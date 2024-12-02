As much as people would like to pit generations against each another, it turns out there really are some boomer complaints that Gen Z people actually agree with. Whether it be annoying online trends or the way in which tipping culture has grown out of hand, these two seemingly polar opposite groups of people collectively agree that certain behaviors and life experiences are frustrating for everyone.

While Gen Z and baby boomers may have some major disagreements when it comes to workplace culture, parenting styles, and politics, at least they can form a united front when it comes to a host of issues they feel the the need to complain about.

Here are 10 boomer complaints that Gen Z people actually agree with

1. QR codes at restaurants are annoying

The first boomer complaint that Gen Z people actually agree with is that QR codes at restaurants are super annoying. When sitting down with friends and family, all people want to do is open up a menu and quickly order.

This seamless process has been made frustrating with the rise of QR codes that lead to menus. This means that now families must scramble to teach older people how to pull up the menu through the QR codes, while also battling low batteries and bad internet connections.

Though it might cost a bit extra to have hard copy menus on hand, doing so menus ensures that Gen Z and boomers can relax and enjoy their meals without worrying about technical difficulties.

2. People need to stop sharing everything online

Another boomer complaint that Gen Z people actually agree with is that people need to stop sharing everything online. Most people have scrolled through Facebook or TikTok at some point, only to be met with celebrity drama or random strangers ranting about their exes.

Though this can be mildly entertaining, in the long run, it isn't a great idea. According to a literature review published in the International Journal of Conflict Management, negative emotions in conflict lead to poor relationship satisfaction and performance. Knowing this, people should be mindful of what they post online. Though it might feel good initially, it can have devastating consequences for everyone involved if they’re not careful.

Relationships can become strained and an ‘Internet beef’ can follow you for the rest of your life, destroying possible opportunities later down the road.

3. Everything is a trend nowadays

The next boomer complaint that Gen Z people actually agree with is that everything is a trend nowadays. In the age of making memes and doing funky TikTok dances, it’s unsurprising to see how many trends have come and gone throughout the years.

From Kylie's lips to Stanley Cups, people feel compelled to being seen as luxurious or popular. And sure, there's nothing wrong with wanting to be perceived that way, but it won't lead to happiness.

According to research published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, spending money on experiences leads to greater lasting happiness than spending money on materialistic possessions. This is why it’s important to hold off on getting that trendy new lip gloss or new haircare product. Though you might grow to like it, there are sometimes better ways to feel pretty than sticking with the trends.

4. There are too many apps

Years ago people waited in line to get their tickets to go to Disney. Not needing to download any complicated apps, they went about their day and enjoyed the magical experience the park had to offer. However, the days of simplicity are long behind us as the age of downloading apps for every little thing is here to stay.

Now, students can’t even log into their classes without downloading at least two to three apps beforehand. Not only is this super frustrating and inconvenient, but it’s also distracting as well. In a study published in the Journal of Occupational Health, researchers found that constant notifications were distracting and led to greater stress.

Knowing this, companies and schools should take the hint and stop using apps for every little thing. This will save everyone both a headache and storage space in the process.

5. People don’t know how to hold a conversation anymore

The next boomer complaint that Gen Z people actually agree with is that people don’t know how to hold a conversation anymore. When people think back to simpler times, they’ll often think back to ordering at restaurants and being met with a chatty waitress with great conversational skills.

However, the era of good communication has been pushed to the side as people are facing a loneliness epidemic. According to the APA's Healthy Minds Monthly Poll, in 2024, 30% of Americans reported experiencing loneliness once a week while 10% reported feeling alone every day.

Understanding this, it’s unsurprising that people don’t know how to communicate anymore. Not having the social support network that boomers had at the same age, the younger generations are severely lacking in communication skills, leaving them more lonely and depressed than ever before.

6. Tipping culture has gotten out of hand

People will now go out of their way to leave large tips for hairstylists or nail techs because it's the 'polite thing to do.' That said, most people can agree that tipping culture has gone completely too far in the last couple of years.

Not only are people expected to tip their servers, but now they're expected to tip their cashiers as well. Staring at their cashier in bewilderment, most people have been met with a blank stare as they wait for you to tip 10%.

And for those who don’t, good luck. Be prepared to receive a scorching side eye as they sloppily throw their order together, making both boomers and Gen Z slowly regret their decision to deny that 10% tip.

7. It’s impossible to find things you want in brick and mortar stores

It's sad, but the era of finding whatever you need in brick and mortar stores has come to a bitter end. Nowadays, parents must travel to multiple stores and place orders online in order to get all of the items their kids need for the next school year. Not only is this utterly frustrating, but it's also a waste of time for many people.

This phenomenon is to be expected when you consider how popular online shopping has become. According to Capitol One Shopping Research, 29% of Americans prefer to shop online compared to in-store.

That said, both Gen Z and boomers are sick and tired of going to the store only to be met with, "Sorry, we don't have that." And even if it means bringing back a little inconvenience, most would agree that finding what they need in stores would more than balance that out.

8. Things aren’t built to last anymore

Most people can remember their grandparents' old stove or washing machine that seemed to last for 20-plus years. Rarely needing replace their household appliance or even call for maintenance, they enjoyed the luxury of saving their coins for another rainy day.

Unfortunately, times have changed since then. Now, even well constructed homes aren't built to last or withstand serious weather conditions. High costs of materials and labor have caused homeowners and builders to cut corners, leading to less durable results.

9. There’s way too much fake news out

Another boomer complaint that Gen Z people actually agree with is that there is far too much fake news out there. Even without being a conspiracy theorist, it seems hard to trust much of what you read nowadays.

It's extremely frustrating to find out that the news story that had you upset turned out to be completely false. It's also dangerous, as people often take fake news at face value and run with it, making disastrous decisions in the process.

10. The obsession with wellness has gone too far

Of course, exercising and eating healthy are important. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, eating well and exercising helps you feel good and maintain a healthy weight. Not only that, it can lead to lowering people's chances of developing high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.

That said, obsessing about wellness can quickly turn sour if someone isn't careful. The need to be perfect leads people to feel pressured into buying this herb or that product, resulting in financial strains and increasing stress, the overwhelm of which, unfortunately, may cause people to turn their backs on wellness completely.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.