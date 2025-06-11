What one generation sees as a necessary evolution, the other may see as a form of entitlement. Things like inclusion, mental health, and even humor are subjects that each generation sees differently, depending on the time period in which they grew up. These beliefs can often lead us to be at odds with one another about the most mundane and basic things in our daily lives.

Generational divides continue to shape cultural expectations and the way we all view respect. Just like the things Gen Z sees as basic respect that boomers still think are overreactions, it usually comes down to traditional values being questioned and challenged. And this never-ending push and pull will continue until they try to understand each other.

Here are 11 things Gen Z sees as basic respect that boomers still think are overreactions

1. Using inclusive language

Asking for someone's pronouns is no different than asking them for their name or how they want to be addressed. According to a survey from Pew Research Center, 61% of Americans aged 18 to 29 are comfortable using gender-neutral pronouns, compared to 48% of those aged 50 and older.

For younger people, their belief is that there needs to be some form of respect between people. Gen Z places a high value on emotional intelligence and social awareness. To them, you would never refer to someone by a nickname without asking them first, which is a foreign concept to many boomers, who gave out nicknames regardless of the context.

Those around them either had to accept the name or be isolated from the social group due to their noncompliance with it. But for Gen Zers, inclusive language is just part of their daily lives.

2. Access to mental health days

Gen Z prioritizes their mental health over everything else. Taking a day off to decompress from their anxiety is a part of self-care, while boomers view mental health days with skepticism because they equate it to a lack of work ethic. They only took sick days when they were actually ill, not taking time off to sit around and emotionally or mentally recover.

As one of the things Gen Z sees as basic respect that boomers still think are overreactions, this clash between generations can cause friction in workplaces and families.

A survey by TalentLMS and BambooHR found that 82% of employed Gen Z workers desire mental health days, with half wanting mental health training active in the workplace. These young adults are simply trying to preserve themselves in a world where they are being exploited to work long hours for the lowest wages.

3. Not tolerating offensive jokes

Boomers were raised in a culture that saw crude jokes as social banter. According to research published in PLOS ONE, older generations were more accepting of humor that involved social identity-based jokes. To them, humor was a way to bond, break the tension, or lighten the mood.

However, when younger generations pushed back, they took it personally, interpreting it as young people saying that older people's jokes were not funny. It also made them think that young people were trying to politically correct them and take the humor out of their jokes.

Humor differs across multiple generations. Younger people tend to favor humor that is more inclusive and less likely to perpetuate stereotypes. As time goes on, what is funny to Gen Z might not be funny to Gen Alpha or Gen Beta, thus continuing the cycle.

This is only because comedy is subjective. Each generation grows up with different social norms, values, and cultural references that influence their sense of humor.

4. Flexible work schedules

Older generations see flexible work schedules as a lack of discipline and a sign of laziness. They believe in the old mantra that is peddled around by corporations that says workers should be in offices rather than work from home in a remote position because it makes them less productive.

This talking point often leaves out that many of those at the top of the companies work from home rather than in an office like their employees. It's a tired talking point that boomers can't seem to let go of. In fact, it's another of the many things Gen Z sees as basic respect that boomers still think are overreactions.

Gen Z grew up in a digitally connected world where work can happen from almost anywhere, and they expect that flexibility to carry over to their careers. A survey from Shiftboard found that 55% of Gen Z workers value having control over their work schedule, specifically being able to change hours on short notice.

For them, being able to shift the hours they work to accommodate other things in their lives, like going to doctor appointments or picking their children up from school, makes them feel like they're being treated humanely rather than as a statistic in their workplace.

5. Clear communication and boundaries

Clearly communicating what you want and setting healthy boundaries was not something boomers were allowed to do growing up. Emotional needs were not openly discussed among their parents and family, which made it hard for them to speak out or stand up for themselves.

Instead of working through those traumatic experiences, they instead looked down on other generations who were willing to challenge it. And now, younger generations like Gen Z want clear communication with the people they're talking to.

Stating what you want directly shows that you're serious and mature. To Gen Z, these are precautions to ensure that they aren't embroiled in conflicts due to miscommunications or misunderstandings.

6. Trigger warnings

For many Gen Zers, offering a trigger warning before discussing topics like violence, trauma, or abuse is about being considerate and respecting others' feelings. It gives people a moment to mentally prepare or opt out if they need to, which boomers often see as coddling other people's needs.

However, it's an extension of emotional awareness and inclusivity that Gen Z sees as respectful communication. If they know that someone has been through something in their past, steering clear from the topic altogether shows that they not only respect those boundaries but listen very carefully to them. It's a tremendous way of showing empathy and understanding towards someone.

Bridging the gap between the old and young doesn't mean one side needs to fully adapt to this concept. But being a human being and offering compassion towards others shouldn't be seen as fragility.

7. Questioning authority

Boomers think that questioning authority is an act of disrespect, but Gen Z believes otherwise. Gen Z believes that everyone has room for improvement, including middle management. As a team, everyone has to work together properly, but that can't occur when only one side is getting feedback on their progress and the other side faces none in return.

The point is to grow as a team rather than simply as individuals who just so happen to work together. This generational divide often leads to misunderstandings in the workplace, classrooms, and within families. But as our norms evolve, so do our ideas of what respect looks like.

Gen Zers' approach to challenging older structures in order to be more transparent and collaborative is something that can lead us all to creating stronger inclusive institutions.

8. Acknowledging power dynamics

Older generations can't stand when the younger generations don't adhere to the social hierarchy, especially in workplace dynamics. The idea that a few at the top are treated better than the many on the bottom is not something that sits well with Gen Z.

For them, respect is given when it is returned, and those who don't earn it shouldn't get it. If they feel disrespected, they're quick to leave because they know what their standards are and won't accept anything less.

According to a study from BBMG in partnership with GlobeScan, Gen Z is more likely to demand ethical standards from employers and are willing to reject job offers from companies perceived as lacking in these areas. This is something new that we haven't really experienced in society.

An entire generation believes it is the company's job to make the employees happy, not the other way around, and they are willing to hold them accountable for it. Gen Z wants the companies and people they work with to be held responsible for their behavior, unlike older generations who are accustomed to the traditional power dynamics.

9. Addressing micro-aggressions

As society evolved, younger people started to address the concerns regarding discrimination and micro-aggressions, where previous generations kept their heads down just to keep the peace. Initially coined by psychiatrist Dr. Chester M. Pierce in the 1970s to describe everyday racial slights faced by African-Americans in predominately white spaces, the term "micro-aggressions" has since expanded to include other groups of marginalized people.

As pediatric neuropsychologist Sam Goldstein, PhD pointed out, calling any form of aggression as "micro" diminishes the impact of what is being said. What truly matters is the recipient's experience rather than the sender's intentions.

This is in stark contrast to the boomer generation's "tough it out" mentality. They viewed it as a normal part of everyday life and gave up on any form of trying to fix the problem, even if they didn't necessarily agree with it.

10. Respecting digital boundaries

Privacy is one of the things Gen Z sees as basic respect that boomers still think are overreactions, usually because of their own lack of personal boundaries.

But a study by 1Password and Malwarebytes found that 73% of Gen Z wished their parents would ask for their permission before posting pictures or information about them online. However, only 34% of parents actually do so, indicating a significant generational gap in understanding digital privacy.

As Gen Z grew up immersed in the online world, they learned that boundaries around online communication and privacy were important for their mental well-being. They don't want family or friends knowing everything they do in their lives.

It's not unrealistic for them to want their boundaries to be respected, as this prevents them from being stressed and kept safe from online predatory behavior.

11. Accountability for harmful behavior

Younger generations have a strong sense of justice, especially towards harmful attitudes and behaviors within the workplace. Unlike older generations, they expect people and companies to acknowledge mistakes, apologize, and be more transparent in the future. Calling out problematic actions is not overreacting, but creates an environment where their concerns are not dismissed or swept under the rug.

Boomers challenge this notion believing it to be excessive. They grew up in a time when calling out behaviors publicly was less common and could get you ostracized. Pushing to hold someone accountable could disrupt the status quo and force them to change their views or association with the person.

Though many have shaken off this mentality, there are still some people who will protect the one doing harm over the ones that they are harming.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.