Gen Z will account for 27% of the workforce in 2025. As this young generation begins their careers, they are bringing fresh perspectives and new approaches into the workforce. Their influence is already starting to transform the various aspects of the work culture, but there are certain things Gen Z wants at work that boomers find totally unrealistic.

Some Boomers are horrified at this change of pace. Back in the day, work was just a place you went to during the week to earn a living wage, do what was expected of you, and were encouraged to make it your top priority in life. Now, younger generations seem to be more aware of their worth and what they need at their jobs to be the best workers they possibly can.

Here are 11 things Gen Z wants at work that boomers find totally unrealistic

1. Flexible hours

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Even though 40 hours a week, typically from 9 to 5, has been industry standard when it comes to working hours, more Gen Zers are pushing for a more flexible work schedule.

While many of them certainly value hard work, they value it where and when they feel most productive. This may be at their office desk at 9 a.m. sharp, or setting up their laptop at a coffee shop at noon.

Many working Gen Zers cite that rigid office hours hinder their overall productivity, and believe that they would thrive having flexibility that allows them a healthy work-life balance. A report conducted by ManpowerGroup Solutions found nearly 40% of global candidates report that workplace flexibility is among the top three factors they consider when looking for a job.

"Flexibility is the new norm and expectation from employees—we're going to see this trend continue in the months ahead," chief marketing officer at CareerBuilder Kristin Kelley revealed.

On the other hand, boomers are likely not as concerned about flexibility since work has been highly prioritized, even if it means they are working well into the night to impress their employers.

Advertisement

2. Remote or hybrid work

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Many Gen Zers became accustomed to remote work during the pandemic when it was the only option, and discovered the benefits remote work offered that in-person work did not. As such, one of the things Gen Z wants at work that boomers find totally unrealistic is remote or hybrid work.

Remote work offers more flexibility, better work-life balance, reduced commuting stress, and cost savings on work attire and transportation. One study conducted by Seramount indicated that about 11% of Gen Z workers are in favor of fully remote work.

However, the majority of them seem to favor a hybrid work environment that allows them both time at the office and at home to do their jobs. According to a Gallup poll, 65% of Gen Zers prefer a hybrid work environment.

Even though Gen Zers like having the option to work remotely on certain days where it can be difficult to commute to the office, many boomers have brushed them off as lazy and unmotivated since they never had the same options. They were always expected to come to work in person no matter what their circumstances were.

Advertisement

3. Mental health support

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

To ensure the well-being of their employees, many Gen Z workers are urging for workplaces to offer mental health services. When an employee is suffering from poor mental health, they cannot contribute to the team to the best of their ability. By addressing mental health concerns, employees feel seen and heard by their employers, and are more likely to seek necessary help and be fully engaged and productive in their work.

A recent survey of American businesses revealed that 94% of large companies offer mental health services to their employees, including access to telehealth options and employee assistance programs. However, some boomers may view poor mental health as just something employees need to learn to cope with and power through while they are at work.

Advertisement

4. Unlimited paid time off

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

Paid-time off (PTO) will look different at every company. But in today's competitive job market, offering progressive perks such as unlimited PTO can make all the difference when it comes to getting Gen Z candidates on board. And it's one of the things Gen Z wants at work that boomers find totally unrealistic.

Gen Zers prioritize a steady work-life balance and value autonomy, something that unlimited PTO would offer them. According to a 2024 survey from Society for Human Resource Management, 7% of employers offer unlimited PTO to their employees. Some of these companies are those Gen Z is very familiar with, including Netflix, Microsoft and Chegg.

Some boomers may believe that unlimited time off is impractical, and that many employees would take advantage of it. However, it may just have the potential to improve employee well-being and productivity, since they are the ones in the driver's seat when it comes to their vacation schedules.

Advertisement

5. Work-life balance

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

According to a UKG survey, 83% of Gen Z workers report experiencing work burnout, with 36% of young workers claiming that they would quit a job if it began having profound negative impacts on their physical and emotional health. When employees can strike a balance between their work and personal life, they are less likely to experience that burnout and fatigue so many American workers are encountering.

Taking time away from work to rest, recuperate and engage in personal hobbies that bring them joy allows employees to recharge both mentally and physically when they're off the clock. That way, when they do go back to work, they will be well-rested and ready to tackle the daily tasks.

"This is a generation that often seeks purpose, connection and a sense of progress in their work — values which, when not met, can make frontline roles feel exhausting or even uninspiring," Dannielle Haig, a business psychologist, revealed, noting Gen Z.

"They're also known to be more open about discussing well-being and mental health, which means they're not just feeling burnout — they're also more comfortable identifying and labelling it."

Advertisement

6. Casual dress codes

Mix and Match Studio | Shutterstock

Many Gen Zers are all about comfortable fashion that allows them to express their identity. They want to bring this idea along with them into the workplace. Unlike generations before them who often had to abide by strict dress codes depending on where they worked, younger workers are pushing to be able to work in whatever attire makes them most comfortable.

Many Gen Zers prefer to find unique ways to combine professionalism with personal style, and it is redefining many workplace fashion standards that were once rigid and discouraged diverse styles. A person's clothing choices don't reflect the kind of worker they are, and Gen Z appears to be especially aware of this, though boomers may find it totally unrealistic.

Advertisement

7. Regular feedback and recognition

Suteren Studio | Shutterstock

Another of the things Gen Z wants at work that boomers find totally unrealistic is consistent feedback and recognition from their employers. They want to know how they are performing, what they can improve on, and how to grow in their careers, while also being praised for all of the work they are contributing to their companies.

A study conducted by the Center of Generational Kinetics found that 60% of Gen Z employees prefer to hear feedback from their superiors at least weekly. Feedback not only helps them understand how they can improve on their work, but also makes them feel recognized.

Many Gen Z workers crave recognition and appreciation for all of their efforts they bring to their workplace. Consistent feedback makes them aware that their work is appreciated and noticed, and that their team leaders care about their overall success. Boomers, on the other hand, are often less reliant on feedback and recognition to perform well at their jobs.

Advertisement

8. Transparency and open communication

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Many Gen Z employees appreciate being kept in the loop about the latest updates regarding employee payments, company decisions, and internal matters since they are very much part of the team. They like to have a solid understanding of the company's culture, and obtain a good idea of what they'll be getting into.

For instance, the vast majority of Gen Z job candidates (91%) consider whether companies provide adequate technology that would allow access to important information while weighing job offers. They want to work for a company that they know will be honest and upfront with them.

Boomers, however, may feel like certain matters are best kept private, and simply do their jobs instead of pressing their employers for information that should have been transparent to them.

Advertisement

9. Technology integration and innovation

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Innovative technology is something Gen Z wants at work that boomers find totally unrealistic. Because cutting-edge technology has become such a significant part of Gen Z's everyday life, they expect to see the same kind of technological growth in the workplace.

Having grown up with smartphones and the internet, Gen Z is considered the first "digital native" generation, making them comfortable navigating complex digital systems and adopting new technologies, which can be crucial in the workforce.

The latest technological advancements can help track projects and streamline task management, allow employees to communicate despite their location, and replace physical paperwork, saving time and reducing costs.

Gen Z workers rely on this technology to perform their jobs to the best of their ability. Since boomers didn't have the access to technology we do today, they may deem it as unnecessary in the workplace.

Advertisement

10. Collaboration over hierarchical structures

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Rather than bowing down to those at a higher status, many Gen Z workers prefer a professional environment that promotes teamwork, open communication, and collaborative decision-making.

In a hierarchical structure, power and authority are clearly defined and concentrated at the top, with decision-making flowing from the top down. In a collaborative environment, every team member gets to have their say when it comes to decision making.

Gen Zers often value teamwork, diverse perspectives, and the ability to share knowledge to solve complex issues where every employee will be able to contribute and learn from each other. Boomers may be more accustomed to top-down approach with a clear higher figure in charge.

Advertisement

11. Emphasis on purpose over pay

Yaroslav Astakhov | Shutterstock

Purpose plays a pivotal role in the things Gen Z wants at work that boomers find totally unrealistic. For Gen Zers, 86% of them view purpose-driven work as crucial to their overall well-being and satisfaction. They want to work for companies that give them a sense of purpose and align with their values, not just for a hefty paycheck.

Gen Zers are passionate about what they do for a living, even if they may not earn much income while doing so. They appreciate jobs where they'll be able to see a direct impact from their efforts and feel like they are contributing to something bigger than themselves.

For a generation as socially aware as Gen Z, a job like this is a dream come true. But boomers may be more focused on the financial gains of their jobs over the satisfaction they derive from it, especially if they have families to feed.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.