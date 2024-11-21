Many American families are struggling financially. In fact, nearly 50% of American households who make more than $100K annually, and 62% of Americans in other class situations, are living paycheck-to-paycheck according to a PYMNTS Intellegence survey. In addition to having trouble covering basic necessities like groceries and rent — equally unfortunate stressors that have crossed class boundaries — nearly half of adults also don’t have emergency or savings funds, according to a survey from Bankrate, causing them to rely on credit cards and financial sacrifice.

From groceries turned luxuries to savings accounts run dry, there are several experiences that were affordable 10 years ago that the middle class can’t afford anymore, largely due to the face that they’re too concerned with paying basic expenses to save or splurge on them.

Here are the 12 experiences that were affordable 10 years ago that the middle class can’t afford anymore

1. Having kids

According to the Berkeley Economic Review, the average American family spends nearly $300K raising a single child to the age of 17, a financial burden that’s only growing larger as the costs of childcare, education, and basic necessities increase. According to this report, many couples are opting to have fewer kids than they originally wanted strictly because of these overwhelming financial barriers.

Of course, it’s not just the cost of actual childbirth that’s inaccessible for middle class families — although it’s cost has specifically risen over 22% in the past few years, according to data from a Health Care Cost Institute report — it’s what comes afterwards, i.e.,. paying for education, additional groceries, healthcare, preventative care like vaccinations, childcare, and more.

While discourse around lowering birth statistics is largely defined, sometimes mistakenly, as a result of the younger generations distaste for having and raising children — Gen Z has even been labeled the “selfish generation” — modern surveys reveal that it’s truly financial barriers and money crises that are preventing people from planning for kids.

2. Hosting family holidays

From buying groceries for dinner to purchasing and finding time to set up decorations to getting presents and hosting celebrations, the holidays are becoming increasingly difficult financially for many middle class families. According to CBS News polls, four in 10 Americans don’t have the extra money to purchase gifts for the holidays, and many are forgoing buying any at all this year simply so they can afford to make ends meet.

This financial struggle isn’t just contributing to less holiday gatherings, it’s largely isolating families and individuals from social connection in general as “third places” like coffee shops grow too expensive and vacations, restaurant outings, and hosting have turned into luxuries. Studies have found that people facing financial hardship are even seven times more likely to report persistent isolation and feelings of loneliness compared to more economically comfortable adults.

3. Going to concerts

According to senior Billboard editor Eric Renner Brown, the cost increase many households have noticed in concert ticket prices can be largely explained by four main factors: economic consequences of the pandemic, inflation, artist livelihoods, and the rising costs of stage production. Without the security of digital streaming compensation on platforms like Spotify, many smaller and mid-tier artists are forced to raise concert ticket prices to make a living themselves.

While competition, similar to Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” debacle on Ticketmaster, is intended to restore accessibility to concert tickets and fair prices, many middle class families are having to cut the now-luxury expense out of their routines completely — making economic sacrifices to simply pay their monthly loan payments, grocery bills, and rent.

4. Childcare

A 2023 report from Care.com found that over 67% of parents pay 20% or more of their annual income on childcare — almost the same percentage they spend on housing costs. As long as rent, groceries, and utility prices continue to rise, childcare will become even more difficult for middle class families to afford.

While access to low/no cost childcare, like help from grandparents or family members, is shown to relieve many middle class families' financial burden, according to a study published in the European Journal of Ageing, only 42% of working parents are able to utilize it. Whether it's because of geographical distance, smaller families, or transportation costs, it’s not feasible for many, leaving parents to make an incredibly hard decision: do they let their kids stay home alone, quit their job, or rely on a stranger to babysit?

It’s this kind of moral, yet equally practical, dilemma that burdens parents with not just stress about their financial situation, but anxiety about their children’s safety and wellbeing.

5. Staying in a hotel

According to a report from Forbes Advisor, the average cost of a family vacation in 2023 was just under $4K, including airfare, ticket prices, and hotel/housing costs. What was once a motivating force for singles and working parents alike is now an inaccessible luxury — creating more burnout, anxiety, and isolation for people struggling to make ends meet.

Specifically for middle class families with children, having to skip spring break trips or not being able to afford going to a friend’s birthday party can spark resentment amongst parents and their kids, as well as between kids and their more financially comfortable friends.

To mediate this resentment and loneliness, nearly 48% of parents resort to using credit cards to fund vacations and travel, according to a survey from LendingTree, as they are willing to take on debt to spark joy in their children and create pockets of peace in their chaotic and stressful routines.

6. Sending kids to summer camp

A report from the American Camp Association reveals that the average daily cost for sleepaway camps is nearly $200, while day camps average around $87 a day. While there are low-cost camps and financial aid options for low-income campers, the restrictions generally cut out help for middle class families making upwards of 100K annually, despite the majority of those households also living paycheck-to-paycheck.

In addition, transportation for children’s summer camps can be an issue for many families, especially those living in urban and suburban areas, as they don’t have the luxury of having the time or money to purchase casual plane tickets or travel hundreds of miles to drop their kids off.

So, while parents of all economic classes a decade ago might have relied on summer camp to cut childcare costs and carve out some restful time for themselves, it’s become increasingly unaffordable for families today — at the same level, if not more, than traditional childcare and babysitting costs.

7. Going to the dentist

The Commonwealth Fund 2023 Health Care Affordability Survey revealed that, for the majority of middle class Americans, healthcare and dental coverage is largely inadequate, especially for covering costs related to preventative care like medications or dental work.

Instead of being able to invest in early care like annual doctor’s visits and teeth cleanings at the dentist, middle class families are forced to push off financial burdens down the road, where care becomes reactionary as people have to face larger issues like cavities, root canals, and other illnesses that are impossible to ignore.

8. Being a stay-at-home parent

While rising costs of childcare have forced many families to consider one parent quitting their job to stay home with the kids, the luxury of being a stay-at-home mom or dad has become an experience few people in the middle class can afford.

There are several unfortunate consequences of money stress that take a toll on the health of parental relationships and family dynamics as a result. In fact, according to the Jimenex Law Firm, nearly 40% of divorces are sparked by financial problems. And for families that can afford (or, at the very least, can get by) with one person being a stay-at-home parent, that parent is more likely to continuously struggle post-divorce due to a lack of job experience and references needed to find employment.

This toxic cycle adds an unfortunate layer to the already complicated decisions middle class parents make when it comes to financial sacrifices, childcare, and parenting. For some, it might mean finding a remote job and taking on both responsibilities at once. For others, it means parents working opposing schedules and never seeing each other.

9. Going to the hairdresser

Many middle class households are now cutting out small luxuries like self-care, hairdressers, and nail salons to afford basic necessities like groceries or rent.

While some financial experts may criticize lower income people for "irrational" spending, there are compelling arguments that suggest that lower- and middle-class individuals who choose to pay for small luxuries, like getting their nails done or buying a treat for their kids at the corner store, are generally happier, less stressed, and more present in their families than those who don’t.

10. Getting a college education

According to a report from the Education Data Initiative, the price of a college degree has risen dramatically in the past decade, with the average public four-year education cost rising by over 36%, with private fees rising by nearly 56% in the same time period.

While financial aid resources like FAFSA have supported many low-income college students in getting a degree, a study from the Pew Research Center found that, with the rising number of low-income undergraduates in the last decade, middle-class applicants are being squeezed out. This leaves many students from dual-income households fronting the cost of college with little financial support to take on more private education loans.

Not only has this drastically increased the amount of young professional college graduates living paycheck-to-paycheck today despite growing up in a middle-class family, it’s increased the amount of education loan and credit card debt the average graduate takes on as they navigate rising rent costs and huge monthly expenses.

11. Family vacations like Disney or ski trips

From rising hotel costs, to transportation burdens, and lacking workplace PTO, many middle class households don’t have the time or money to invest in family vacations compared to those a decade ago.

An analysis by NerdWallet found that the "average cost for a family of four to Disney World can easily top $6,000 for a seven-night trip, and that’s if you’re a frugal traveler," while "a weeklong family trip to Disney World exceeding $15,000 is not unheard of."

And forget about skiing. As writer Mia Blavatnik uncovered, "a one-day ski lift ticket at Sun Valley in 1990 cost $26 and in 2020 cost around $133."

The inaccessibility of these trips, which can provide a break for parents and bonding for kids, contributes to larger issues of isolation in financially struggling families as they adopt “scarcity and survival mindsets” to get by.

12. Weddings

According to The Knot’s 2023 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of planning and hosting a wedding is nearly $35K, not including any additional transportation, hotel, or airfare expenses. Many young middle class couples are even choosing to elope rather than plan a traditional wedding to avoid these incredible costs, instead saving money for necessities, bills, and savings accounts.

The same inaccessibility and affordability goes for people attending other people’s weddings, whether they’re part of the bridal party or simply a guest. Many bridal party members are expected to spend thousands of dollars on gifts, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, and hotels for other people’s weddings — even in a tumultuous financial climate. Other guests struggle with affording a basic gift on a wedding registry, already spending money on transportation, drinks, and sometimes food for people’s weddings.

