older, more mature people, but they are able to discuss more topics, keeping their minds stimulated and engaged.

Advertisement

8. You prefer being alone

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

The reality is, the most gifted people tend to be the most lonely. They have a harder time meeting people since they're constantly busy with newer objectives, and may find it difficult to connect to them on a deeper level.

However, having fewer friends isn't always a bad thing. As a matter of fact, intelligent people might prefer it. A study found that smarter people do better with fewer friends. Not only that, but intelligent people are happier when they're not hanging out with their friends.

9. You're a careful problem-solver

cottonbro studio | Pexels

If you're gifted, even if you don't realize it, you might find that you're great at problem-solving. Whether it's personal problems or math equations, people who are gifted are excellent learners and navigators. But it isn't because of their quickness; rather, it's because of their caution.

Researchers determined those with higher IQs take a longer time solving complex problems compared to those with lower IQs. Yet, that's because those with higher IQs have a frontal lobe that allows them to deliberate longer, making their brains more synchronized.

Advertisement

10. You're witty

CoWomen | Pexels

Gifted individuals are intelligent, creative, and curious, but they are also incredibly witty. According to research, people who are comedians are also highly intelligent compared to everyone else.

So, if you're not sure if you're gifted, ask yourself one question: Do I have a witty sense of humor? If the answer is yes, you have incredible skills that set you apart from everyone else.

11. You pick up on things easily

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Just because gifted individuals take longer to solve problems doesn't mean they're slow learners. Once a gifted person understands something, they're able to retain that knowledge.

Because of this, they tend to be quick learners due to their incredible memory.

In fact, one study found that older individuals had higher IQs because they were able to recall memories at an earlier age. And that's an incredible skill to possess.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.