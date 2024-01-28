The Single Most Powerful Morning Habit That Will Make A Huge Difference In Your Life

The first part of your day can have a huge impact on your mood and outlook. It’s important to feel like you’ve started the day off right. Often, taking just a few minutes to center yourself and prepare for the day ahead can make a big difference.

One of “the most powerful morning habits” you can take on is journaling.

Self-help Instagram account @keys4success recently shared why this morning habit is one that you should think about adopting.

“The most powerful morning habit I’ve discovered? Journaling,” they wrote in a post.

Journaling is far from just an Instagram fad; it’s a habit backed by medical research. According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, journaling can be a healthy tool for processing difficult and intense emotions. Not only that, but the creative outlet can reduce stress, improve mood, and even help you work through your problems and concerns.

Healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente agreed. They listed multiple benefits of journaling, which included “reduce stress and anxiety” and “track progress and growth.”

The question is, what makes journaling in the morning so important?

It’s all about taking what’s inside your head and putting it onto paper. In her book "The Artist’s Way," Julia Cameron introduced the concept of morning pages. MasterClass summarized, “The idea is to wake up, open your morning journal, and write three pages of longhand of any thoughts that come out of your head.”

When doing something like this, it is important to relegate it to the morning. “Morning is the optimal time of day for stream-of-consciousness daily practice,” MasterClass stated. “Your morning brain is fresh. Write your pages before you fill your head with any outside influences.”

Journalist Hayley Phelan wrote about her experience doing morning pages for The New York Times. She said, “Scientific studies have shown [journaling] to be essentially a panacea for modern life. There are the obvious benefits, like a boost in mindfulness, memory and communication skills. But studies have also found that writing in a journal can lead to better sleep, a stronger immune system, more self-confidence and a higher I.Q.”

Journaling is a simple practice that can improve nearly every aspect of your life. It goes far beyond decreasing anxiety and getting negative thoughts out of your mind.

Journaling in the morning is an easy self-care habit to adopt.

Journaling may sound overwhelming and intimidating if you’ve never done it before, or if you’ve tried and failed to keep up with it as a habit. You don’t have to start by writing three pages every morning. Instead, you can begin by answering some simple prompts.

@keys4success___ recommends answering 5 questions while journaling in the morning:

1. “What am I grateful for?”

2. “What is my most important task today?”

3. “What story-worthy moment happened yesterday?”

4. “How am I feeling right now?”

5. “What’s working right now? What could be better?”

They call this “5 minutes that will change the trajectory of your day.” It’s an easy way to begin incorporating journaling into your daily routine without feeling overwhelmed by it all. Answering these questions will help you gain a new level of introspection while reflecting on straightforward aspects of your day-to-day life.

Journaling is a powerful tool to have in your self-care arsenal. It can help you discover more about yourself and better understand your feelings. There are also many practical benefits to journaling like lessening stress and elevating your I.Q. Taking just a few minutes to journal in the morning can completely redirect the course of your day for the better.

