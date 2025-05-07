People Who Keep Their Phone On Silent 24/7 Usually Have These 11 Reasons

Spending too much time on your phone, whether it's scrolling through social media, responding to texts, or going through your work email, can have detrimental effects on your physical and emotional health. Yet, so many of us keep going back to it as a form of distraction from the chaos of our lives. By setting boundaries around screen time and committing to a healthier routine, you'll not only feel happier and more mentally balanced, everything in your life will shift for the better.

There are plenty of reasons people who keep their phone on silent 24/7 usually have — they're not afraid to mitigate a few moments of discomfort or anxiety by taking time away from their phone, especially if it means they can live a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life because of it.

Here are 11 reasons people who keep their phone on silent 24/7 usually have

1. They're introverts who don't want to socialize

For the same reason that they prefer solitude over socializing and responding at their own pace in group chats online, introverts tend to keep their phone on silent 24/7 so they can field through messages and respond when their social battery allows.

While extroverts and inherently sociable people tend to recharge their social batteries by having conversations — whether they're online or in-person — or going to social events, introverted people prefer to recharge on their own accord.

By keeping their phone on silent, they can enjoy their personal time without distractions and come back to their notifications and messages when they have the emotional capacity to respond in a thoughtful way.

2. They're more productive without distractions

Whether they're at work or focusing on a project at home, the people who keep their phone on silent 24/7 usually do their best work when there are less distractions like text messages or social media notifications grabbing their attention.

For people who struggle to get into a flow when they're working, using "DND" or silent mode on their phones can be a great tool for making the most of their time. Even if that means setting a time for productivity, avoiding distractions, and coming back to their phones for a break, they tend to get more work done when they're not constantly switching between social media and their responsibilities.

3. They're setting boundaries

Setting boundaries around your phone — like refusing to answer work calls after hours or making the choice to plug your phone in away from your bed at night — can make all the difference in your mental health. These choices not only promote a better routine, they can help you get better sleep, harness more productivity, and cultivate better social relationships.

For many people who keep their phone on silent 24/7, it's not always easy, but they do make an effort to set and maintain boundaries around their phones and screen time for the sake of their health and well-being.

4. They're aware of their phone dependency

Grappling with a cellphone dependency can spark psychological distress, according to a BMC Psychiatry study, affecting not just a person's well-being, but their routine, stress levels, and relationships.

When someone feels pressured to constantly check their phone, keep it with them at all times, and rely on it for a sense of comfort, peace, and distraction, of course having their phone on silent is going to spark more anxiety than the average person.

However, the self-aware and intentional people battling phone dependency take steps forward to mitigate its consequences. They not only set boundaries around screen time, they use tools like "DND" to avoid being roped into their phone's constant distractions.

5. They want to maximize their alone time

Of course, alone time and leveraging solitude in a chaotic routine can be beneficial for anyone, if they know how to make the most of their time. By setting boundaries with technology, investing in personal hobbies, and self-reflecting, rather than doomscrolling and overthinking, alone time can truly make every aspect of your life better.

People who keep their phone on silent 24/7 know how much more fulfilling and healthy alone time can feel when they're not constantly being distracted by their phone or growing more anxious after doomscrolling for hours.

6. They have a busy schedule

Especially for people that already have a lot of responsibilities on their plate, having notifications turned on can add to the stress, anxiety, and overwhelm they may already be experiencing. Just a single text — or just the noise of one on their phone — could be the difference between a grounded state of productivity and a sense of panic and stress.

Even for people that don't actively check them, having notifications turned on on their phones can be incredibly distracting, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology. To stay on track with their busy schedule and de-stress from the chaos of their daily life, making the intentional choice to silence their phones makes all the difference in a busy person's daily life and well-being.

7. They consider it a form of self-care

There's a significant association between increased screen time and negative mental health outcomes like anxiety and depression. If your phone is never on silent and you're always getting distracted by notifications, chances are you're putting your emotional well-being at risk every time you make the choice to pick up your phone.

People who keep their phone on silent 24/7 aren't trying to cut themselves off from social media or even their friends completely, they're setting intentional boundaries — engaging in an act of self-care that protects their well-being, sets them up for a better routine, and makes social connection more fulfilling in the long run.

8. They get better sleep

Increased screen time during the day coupled with doomscrolling at night can drastically reduce quality sleep and negatively affect sleep schedules, according to a PLOS One study.

People who keep their phone on silent 24/7 are usually cognizant of that, making the deliberate choice, no matter how annoying or uncomfortable it is, to set limits on their phone and screen time for the sake of a healthy routine and better sleep.

By leaving their phone on silent and only checking it when it fits into their schedule — rather than derailing everything when they get a single notification — they safeguard their routine and promote better healthy habits like a restful nighttime routine or mindful alone time after work.

9. They prioritize in-person interactions

By setting limits with their time online and setting boundaries around screen time, people who leave their phone on silent often have a greater capacity for in-person connection. Of course, many people find community online, but when notifications and a constant pressure to doomscroll take over, the negative consequences of being constantly on your phone can be more harmful than productive.

For some people, like introverts or homebodies, constantly being on their phones can actually drain their social battery, making it harder for them to prioritize getting out of the house or meeting up with friends in person. By setting these boundaries, they not only cultivate more beneficial in-person moments, they protect themselves from burnout and social fatigue.

10. They're committed to a routine

Leaving your notifications on and falling short on setting boundaries around screen time can make it easy for people to get sidetracked from their routines and healthy habits.

Whether it's doomscrolling to put off a workout, scrolling TikTok at work, or even responding to work emails off the clock, people who keep their phone on silent make an intentional choice to prioritize their personal time and well-being over comfort and distraction online.

Like a study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine suggests, healthy routines and habits benefit both mental and physical well-being — promoting better sleep, a better diet, and a more balanced emotional state.

When you're falling out of a routine for the sake of responding to messages or doomscrolling on social media, you're sabotaging the opportunity to maximize those benefits. For some, going "DND" on their phones and removing the distraction is key.

11. They find it relaxing

According to experts from Harvard Health, sometimes all you need to unpack your complex emotions and de-stress from a hard day is 20 minutes of mindfulness — whether it's a walk outside, a break in nature, or time spent away from the chaos of your phone.

People who keep their phone on silent 24/7 often have a chaotic routine already, they don't need another added layer of stress and obligation from constant notifications to add more anxiety to their lives.

By going silent online and focusing on the mindfulness they need at home to rest and recharge, they're not only protecting their well-being, but preparing themselves to show up at their best the next day.

