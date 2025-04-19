People With Great Emotional Intelligence Usually Have These 11 Things In Their Home

Despite being relatively popular on social media and endlessly talked about in the health and wellness industry, the term "emotional intelligence” is still vague. According to a study from the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education, it’s often characterized by a few key traits and behaviors: emotional expression and regulation, empathy, and self-awareness.

While expressed differently by each individual, one commonality among self-aware or emotionally regulated people is that they tend to have certain items in their homes that reflect high emotional intelligence. Their habits, routines, and living spaces reflect their values and priorities. So, while they may seem subtle and unsuspecting, getting a great read on a person’s internal intelligence from what they keep on hand in their homes is possible.

People with great emotional intelligence usually have these 11 things in their homes:

1. A place for movement

According to a 2010 study, people who exercise to help regulate their mood and cope with emotional discomfort tend to score higher on emotional intelligence scales than those who don’t.

Considering you can’t always predict when you’ll be coping with discomfort or experiencing a strong emotion, having a space for movement or workout equipment at home is often essential for emotionally intelligent people. It gives them a safe space, without having to go to a workout class or the gym, to unwind, de-stress, and cope with emotional challenges in the moment.

Even if it’s just a yoga mat in their bedroom or space for a few dumbbells, having a place for movement is something people with great emotional intelligence usually have in their homes.

2. Books

While it might seem obvious and subtle, people with great emotional intelligence usually have lots of books in reach at home. According to a study from Scientific American, literary fiction and the practice of reading can help people build emotional intelligence, specifically, the empathy that comes from reading, understanding, and acknowledging differing perspectives and opinions.

While this research is especially focused on children and adolescents, the benefits of reading extend well into adulthood. Reading helps people unwind, de-stress, practice empathy, and learn about social behavior and their own values without diving too heavily into their own introspective practices.

3. Their safe space

Whether it’s a comfy chair in the living room or a quiet corner of the house, the most emotionally intelligent people generally have a safe and secure space carved out in their homes for a number of reasons. Emotionally intelligent people tend to leverage and prioritize their alone time for hobbies, self-reflection, and emotional regulation—they require a safe place at home to comfortably engage in all these habits.

While they tend to bring a positive and productive aura to their social interactions, much of the self-awareness and emotional intelligence that fuels it starts when they’re alone. They unpack their days, consider their needs, regulate their emotions, and invest time and energy into what they enjoy most.

4. Art supplies

According to a study in the Journal of Intelligence, emotionally intelligent people tend to be more creative.

Of course, the manifestation of this creativity looks different for everyone. For some, it’s simply a means to be an innovative thinker at work or creatively problem-solve at home. For others, it’s traditionally conveyed — celebrating with habits and creative endeavors like painting, drawing, or crafting at home.

People with great emotional intelligence usually have some things in their homes that aid in practicing creativity and curiosity, whether it’s a paintbrush, an artistic space to draw, or crocheting materials.

5. Sticky notes

It might seem silly or truly only applicable to a handful of emotionally intelligent people, but sticky notes are generally something self-aware and secure people have on hand in their homes. They are self-aware enough to realize when they need a reminder and even more keen on writing affirmations that can be easily hung anywhere in their homes.

Incorporating positive affirmations into your routine can be key to boosting emotional intelligence. They support a more balanced inner monologue, less anxiety, and a stronger sense of self-worth and self-esteem. Emotionally intelligent people know that these kinds of affirmations aren’t always comfortable or “top-of-mind,” so they use sticky notes as thoughtful reminders to work them in throughout the day.

6. Journals

According to clinical psychologist Jacquelyn Johnson, journaling can be a great aid in helping people acknowledge, process, and heal from complex emotions. Whether it’s working through trauma, coping with anxiety and worry, or even planning a busy day, journaling is something emotionally intelligent people tend to do on a weekly, if not daily, basis.

People with great emotional intelligence typically always have some kind of notebook or journal in their homes, scattered around their houses, or tucked away neatly in their bedside tables.

7. Comfortable furniture

Comfortable furniture, like cozy couches or armchairs facing each other in a living room, is often essential for the kind of social connection that fuels emotional intelligence. For some people lacking emotional intelligence, decorating and furnishing their spaces is more about pursuing external validation, with prestigious art or furniture that fits a trendy vibe, than connection.

A study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found a link between high-quality social interactions, focused on emotional expression, vulnerability, trust, and emotional intelligence, arguing that the two often complement each other in daily life.

People with spaces for this kind of connection and conversation at home are also more likely to invite people over to engage in it, rather than isolating themselves or trying to find comfort in a space not tailored to their needs, values, social circles, and habits.

8. Plants and flowers

Research conducted by psychology experts from Rutgers University found that having flowers and greenery around the home can spark a more positive attitude, feelings of peace and calmness, and even daily excitement. However, simply buying potted plants and bouquets of their favorite flowers isn’t the only benefit emotionally intelligent people reap from having them in their homes. There’s also an element of self-care and nurturing.

People who regularly care for plants and nurture greenery in their living spaces tend to report better mental health outcomes than those who don’t. Plants can bring a grounding energy to a space, bringing life, color, and excitement to an otherwise mundane and plain room.

Emotionally intelligent people prioritize this kind of calming energy in their living spaces, which is why plants, flowers, and greenery are often present in their homes.

9. Sentimental photos

According to psychology professor and nostalgia expert Krystine I. Batcho, looking at photos — like family albums, memories with friends on Snapchat, or old photobooth snapshots — can be enlightening, reflective, and incredibly beneficial for one's mental health.

People with great emotional intelligence usually have nostalgic photos and keepsakes in their homes that convey a sense of gratitude in their daily routines. Even when coming home from a stressful and chaotic day, these little memories serve as a reminder of the bigger picture, opening up opportunities for them to reflect, appreciate the little things, and express gratitude to their loved ones.

10. Musical instruments

A 2024 study on music therapy reveals that listening to and making music can extensively regulate emotions, cope with stress, and promote social interaction.

While many people play an instrument or listen to music, it’s one of the intentional things that emotionally intelligent people make time for in their daily routines. They might have a guitar lingering in the corner of their bedroom, a speaker in their kitchen for music, or some radio that gives them solace after a long day at work, but they almost always have some kind of space, object, or instrument in their homes.

11. Art on their walls

According to social psychologist Alexander Danvers, making art is not the only thing that helps emotionally intelligent people unwind, de-stress, and process their emotions — looking at art and crafting a living space with sentimental pieces can also be equally important for their emotional and physical well-being.

For some people, especially those without excellent coping skills or chronic stress and anxiety, having plain white walls and little decor is something they can control — they’re already dealing with so much internal turmoil that any more stimulation from home decor can feel overwhelming.

However, for many emotionally intelligent people who find solace in sentimental artwork and have hobbies, practices, and habits that help them cope with complex emotions, having a space that reflects their identity and passions is comforting.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.