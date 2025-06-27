People Who Listen To These 3 Musicians Are Seen As Less Attractive, Says Research

I'm a self-professed music snob. I make no apologies about this. I was a DJ in college, I have more vinyl than you, and I will judge you for your taste in music. So Tastebuds — now defunct, RIP — was my kind of dating site because it matched people based on their taste in music. Brilliant.

Finally, I don't have to wonder if my future date and I will have to fight for what our first song should be at our wedding. The dating site conducted a 2011 study to see which bands or artists are dating deal-breakers. Turns out, the same three artists came up time and time again.

Advertisement

People who listen to these three musicians are seen as less attractive, says research:

1. Nickelback

Rene Hartmans / Shutterstock

It's possible that associating with a band that is widely criticized (poor Nickelback — they had some bangers!) could lead to negative social perceptions. However, this is a generalization and not based on scientific evidence linking musical taste to physical attractiveness. Personal preference and individual experiences play a large role in how people perceive others.

Advertisement

2. Justin Bieber

DFree / Shutterstock

Justin Bieber's early career was associated with a large fan base of teen girls, which led to (unwarranted) ridicule and mockery from older teenagers and men. Music preferences can function as a social badge, indicating membership in specific social groups and potentially influencing how others perceive an individual.

Advertisement

3. Lady Gaga

Joe Seer / Shutterstock

A few other artists also made the less-attractive lists, like fan favorites U2, Creed, and Coldplay. The now-defunct site, How About We, also did a breakdown of what bands might say about the listener.

According to them, you may not want to date someone who listens to Leonard Cohen all the time, because his "point of view is very self-centered and questionable." (Oh, how I disagree. If you're lucky enough to find someone who has Cohen records on repeat, then you just found yourself a philosopher.)

Advertisement

Also, anyone who listens to such favorites of mine like Bon Iver and The Smiths is apparently a "sad person who will bring you down." Again, I disagree. Go listen to "Ask" or "You Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby" by The Smiths, and tell me how you feel afterward. Then, we can revisit this topic. If you don't get it, you're not my cup of tea.

I will always put music taste at the top of my priority list; it's up there with politics, religion, and rough, scruffy beards. Trust me on this one: Music is important when it comes to love. Some of the best songs in the world are love songs.

I should probably quote an obscure band here, but I don't want to reprove how painfully and gorgeously pretentious I am on the matter. Then again, maybe I'm just scarred because my sister married a Grateful Dead fan and now has to put up with him.

Advertisement

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets.