Study Finds That Gen Z Employees Are Using More Sick Days At Work Compared To Other Generations

There are a slew of stereotypes and misconceptions when it comes to Gen Zers (1996-2012), especially concerning their attitudes about work. They're often labeled as lazy, entitled, and unprofessional. So much so that hiring managers tend to steer clear of Gen Z whenever they're looking to fill open positions at companies.

However, there's one thing that Gen Z doesn't seem to play about — their mental health. While older generations are known to stick it out at work and grind through any stress and burnout they may feel, Gen Zers aren't afraid to make it known that they need some time to reset away from work.

Advertisement

A study found that Gen Z employees use more sick days at work than other generations.

According to Gusto, a human-resources platform that uses data from over 300,000 small and midsize businesses, 30% of white-collar workers in professional services industries took sick leave last year, a 42% jump from 2019. The figure has continued to climb steadily in 2024.

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

While employees of all ages are taking time away from work, whether that's with sick leave or PTO, it seems young people are the ones who are doing it the most. Gusto's analysis also found that the 25-to-34 crowd was taking more sick time than older workers.

Similarly, Dayforce, another HR platform, found that not only was sick leave up by 55% in 2023 compared with 2019 but people 35 and under had a 29% increase in sick leave since 2019, compared with a 16% increase for people over 35.

One of the main reasons why Gen Zers are utilizing their sick leave is to prioritize their mental health.

When most people think of using their sick days at work, they mostly reserve them for when they're actually sick, whether that be with the flu, the common cold, or any other contagious ailment. However, Gen Zers are making it known that sick days don't have to be just for a physical illness but also for mental health.

Advertisement

Gen Z has reported feeling more stress and anxiety at work than other generations, and they're not afraid to discuss mental health at work either.

A recent report from a pair of UK think tanks found that the number of young people who were out of work because of illness, including mental illness, doubled since 2013.

Advertisement

ComPsych, a global employee-assistance program provider, analyzed the 5,700 companies that use its absence management services, which cover an estimated 6 million workers, and found that mental-health-related leaves of absence increased by 300% from 2017 to 2023.

In an interview with Fortune, Lindsey Pollak, a workplace expert, explained that Gen Zers are considered literalists. They see workplace policies like sick days and are inclined to abide by them despite the unspoken work norm that suggests otherwise.

Because Gen Z entered the workforce during a time of change — the rise of remote work flexible schedules — they have internalized the message that workplaces can be nimble and favor employee boundaries, Pollak said.

If something is asked of them that is opposite to their beliefs, Gen Zers are not afraid to push back because they know that there are more flexible systems available to them.

Advertisement

They're not afraid to hold their bosses accountable, and when it comes to sick days, they're just as willing to put their foot down and demand that their mental health be taken seriously just as their physical health is.

It sure sounds like Gen Z has the right idea, and it's time for older generations to get on board because, at the end of the day, prioritizing health and wellness in all its forms benefits everyone.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.