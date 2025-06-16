Baby Boomers often get a bad rap for hoarding the wealth and homes from other generations that came after them, but one thing that we can agree on is that Baby Boomers have some qualities worth admiring. When it comes to finances, they are the masters of saving money. Their frugality has become a skill that other generations want to emulate.

What makes frugal boomers inspiring is how they balance enjoyment and prudence. Whether it’s repurposing old things for new projects or repairing something that's broken. Their approach commands respect, proving that living well doesn't have to mean spending excessively.

Here are 11 things frugal Boomers do that other people secretly admire

1. Reusing and repurposing everything

pikselstock | Shutterstock

Frugal Boomers have found clever ways to reuse and repurpose everything, like turning old jars into storage containers for beans. Where other people might see waste in something, they see value in it. By doing this, not only do they stretch every dollar they have, but they also make things useful again.

Research from China revealed that people with a frugal lifestyle are more likely to engage in recycling and repurposing activities. This resourcefulness is a habit that not only benefits their wallets but also contributes to the environment. It might be surprising considering they were the generation that had the most pollution practices in government.

2. Paying with cash

JulieK2 | Shutterstock

Cash payments speed up transactions and eliminate worries about fraud or overspending. A SSRS Opinion Panel poll revealed that 69% of adults aged 65 and older report carrying cash always or most of the time when they leave home, compared to only 34% of adults aged 18 to 29. Boomers' preference for cash is just natural for people who grew up without needing technology to pay for things.

The reason why this should be admired is in case of nationwide power outages. If the power goes out, then people who own debit and credit cards can't make purchases due to the machines being down, but cash payers will have no problem getting what they need. Cash is also versatile and can be offered to others with no fees, like giving a server a tip in cash is always preferable to tipping them through a card.

3. Cooking at home

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Cooking at home is one way Boomers have stayed frugal all of these years. Their kitchen creativity comes from decades of experience making dishes that are both satisfying and budget-friendly. What others secretly admire is how Boomers make cooking at home look easy and enjoyable.

According to the Price of Meat, 65% of Americans reported cooking at home at least five times per week, which has increased since 2017. While many feel overwhelmed by the thought of preparing meals at home, Boomers embrace it as a chance to slow down and connect with family. Their ability to whip up homemade meals reminds others that good food doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated.

4. Repairing things instead of replacing them

Viacheslav Nikolaenko | Shutterstock

When frugal Boomers were younger, they would boast about repairing things that they owned instead of paying a repairman to come and fix them. Not only did it save money, but it was a sense of pride and ego to brag about doing things yourself. While being handy as a skill set is admirable because of the amount of patience that is involved, not all boomers felt this way.

Some Boomers are too old to repair their broken sinks anymore. According to a study by Porch, Baby Boomers were the most likely to hire a professional, but this was due to their age and hesitance to safely perform some repairs themselves. You can't really blame them when medical expenses are high, and any slip or fall could land them in the emergency room.

5. Driving cars until they run their course

AlessandroBiascioli | Shutterstock

Driving cars well past the point where many would have traded them in years ago is something frugal Boomers love to do. They still have the first car they've ever driven in their garages. While some let them sit there to pass them down, others refurbish them and personally customize the exterior, so that they can look cool when they drive them around during their retirement.

Their commitment to getting the most out of their vehicle should be commended. People actually admire others who take care of things and restyle them instead of getting rid of them for a new one. Boomers make the most of what they have, and when it comes to cars, they're an investment that they take care of.

6. Shopping secondhand

Dasha Trofimova | Shutterstock

On my recent trip to the Oldsmar Flea Market to get secondhand vinyl records, I noticed that the majority of people who were shopping around were Baby Boomers. Frugal Boomers who embrace secondhand shopping know the same thing that I do, which is that secondhand shopping is more than just about saving money. It's an opportunity to find some unique and frankly expensive pieces that are sold cheaply.

Sure, everything is used, but a used item can be just as valuable for resale purposes. Many Boomers also own small shops that resell these goods. According to a survey by Jobera, Baby Boomers are the most prolific donors to thrift stores, contributing significantly to the availability of secondhand goods. To them, it's like a big garage sale where they can go back in time and find things from their youth.

7. Gardening and growing their own food

InesBazdar | Shutterstock

Gardening and growing our own food are slowly becoming popular again, but Boomers always knew that having this skill is essential. Tending to a garden offers fresh produce and a sense of purpose. From growing herbs to use in cooking to growing vegetables in their backyards. Boomers maximize any space they can to grow things that make them more self-sufficient.

Beyond the practical savings, there's something deeply therapeutic about working in a garden. We all admired it so much that now we're taking a crack at it, even if our locations are a bit smaller. It's a wholesome and important skill to have that stands the test of time.

8. Living below their means

Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

While many people today are tempted to flash luxury goods on social media to show a grandiose lifestyle, Boomers stick to spending less. They focus on needs more than wants. This discipline has allowed them to build financial security over time, even without massive incomes. They're from a time when they had to be practical when it came to how they lived.

These modest living situations entailed wearing secondhand clothes or sewing their own. When they were hungry, they made do with what they had lying around the house, like a slice of bread and butter. Living below your means may not be as flashy, but it's a long-term investment that will save you some money.

9. Valuing quality over quantity

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Instead of buying things in bulk just because it's cheaper in the short term, Boomers focus on long-lasting value. According to a GWI survey on Baby Boomers' spending habits found that they are more likely to make informed purchasing decisions and place a strong value on money. They exhibit strong brand loyalty by sticking with brands they trust and are less influenced by trends, instead choosing to focus on durability and quality of products.

This mindset of understanding craftsmanship is something that has slowly faded in a society driven by convenience and disposability. Many Boomers grew up in households where every dollar was counted and waste was not tolerated. What others admire about this is the calm confidence that comes from knowing your purchases are intentional and sentimental.

10. Prioritizing saving for emergencies

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the most admirable qualities among frugal Baby Boomers is their consistent dedication to building and maintaining an emergency fund. Long before the rise of online budgeting gurus and apps, Boomers were already practicing simple money management. A survey by Bankrate revealed that 33% of Baby Boomers accessed their emergency savings in the past year, primarily for essential expenses like medical bills or car repairs.

Younger generations wish they could do this and admire Boomers for it, even if they don't say it aloud. Especially in an age of financial anxiety, gig work, and rising living costs. The idea of having a safety net feels empowering to us despite it seeming old-fashioned.

11. Using community resources

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Boomers will use any resource that is readily available to them. They will check books out from the library for free and go down the new hiking trail that their county just added. Rather than seeing it as limited or outdated, frugal Boomers see them as sustainable choices. They even attend town hall meetings and utilize free tax preparation services to benefit themselves.

To Boomers, it seems that younger generations have overlooked access to these locations or assumed that they're only for those in financial need. People admire that Boomers use these facilities because it makes us want to use them as well. When people see one group getting involved in community activities then it makes it easier for us to join in with them and hopefully learn from them.

