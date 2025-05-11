11 Things That Have Become So Annoying That Both Gen Z & Boomers Want Them Gone

While generational tensions and disagreements have sparked resentment in places like the workplace between Gen Z and baby boomer workers, there's power in acknowledging the experiences and beliefs they share. Especially with a strong age gap, they'll never 100% agree on their values or perspectives, but in certain cases — like bonding over annoyances or nostalgic moments growing up — they have more in common than they realize.

There are several things that have become so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone from daily life. Whether it's an annoyance in the workplace or a frustrating habit online, these things tend to overstep generational divides and provide a space for different age cohorts to bond, even if it's over things that they can't stand.

Here are 11 things that have become so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone

1. Spam calls and texts

Despite popular belief, scams target every generation in a variety of different ways. Whether it's online scam calls, links in text messages, or gifts sent randomly to their address, Gen Z and baby boomers are both at risk for losing money and identity protection from hackers and scammers online and in person.

Over 30% of U.S. consumers have lost money as a result of a scam in the past 5 years, according to a PYMNTS study. So, it's clear that scammers aren't just targeting older generations. From spam texts about fake toll booths and mailed packages with junk gifts, these common schemes are becoming one of the things that have become so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone.

Especially when it comes to financial scams, Gen Z are growing more at risk as they enter into adulthood and the workforce considering they tend to lack general financial literacy compared to other generations. So, it's not surprising that they're growing annoyed and frustrated by misguided scams and phishing schemes that they don't understand or acknowledge to be harmful at the moment.

2. Hidden fees

For Gen Zers who are starting to discover hidden feeds on food delivery platforms, streaming services, and even unsuspectingly short "free trials," it's not surprising that hidden fees are something they're wanting to get rid of right alongside their boomer counterparts.

While the hidden fees may manifest in different places and parts of their lives — from online subscriptions, to phone charges, and undercover bank fees — they're still one of the things that have become so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone.

3. Monthly subscriptions

According to a report from Bango, the average consumer spends nearly $1,000 on subscriptions every year, an accumulation of several seemingly small monthly costs for entertainment and convenience. Whether it's a food delivery service, a streaming platform like Netflix, or even loyalty programs like Uber One, these fees are one of the things that have become so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone.

For boomers, it's an annoyance. They remember when you could simply save to buy things once, rather than having to track and overspend on monthly allotments for services and platforms. For Gen Z, they may not know any better, falling victim to subtle rising costs and overspending on monthly charges without recognizing how much they truly add up to every year.

4. Influencer content

While influencers and online communities have given both Gen Z and baby boomer users an opportunity to find belonging online, especially those struggling with loneliness or social isolation in their daily lives, sponsored posts, advertisements, and misguided product recommendations are becoming increasingly more prevalent and frustrating.

Feeding into comparison culture, fast fashion, and an aggravatingly fast moving trend cycle, both Gen Zers and baby boomers can bond over the "out of touch" nature many influencers online have adopted. From influencer brand trips, to PR packages, and even product recommendations, it feels dystopian.

That's both for Gen Zers struggling with financial hardship and finding their footing in adulthood, but also for baby boomers, who are struggling to finally retire or feel financially comfortable in the current state of the world.

5. Overpriced concert tickets

Whether it's a Taylor Swift concert or an 80s rock band, Gen Z and baby boomers are growing tired of overspending on basic life extravagances like concerts that used to be more than affordable for everyone to enjoy. From spending thousands of dollars on a hotel room to being forced to spend hundreds on tickets, concerts are becoming more and more inaccessible for the average person, right alongside annual vacations or purchasing a home.

According to senior Billboard editor Eric Renner Brown, the price increase of concert tickets is largely explained by rising costs, economic uncertainty, and inflationary pressures in society. But that doesn't mean it's not still one of the things that have become so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone, replaced with more accessible tickets and affordable options.

6. Clickbait headlines

In an age of evolving technology, constant advertising and marketing schemes, and AI, it's not surprising that the average person, regardless of age, is yearning for a sense of humanity. Whether it's within the content they're consuming online or in an office space with their co-workers, both Gen Z and baby boomers find value in truly connecting with people and noticing their humanity against the chaos and superficiality of the world around them.

Clickbait headlines are just one of the things that seem to sabotage humanity in some ways. They feel like a trick, especially when there's not an opportunity to gain community or feel a sense of belonging inside the article, content, or event.

For Gen Zers and boomers, they don't want money grabs or marketing schemes, they want humanity, community, and connection.

7. Pointless meetings

"This could've been an email" is just as common of a thought for boomer workers as it is for their Gen Z colleagues. Especially in a corporate culture where there's already not a lot of fluid free time for productivity and innovation, having a mindless and meaningless meeting can be incredibly annoying.

If you're a leader, make an agenda before the meeting and send it out. If you're an invitee, review the agenda and make sure that you have something productive to contribute or questions that add value to a conversation.

Not everything needs to be a meeting, but if you're unable to get away from a weekly mindless meeting or a boss who prefers to do everything online, try to prepare things to make it more meaningful to you.

8. Micromanagers

According to a LinkedIn survey, over 70% of workers would leave their job because of a bad or micromanaging boss, regardless of their age. It's an annoyance for everyone, to feel like they're being constantly watched and criticized, regardless of whether or not they're succeeding at work.

For Gen Zers trying to set better work-life boundaries and baby boomers who appreciate independence in the workplace, it's not surprising that micromanagers are one of the things that have become so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone.

9. Shame around changing careers

For Gen Zers experiencing shame for changing their minds after graduating, changing majors, or shifting to a bridge job, it's not surprising that they're tired of shame around changing careers. However, for baby boomers — shifting into second jobs to fund retirement and passion projects after a career in Corporate America — they're also experiencing the societal stigma of simply changing your direction in life.

In our ultra-productive society that's inadvertently harming boomers through "hustle culture" and Gen Zers as they enter the workforce, the shame around changing careers generally comes from a misguided belief that someone "wasted their time and effort."

In reality, it's not a challenge against prestige or work culture, but a reflection of personal values. Why not follow your heart, try something new, and get out of your comfort zone?

10. Overpriced airport food

The average traveler spends nearly $200 on a single airport trip on things like snacks, water, parking, and extra baggage fees. Overpriced airport food is largely the culprit for this insane number, with mark-ups on random items and a misguided knowledge about what kinds of food you can bring through security.

It's one of the things that have become so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone. They're tired of overspending on travel, whether it's baby boomers visiting family over the holidays or Gen Zers going on a spontaneous trip.

11. QR code restaurant menus

Chances are, if you've been to a restaurant in the last 5 years, you've been forced to whip out your phone and navigate a QR code menu. For some people, regardless of age, it's not a big deal, at least when it's bright enough to take a photo of the QR code and accessible for everyone.

But when your phone dies, the lighting is off, or you're unsure of how to scan a QR code, it can be an annoyance for every generation. Especially coupled with fear of online scams, it's not surprising that QR code menus are so annoying that both Gen Z and boomers want them gone.

