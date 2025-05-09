There's no denying the generational gap between Gen Z and their older counterparts that influences every aspect of life, from the workplace to personal relationships to political views. However, the tension and resentment fueling intergenerational conflict isn't based on nothing — it really boils down to a misalignment of values.

Gen Z prioritizes diversity, accessibility, and self-reliance, while older peers like baby boomers value a strong work ethic and family. So, there are traditional social norms and expectations that don't make sense anymore to this younger generation. The things Gen Z refuses to normalize even if it makes them "difficult" are rooted in tradition, crafted to support older generations with different values.

Here are 11 things Gen Z refuses to normalize even if it makes them 'difficult'

1. Celebrating burnout

While older generations like baby boomers were bred into a "hustle culture" that celebrates working long hours, ignoring burnout symptoms, and pledging an undying loyalty to employers, Gen Zers prefer to prioritize their personal life and work-life balance instead of over-achieving at work, especially for no real compensation or benefit.

Even if it makes them difficult, Gen Z refuses to normalize overworking. They're not willing to sabotage their personal boundaries or their mental health for the sake of an employer that doesn't care enough about them to pay a liveable wage or approve their time off.

2. Ignoring mental health conversations

Gen Zers are far more open and communicative about mental health than their predecessors, which is probably good, considering they're facing mental health concerns at much higher rates today with the emergence of technology, social media, and in the current state of the world.

They're unwilling to ignore mental health conversations or give into pressure around stigmas that discourage people from seeking support. Whether it's talking about their struggles online, giving a safe space for people to talk about theirs, or actively seeking out mental help support or therapy, Gen Z refuses to normalize mental health stigma in the same way their parents and grandparents may have.

3. Toxic work environments

From advocating for better pay to seeking out an employer with a shared purpose to their values, Gen Z isn't afraid to be outspoken in the workplace. They don't pressure themselves with the same expectations of older generations — to remain loyal to a company, even in a toxic workplace environment or with an unhealthy employer.

They're willing to speak their mind, challenge traditional expectations, and change workplace stigmas that actively work against their new-age values and beliefs. Standing up for themselves and the treatment they deserve in the workplace is one of the many things Gen Z refuses to normalize even if it makes them difficult.

4. Traditional gender roles

From experimenting with new relationship styles and dynamics, to pushing the traditional limits of gender expression, and advocating for more accessibility and inclusion of different identities, traditional gender roles are one of the things Gen Z refuses to normalize even if it makes them difficult to other generations.

According to a BigEye survey, more than half of Gen Zers believe that current traditional gender roles and values are outdated, whether that's the gender binary, roles in a heteronormative marriage, or even just gender expression in everyday life.

5. Unethical consumerism

Paying into brands with poor production standards or practices, supporting public figures with controversy, or even buying meat, Gen Z is one of the more ethically conscious consumer groups today.

Of course, part of their spending habits revolve around a version of "cancel culture" that's not always entirely healthy for anyone to engage in. But when it informs certain consumerist patterns, it can be helpful.

When we're more conscious and intentional with our spending, it's not just our personal values and beliefs that're uplifted. We collectively gain power in deciding what kind of company missions and endeavors we're going to tolerate.

6. Tolerating disrespect from elders

While traditional social norms and expectations like "respect your elders" were largely normalized by older generations, Gen Z is adamant about challenging them and re-writing their own.

When it comes to protecting their peace and mental health, they're willing to challenge these misguided norms — refusing to normalize tolerating disrespect and rudeness from their elders, simply for the sake of upholding a traditional expectation.

Like any of the other things Gen Z refuses to normalize even if it makes them difficult, turning away from traditional expectations and societal norms can feel offensive to people who've crafted their lives and identities around them. However, new generations and values call for change to societal values, whether it's comfortable or not.

7. Ignoring climate change

According to Pew Research Center, Gen Z is largely the most dedicated generation in fighting back against climate change and issues like the overuse of fossil fuels. They're not only posting more online, they're doing more in-person activism and donations, willing to change their daily routines, spending habits, and personal conveniences for the sake of protecting the climate.

Compared to other generations that occasionally believe climate change is simply political without any real-world complications — despite the science behind climate change efforts — Gen Z is willing to ruffle some feathers by getting out and advocating, making a scene for the sake of their future, and demanding change when necessary.

8. Traditional paths to success

Whether it's going to university, heading straight into Corporate America, or holding themselves to traditional financial markers like buying their first home, traditional paths to success are one of the things Gen Z refuses to normalize even if it makes them difficult.

For many, it's a route to unfulfilled dreams and promises. They themselves often followed these paths, only to be met with overwhelming student debt, lacking job security, and unlivable wages. Of course, these paths are traditional markers of success for a reason — they worked for older generations — but now that they've run their course, it's time for younger generations to pave a new path forward.

9. Accepting poor media representation

While media representation of different groups traditionally left off screens and programs has gotten somewhat better in the last decade, Gen Z is still unwilling to tolerate an unbalanced and unfair standard.

Whether it's online, in movies, or even in popular political spaces widely televised, they want to see equity, diversity, and inclusion. And that means no matter how "controversial" it seems in our modern world to make a space for everyone's identity and personhood to be appreciated and visible.

10. Office dress codes

There are certainly generational differences in workwear for Gen Z workers and their older counterparts, but it's not a defiance against tradition that's necessarily motivating young people to refuse adopting things like a dress code or typical work expectations in the office.

They're not only ditching the uncomfortable and inherently misogynistic office wear standards, they're opting for more convenient, self-expressive, and comfortable options to do their best work in the office.

They're refusing to normalize expectations and standards that no longer work for them, with new beliefs and priorities around work, and making new ones that not only empower them to do their best work, but protect them from toxicity like a poor work-life balance or financial strain.

11. A 'sacrifice' financial mindset

While older generations may have been able to save for larger purchases like a home or an emergency fund by "sacrificing" certain things from their lives — like a weekend vacation or a night of eating out during the week — the same kind of sacrifice mentality no longer makes sense or applies for Gen Z. They're barely affording basic necessities, so there's nothing left to sacrifice for the sake of saving.

Not only is it realistically unfeasible given rising costs and financial strain, it's a toxic approach to saving money. It relies on scarcity and a reward-punishment system to fuel better money habits, rather than focusing on fulfillment and security.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.