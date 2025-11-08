For intelligent people, there are many things that can end up overstimulating them. From trying to navigate large crowds to an endless list of tasks that need to get done, feeling like things are moving too fast and, above all else, trying to find time to wind down amongst all of the busyness, they crave moments where they can just slow down. They can't keep up with their own thoughts if they don't have time to actually sit down and just think for a beat. So, they turn to their usual habits that calm them down when things might be getting a bit too overwhelming.

Whether it's sticking to a routine or enjoying rainy days, there are certain things that calm intelligent minds, but annoy everyone else. The same silence that can help them recalibrate, for example, may make others uncomfortable. For smart and self-aware minds, being able to sit in silence for long periods of time helps them feel a lot less cluttered. But most people might not see it that way and the peace that smart people need can just look like pure boredom. Either way, these individuals are definitely unapologetic about the things that they turn to when they need it to the most.

Here are 11 things that calm intelligent minds, but annoy everyone else

1. Routine

For a lot of people, routine can feel like the least exciting thing they could be doing. A structured play-by-play of the day can just feel a little boring. But for intelligent minds, that's exactly why they may turn to a routine to calm their brain.

Being in a routine allows them to actually take a breath and removes all of the little decisions that they need to be making, which only ends up taking more of their mental energy. Research has shown that having a routine can be beneficial in many other ways as well, including helping a person manage their stress more effectively, getting better sleep, and even eating healthier.

When they're following a routine it means they have more time to focus on other ideas and find a semblance of peace during their day. The less they have to sit around thinking of all the small stuff they need to be doing, they'll instead have more energy to be creative and solve the problems they really need to have solved.

2. Slow mornings

Being able to wake up without an alarm going off incessantly, taking your time making some coffee and breakfast, and being able to just sit at the dining table or on the couch watching some TV are all things that calm intelligent minds, but annoy everyone else.

In the hustle and bustle of trying to get out of the house in the mornings for work, they end up missing out on being able to just take their time. So, when they know they have a good amount of time in the morning before they need to get things done, they'll take full advantage of that.

Having slow mornings allows them to have a little me time when everything around them feels as if it's moving a bit too fast. They might take this time to do one of their quiet hobbies, journal, or just stretch. Either way, it gives them a bit of long-awaited mental clarity.

3. Re-reading the same book multiple times

The average person might finish a book, put it back on their book shelf, and probably never touch it again, but a smart mind has no problem going back to the same book over and over again, especially if it's one of their favorites.

Some people just can't really wrap their heads around why someone would want to re-read the same book when there are a plethora of others to choose from. To them, the excitement has died down when you know everything that's going to happen.

There are, of course, benefits to re-reading the same book. One study from Frontiers in Psychology found that it can help build new vocabulary since people were more likely to remember and understand new words long-term by reading the same book multiple times, while other research found that re-reading can help a developing reader have better fluency and understanding of text.

And that's precisely why smart minds enjoy it so much. These individuals aren't just reading a book for the fun of it, they're reading to find deeper meanings in the words, characters, and the plot. They're dissecting each chapter and each piece of dialogue. By picking up the book more than once, they're able to really read between the lines and unpack all of the layers of a book that already brings them so much comfort.

4. Long walks with no destination

A walk with no agenda can seem like a bore to the average person who might enjoy a more exciting experience to help calm their minds. But for highly intelligent people, a walk with no destination in sight sounds like a dream come true. When things just feel so overstimulating for these individuals, a quiet walk allows them uninterrupted time to just think and be.

According to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine, adults who walk for longer periods, which researchers defined as longer than 10 minutes, had substantially lower risks of cardiovascular disease and premature death when compared to those participants who walk for shorter periods.

Apart from the physical benefits, smart people also reap the mental benefits of long walks too. There's no having to check their phones, answering emails piling up in their inbox, or thinking about what they need to be doing for the rest of the week. Instead, they just get to be outside with some fresh air, maybe listening to music or a podcast, and enjoying some much-needed alone time.

To them, a walk is another form of self-care. They get to take a break from feeling as if the walls are closing in on them, and just gives them a moment to reset and come back down to Earth.

5. Quiet hobbies

For average people, it's boring or annoying to have hobbies like putting together a puzzle or knitting and crocheting. While these hobbies aren't exciting or loud in the slightest to the average person, for intelligent people, these activities allow for their brains to focus on something that won't overwhelm them at all.

Considering they're looking for things to calm their brains down in the midst of chaos, quiet hobbies are usually the best answer, and are therefore one of the things that calm intelligent minds, but annoy everyone else.

While most people look at hobbies as being fun and allowing them to socialize, intelligent people know that having a good time doesn't mean they need to be in loud spaces with a lot of people. While they may enjoy doing that from time to time, like taking some kind of art or cooking class, or even attending an open mic, the slower activities are the ones that leave them feeling the most refreshed.

6. Journaling instead of venting

For intelligent minds, journaling allows them the space to freely express their emotions without judgment from other people. While they may enjoy the occasional venting session with a close friend or two, for the most part, these individuals find solace in being able to crack open their notebook, sit down at a coffee shop or even from the comfort of their home, and just get their thoughts down on the page.

It's the one area of their lives that they don't expect their writing to be perfect by any means, and it's more a therapeutic release than anything else. Amongst all of the benefits of journaling, from tamping down stress hormones, and even lowering a person's blood pressure and increasing T-cells, according to a study published in the Journal of Health Psychology, it's also a good way for smart minds to just get their thoughts out.

When things become too jumbled in their brains, being able to just sit and write without any type of prompt or purpose can be quite healing and calming.

7. Spending a full day without social media

While some people can't imagine going an entire day without opening up TikTok or Instagram, for intelligent minds, sometimes social media can add to feeling overwhelmed and stressed. We were never meant to know what everyone else is getting up to, and while social media can provide a lot of benefits, like being able to keep up with friends and even staying informed, it can also be the cause of immense stress.

Because of that, these individuals enjoy being able to just either delete the app for a day or even temporarily deactivate their account so they're not tempted. And there are an immense amount of benefits to staying off of social media for a bit, including being able to experience less FOMO and an increase in mental well-being and social connection.

By spending an entire day not on social media, they have more time to get other things done. They can even get back to their favorite hobbies and activities that allow them to feel just a bit more at peace. Maybe now they can finally start reading that book that's been on their TBR list for months, or they can even do a deep clean out of their closet. Whatever they decide to do with their time, they know that it won't be eclipsed by diverting to spending hours scrolling mindlessly.

8. Watching documentaries for fun

While most people turn to movies and TV shows to escape and zone out, according to a survey from CableTV.com, the average American spends 3.5 hours a day streaming TV, and 73% admit they binge-watch specifically to cope with stress. Smart minds typically enjoy watching documentaries for entertainment.

If they've just had a long day at work or they're just in a bad mood and feeling overwhelmed, being able to dive into a documentary about a topic they know nothing about can be quite healing and peaceful. These are the same individuals who enjoy learning and gaining insight into new topics.

So, there's something satisfying about being able to gain knowledge in a way that doesn't bring any kind of pressure. Most people can't imagine sitting down willingly to sit through an hour-and-a-half or two-hour movie about the ice age or the fall of the Roman Empire, but for intelligent minds, they find joy in being engaged.

9. Enjoying cloudy or rainy days

Most people tend to be in a worse mood when it's a gloomy day and the sun is nowhere to be seen. They see cloudy, rainy days as depressing and it ruins their plans to probably have a fun time outside with friends.

But for smart minds, a cloudy, rainy day is often a blessing in disguise. It not only forces them to slow down, but they also just like being able to sit beside their open window and listen to the rhythm of the rain falling while sipping on a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Bonus points if there's thunder and lightning.

Cloudy, rainy days just allow for these individuals to feel a bit more at ease because they know that nothing urgent will come up because of how dreary the day is. They're allowed to just sit at home and relax, probably for the first time in quite awhile.

10. Listening to the same song on repeat

Perhaps one of the best things that calm intelligent minds, but annoy everyone else, is listening to their favorite song on repeat. Because in the same way that intelligent minds will re-read the same book over and over again, the same can be said for music.

These are the same individuals that enjoy routine and structure, so it makes sense that when they find a song that brings them a sense of peace and calm, they'll just play it again and again. Truthfully, music has many healing properties and can help regulate a person's nervous system if it's all out of whack.

That familiarity of their favorite song can help quiet down the incessant thoughts that these individuals might be having. At the same time, they also enjoy the art of just sitting down and curating playlists as well. It allows them to just sit and be, the same way that quiet hobbies and journaling does for them too. There's nothing better than jamming to some of your favorite songs after having such a stressful and chaotic day.

11. Keeping the phone on 'Do Not Disturb'

Most people feel on edge when keeping their phone on "Do Not Disturb." They wonder what will happen if people want to reach out to them and it might just be annoying overall because they'll miss important notifications. But for intelligent minds, there's nothing more calming than disconnecting from the entire world for a few hours a day.

Considering how distracting phones can be and the constant need to be checking it too, all of that can feel quite exhausting. These individuals know how easy it can be to be diverted from the tasks at hand when they're constantly picking up their phone to respond to texts and answer unnecessary calls.

So, when they just need time to themselves, they'll switch their phone to DND and go about their day. It reminds them that their phones don't need to have full control over their attention and it is possible to go through the day and get things done without feeling the need to glance incessantly at their phones.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.