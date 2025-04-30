11 Behaviors Boomers See As Rude That Gen Z Thinks Are The Way Things Should Be Done

When it comes to what is considered appropriate social behavior, every generation draws the line somewhere different. What feels like basic respect to one group can seem totally unnecessary, or even outdated, to another. Boomers, who grew up with firm ideas about courtesy, often scratch their heads when younger people act in ways that seem casual or even dismissive. Meanwhile, Gen Z tends to prioritize authenticity and efficiency, seeing some traditional etiquette as either impractical or downright fake.

Neither side is trying to be rude on purpose. It’s just that what counts as good behavior has shifted along with the world they grew up in. Technology, work culture, and even friendships look completely different today than they did 40 or 50 years ago. For this and many other reasons, there are a number of behaviors boomers see as rude that Gen Z thinks are just the way things should be done.

1. Not answering the phone immediately

For boomers, ignoring a ringing phone can feel like ignoring a person standing right in front of you, but Gen Z sees phone calls as intrusive unless they’ve been scheduled ahead of time. Texting first is considered polite because it gives the other person a choice about when to respond.

Research even shows younger generations feel more anxious about unexpected calls. To Gen Z, not answering until you're 100% ready is just common courtesy.

2. Speaking casually to authority figures

Boomers often grew up calling everyone "sir," "ma'am," or "Mr. and Mrs.," especially when speaking to teachers, bosses, or older adults. Gen Z, on the other hand, tends to favor first names and casual conversation, no matter who they’re talking to.

Today's younger employees feel more comfortable and more productive in less formal environments. Using casual language is a way to level the playing field. For Gen Z, being real matters more than maintaining some kind of formal distance for formality's sake.

3. Canceling plans via text

Jacob Lund via Canva

People in older generations often see canceling at the last minute as a major breach of manners, and doing it by text can feel even worse, but Gen Z views texting as a standard, respectful way to update someone. In their minds, sending a quick, honest text is better than forcing a fake in-person apology or ghosting altogether.

Research shows that directness is highly valued by younger people. They simply see texting as the fastest way to be clear and respectful of everyone’s time.

4. Talking about mental health issues openly

Boomers were often taught that struggles with anxiety or depression should be kept private, if acknowledged at all. Gen Z is part of a major cultural shift toward openness about mental health, seeing it as just another part of being human.

People in younger generations are far more likely to seek therapy and talk about emotional struggles without shame. To them, honesty about mental health is a form of kindness, not rudeness.

5. Using phones during meals

For many boomers, pulling out a phone at the table is one of the rudest moves you can make, but Gen Z often sees meal time as just another multi-tasking moment. They might snap a photo, reply to a message, or even scroll briefly while still staying engaged in conversation.

Studies show that younger people feel less bothered by phone use in social settings than older generations do. Gen Z is extremely comfortable when it comes to blending online and offline life more fluidly than boomers.

6. Being direct about wants and needs

Nicolas Menijes via Canva

People in older generations were often raised to hint or be indirect when they needed something, thinking it was more polite to avoid being too forward. Gen Z tends to be much more direct, believing that clear communication prevents misunderstandings.

Psychologists have pointed out that younger generations value consent, clarity, and boundaries more openly than ever before.

"Gen Z values authenticity and individuality, which is evident in their boundary-setting practices (not to mention their personal style," noted Rachael Taylor of Ivy House London. "By staying true to themselves and standing firm in their beliefs, they can inspire others to do the same."

For Gen Z, saying exactly what you want is seen as a way to respect everyone’s time and energy. It’s just a different style of being considerate.

7. Leaving a job without much notice

Boomers were taught to stay loyal to employers, even when things got tough, and to give ample notice when leaving. Gen Z approaches work differently, seeing jobs as mutually beneficial agreements rather than lifelong commitments.

Younger workers prioritize personal well-being and career growth over loyalty to companies. Rather than being concerned that they might be burning bridges, they see leaving quickly as a way of protecting themselves from unhealthy environments. To them, loyalty is earned, not automatic.

8. Skipping traditional thank you notes

Handwritten thank-you notes were once considered non-negotiable after receiving a gift or favor, but Gen Z often opts for a quick text, a voice memo, or even a heartfelt social media message instead.

While expressions of gratitude are still important to younger generations, the format doesn’t matter as much. A timely, genuine message feels more meaningful to them than a delayed, formal card.

9. Questioning instructions instead of following them blindly

FatCamera via Canva

Boomers often grew up in environments where questioning authority was seen as disrespectful. Gen Z, however, has been raised to think critically, ask why, and challenge systems that don’t make sense.

Students are now encouraged to engage critically rather than accept information passively, with questioning meant to increase understanding. For Gen Z, asking why is a sign of respect for their own intelligence rather than a slight against the person giving directions.

10. Sharing opinions online freely

To boomers, broadcasting personal opinions online can seem brash or self-centered. Gen Z, though, sees social media as a natural extension of self-expression. Younger generations feel a stronger sense of identity and community online.

Sharing their views, whether on politics, mental health, or daily life, isn’t seen as overstepping, but as a natural way to interact with the world around them.

11. Prioritizing personal time over family obligations

Boomers often placed family obligations at the center of their social calendars, attending every gathering and event no matter what. Gen Z is more likely to weigh personal needs and mental health before committing.

Younger people are now more comfortable setting boundaries, even with close relatives, than people were in the recent past. They see skipping a family dinner every now and then as a way to protect their own internal sense of balance, as they believe that healthy relationships must respect each individual's needs.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.