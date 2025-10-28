Life isn't easy for those with good morals and values. Having to constantly hide who they are out of fear of being taken advantage of, there are many things adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives. From corporate greed to performative kindness, those with high morals see through it all.

Unfortunately, there's rarely anything that can be done, as toxic people will always exist and engage in the same old behavior. Even so, if someone wants to know where they fall on the morally good scale, look no further! Adults who have high morals will instantly run if they spot any of these things.

These are 11 things adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives

1. Toxic people who never take accountability

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

The first thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is toxic people who never take accountability. Sorry, but if someone wants to have a relationship, they need to learn how to humble themselves. No matter how prideful that person may be, refusing to take accountability and placing blame on others is the quickest way to earn someone's disapproval. It isn't just because it hurts their feeling.

As most people can guess, always placing blame and never taking accountability can easily make someone feel disrespected. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, feeling disrespected leads to greater aggression than being disliked, which can easily cause an already tense situation to multiply. So, to avoid this catastrophe, adults with good morals stay away from these individuals, leading to less burnout in the long run.

Advertisement

2. Performative 'kindness'

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Let's face it: the world can do with a little more kindness. From internet bullies to family members starting drama, an ounce of grace can go a long way. Even so, a thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is performative kindness. There's a huge difference between being kind and being performative. Performative people are kind so they can feel superior to others, while kind people show kindness because it's the right thing to do.

And while it may be difficult to distinguish at first, performative people always reveal their true intentions. Whether it's holding it over someone's face or becoming toxic once the mask comes off, performative kindness can only get people so far before they reveal who they truly are.

Advertisement

3. Lying

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

To be fair, everyone lies. Even if they claim to be the most honest person out there, lying is fairly inevitable. Whether it's telling their boss that they enjoy their job or telling their partner that everything is fine, most people have a tendency to bend the truth when it benefits them. Still, most of us also do our best to be honest, even if it makes us uncomfortable. This is why things adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is lying.

While lying every blue moon is fine, twisting the truth during important moments isn't the way to go. Not only does it break trust, but by lying, people can accidentally place blame on someone else, leading to misunderstandings. However, if that's not enough, lying doesn't just backfire on the other person; it actually hurts the liar. According to a study published in 2024, lying makes people feel bad and lowers their self-esteem.

Advertisement

4. People who refuse to educate themselves

fizkes | Shutterstock

Sometimes in life, people need to step outside of their comfort zone and educate themselves. Whether it's about politics or about history, feigning ignorance in the age of technology drives some people insane. This is why one thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is people who refuse to educate themselves. It's nobody's responsibility to hold a person's hand and tell them right from wrong.

No matter how hard they try to convince you, it's nobody's job to do the research and heavy lifting. Thankfully, adults with morals know this, which is why they're quick to shut down people who refuse to educate themselves. With little patience, adults with morals are quick to dismiss themselves from a conversation with someone ignorant, saving themselves from a world of pain in the long run.

Advertisement

5. Empty apologies without changed behavior

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

There's nothing worse than dealing with a toxic person. No matter how hard people try to meet them halfway, they'll always have an excuse up their sleeves. From placing blame on one person to barely apologizing, a thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is empty apologies without changed behavior. Sorry, but people can't apologize and then move on like nothing happened.

Depending on how severe the situation was, changing their behavior might be a requirement. Unfortunately, most people allow their pride to get in the way, causing people to fall short on their promises. As Professor Tyler G Okimoto, Ph.D., explained, "It makes you feel bad because you are admitting to others (and yourself) that you are capable of making mistakes or doing wrong. It is confronting for those who pride themselves as knowledgeable or ethical."

Still, if they truly want to get on a morally good person's side, then sticking to what's right, not what's easy, is a must.

Advertisement

6. Toxic workplaces that prioritize profit over people

fizkes | Shutterstock

Another thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is toxic workplaces that prioritize profit over people. On the outside, many people might agree that the corporate world is rough. After all, who's eagerly signing up to minimum wage with a bachelor's degree, right? Unfortunately, toxic workplaces aren't something most people can escape from, even if they try.

It's becoming increasingly harder for people to find jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 7.4 million people are currently unemployed. And while many new graduates are struggling to find jobs, for those who are lucky enough to find internship opportunities, they are stuck with zero promotions and minimum wage. People with good morals know this, which is why they absolutely despise toxic workplaces that prioritize profit over people.

Advertisement

7. Double standards

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's nothing worse than dealing with double standards. Whether it's a man dealing with it or a woman, the results are still the same. From experiencing frustration to feeling burned out, one thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is pesky double standards. Double standards don't just have to do with society's expectations. From parents giving their children double standards to teachers, they exist in every space.

And while many people might not realize the double standards they're inflicting upon others, the damage is still the same. Double standards tend to make people feel insecure, leading to less self-confidence in the long run. Since adults with actual morals are decent people, this is the last thing they'd ever want to do, which is why they're quick to shut down double standards before they have a chance to start forming.

Advertisement

8. Lack of empathy

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

If someone wants to be a decent person, the first thing they need is a bit of empathy. While empathy isn't always easy to come by, doing your best to understand others and their emotions is the least someone can do. Unfortunately, with the world becoming less and less empathetic, a thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is seeing people who lack basic empathy.

Yes, it isn't always easy to meet someone halfway. Despite how much advice a person's friends and family may give them, sometimes, people make decisions that are beyond a person's thoughts. Even so, people with good morals do their best to be sensitive and aware of people's feelings. Of course, it isn't always easy, yet in a world that's becoming more draining, those with good morals do what they can to make things just a tiny bit better.

Advertisement

9. Friends who only show up when they need something

Gaudi Lab | Shutterstock

Everyone wants to think the best of their friends. However, just because someone calls someone a friend doesn't mean they're serious. Some friends are there for a season, while others show up only when it's convenient. This is why a thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is friends who only show up when they need something. If a friend is only showing up to self-serve themselves, run.

They don't care about friendship or loyalty. Blame it on their inability to see outside of themselves, but either way, adults with actual good morals won't stick around for long. As author and clinical psychologist Robert Puff, Ph.D., said, "The backbone of any successful friendship is one where both sides put in equal effort and support."

Advertisement

10. People who lack boundaries

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

It's understandable why most people lack boundaries. Even if they won't admit it, the truth is that most people are chronic people pleasers. This is why they're hesitant to establish boundaries or to reinforce them. As much as they know how much boundaries are needed, they just can't seem to get past their own self-doubts. That being said, a thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is people who lack boundaries.

It's easy to get taken advantage of when someone doesn't know how to put their foot down and say no. Morally good adults know that, which is why they get frustrated with their loved ones. From seeing loved ones overwork themselves to feeling unsafe, there's nothing worse than someone who lacks boundaries.

Advertisement

11. Those who confuse their kindness with weakness

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Finally, a thing adults with actual morals are tired of at this stage of their lives is those who confuse kindness with weakness. Just because someone is kind, doesn't mean they are push-overs. And yet oftentimes, manipulators and narcissists can't help but try to exploit their kindness and use it against them. Whether it's guilt-tripping them or gaslighting them, adults with good morals have had enough.

It's unfortunate, but according to mental health and wellness consultant Jamie Cannon, MS, LPC, "Narcissists thrive on exhorting others' vulnerabilities. It is both their 'love' language and their victory speech." This is probably why most morally good people tend to come off as cold. While they'd love to show people their heart, they've learned before that the world isn't as kind and considerate as they are.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.