Every generation has its own set of norms and standards that help shape important aspects of their life, from how they define success to the way they approach relationships and navigate societal expectations. Many older people consider their particular set of values to be extremely important and therefore look down on younger generations when they don't feel the same way, but the truth of the matter remains that there are many values boomers think are important that mean nothing to young people today.

Whether they see those values as outdated or unachievable, younger generations are rejecting some of baby boomers' top priorities in favor of their own.

Here are 11 values boomers think are important that mean nothing to young people today

1. Having loyalty to one employer

It's no secret that Gen Z and millennials have no problem job-hopping and finding employment elsewhere when they start to feel their values aren't being respected or met. According to a 2023 study from ResumeLab, 83% of Gen Z workers see themselves as "job hoppers," with just a third of the 1,100 people surveyed saying they intend to stay in their current role for more than two years.

The main reasons Gen Zers and millennials are considering switching jobs haven’t changed, with higher compensation, improved work-life balance, opportunities for career growth, and flexible work arrangements all ranking as top priorities, per a report from LinkedIn.

This doesn't sit right with boomers, though, as they believe that staying with an employer throughout a person's career is a sign of dedication. For them, it was common to start at a company right after graduating college and end up staying there until they retired.

2. Owning a home

For boomers, adulthood was marked by being able to purchase a home. The economy was a different beast back then compared to now. Frankly, young people today simply can't afford to buy property on top of their other expenses and financial expectations.

In the 1980s, Americans tended to buy in their late 20s, but these days the median age is closer to 35, according to the National Association of Realtors. Similarly, just 21% of millennials believe their generation can afford homes, a sharp decline from the 52% who felt the same in 2024, according to new research from Real Estate Witch.

3. Phone calls over texting

Boomers grew up in an era when talking on the phone was the main way they communicated with people in their lives. With the evolution of technology and social media, young people are no longer depending on phone calls to keep up with the people. Instead, they much prefer texting.

A recent survey found a quarter of people aged 18 to 34 never answer the phone. Respondents say they ignore the ringing, respond via text, or search the number online if they don't recognize it. The Uswitch survey of 2,000 people also found that nearly 70% of 18-34s prefer a text to a phone call.

4. Working hard vs. work-life balance

For boomers, the definition of hard work and success means giving everything you have to your job, even at the risk of your own well-being. Many of them don't believe in having a work-life balance, despite younger generations making it such a priority that they won't have any problem leaving a job if their employer doesn't allow for a balanced lifestyle.

Randstad, an international recruitment company, released its annual work survey, in which it polled more than 26,000 workers across 35 countries — including the U.S. According to the report, work-life balance has emerged as the top priority for all age groups, surpassing key factors such as pay, job security, company alignment with personal values, and future career aspirations. This shift was particularly evident among Gen Z.

5. Marriage as a life goal

For many baby boomers, marriage is seen as a vital milestone of adulthood and even life in general. Many boomers have traditional values, and one of them is being able to build a stable future with a life partner. While younger generations aren't opposed to the idea of being with someone for life, the ideas and values that surround marriage aren't something they are too concerned about.

According to a survey from the Thriving Center of Psychology, marriage expectations are changing among Generation Z and millennials, with two in five people surveyed stating they believe marriage is an outdated tradition. While the traditional ideas surrounding marriage may be shifting, 83% of participants said they would like to get married at some point. However, 85% also reported that they don’t feel marriage is needed to "have a fulfilling and committed relationship."

6. Being able to own a car

The number of young drivers has dramatically declined over the past two decades. Increasing access to technology is said to be one reason why young people are opting out of driving. Teenagers find community online and can connect with friends any time they please. On top of that, ride-sharing apps like Lyft and Uber make it easy for young people to never have to think about getting their license, much less actually buying a car.

However, boomers view having a car as a status symbol and it represents a certain ease that comes with the American lifestyle they are trying abundantly hard to hold on to.

7. Preferring privacy to sharing

In the age of technology and social media, people in younger generations have no problem using apps like TikTok and Instagram to share the innermost details of their lives. For boomers, this concept is a bit hard to wrap their heads around, as they value privacy over sharing anything, especially with strangers.

Young people have managed to cultivate jobs out of becoming influencers and opening up their lives to the internet. The rise of influencer culture has captivated young adults, while boomers would rather continue to live their lives off of a screen. Gen Zers especially have managed to normalize a culture where over-sharing and transparency are something they can do without even blinking.

8. Buying new instead of used

Many boomers looked at buying new things as a sign of success and financial freedom. They had no problem pulling out their wallets and swiping their cards for anything that seemed to reflect their achievements.

This was only a possibility for them considering how vastly different the economy was when they were younger compared to the way it is for young adults today.

Now, young people make it their mission to prioritize saving and finding the best deals wherever they can, whether that means thrifting, only shopping during sales, or using platforms like Facebook Marketplace or Depop to find anything from clothing to furniture.

9. Respecting authority without question

Respect for authority figures was always something that boomers valued and did without having to question it. This respect was often rooted in the belief that authority figures, like police officers, bosses, and politicians were knowledgeable and trustworthy.

This belief has seemingly gone extinct with younger generations. Instead of being naive about people in power, younger generations have no problem challenging their views and opinions, especially if it goes against their own moral values. It's not that they don't have respect for authority figures, but for them, that respect has to be earned not just given.

10. Using the television as a main source of news

Nowadays, young people rely on social media and first-hand accounts from influencers, activists, and people who are actually on the ground and experiencing any issues that would otherwise be covered in traditional news programs. This is one of the main differences between boomers and younger generations, as boomers grew up relying on television to get their news, but with the changing media, younger generations aren't willing to trust it.

Even taking out news, younger generations have streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu to use as forms of entertainment instead of switching between cable channels as boomers do.

11. Paying with cash

In an article for Deposit Accounts, Julie Ryan Evans noted that "younger generations are more likely than their older counterparts to avoid contact with cash, with 40% of Gen Zers and 32% of millennials saying they’ve avoided handling physical bills due to health and hygiene concerns, versus 23% of Gen Xers and just 9% of baby boomers." With things like Apple Pay, younger generations simply have no reason to carry cash around on them when all they have to do is tap their card or phone, and voilà; they've paid for something.

Boomers, on the other hand, have always viewed paying with cash and having cash on them at all times as a normal part of managing their finances. But as we move more into a cashless society, it seems they may have no choice but to follow along with young people.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.