As a woman, I'm fully aware of how much we contradict ourselves.

We say we want more time to ourselves, but then we RSVP to every halfway decent event on Facebook. We say we want to get healthier, but then we eat a whole bag of Doritos. We say we want to wait for Prince Charming, but we settle for an uglier, slightly alcoholic cousin.

We say we want to be happy, but then we consciously do things we know will make us sad.

What can we say? We're complicated.

What we fail to realize is that we've been searching for happiness everywhere but the one place we'll actually find it: in ourselves.

The way we live is too often determined by the rest of the world. We base our actions and motives on things like being a better friend, wife, mother, and person. While all these ideas are great to strive for, the standards of what makes them good have been defined by everyone but you.

For our entire lives, we've been sacrificing our happiness for the sake of making other people more comfortable. It's time to stop.

​So rather than spend another second worrying about your mom/your boss/your boyfriend/that girl you went to high school with that you totally hate, but for some reason is still nice to think, why not just figure out what you think?

As long as your actions aren't physically or emotionally hurting someone else, no one's opinion really matters.

Sure, there are tons of decisions you make that should include the opinion of others (mainly just the ones you love and respect), but in order for you to find happiness within yourself, you need to stop caring about it.

Here are 11 things every grown woman should stop caring about (because it's exhausting):

1. The way you dress

Whether you're rocking mom jeans or crop tops, your personal style has literally nothing to do with anyone else. Judge what you're wearing based on your own preferences and what you're comfortable with, and don't ever let anyone tell you what you can/can't wear.

2. Who you sleep with

​What (and who, wink) you do between the sheets is nobody's business but your own.

3. How you earn your money

It doesn't matter where you are in life, don't let anyone make you feel bad about your job. Your only competition is yourself — not anyone else.

4. What other people think of you

If you let the opinions of other people have any impact on your life, you'll spend your days worrying and overthinking. Block out any excess negativity and focus on how to make you happy.

5. What other people post about on social media

​Social media is the worst for making people look like they're having more fun than they actually are. Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing.

6. What your ex is doing

​The past is in the past for a reason boo. Let that go.

7. Your pant size

​While I'm all for taking care of your health and body, please don't obsess over a number on a scale or the size of your jeans. Being in shape has more to do with how you feel than how you look.

8. People telling you what to do

The only person who should make rules about how you live your life is you.

9. The past

If you're holding on to anything from your past, it's time to say goodbye. That baggage will only hold you down and keep you from enjoying the present moment.

10. The future

On a similar note, worrying about the future doesn't do any good. If you focus all your energy on what could happen, you'll miss your opportunity to live a full life.

11. Anything else you can't control

​Seriously, whether it's people or weather patterns stop stressing over it. The only things that are really in your control are what you do and your reactions to things that happen to you.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor, and journalist who covers relationships, entertainment & news, pop culture, and wellness.