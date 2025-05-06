Every generation has its unique struggles and experiences that are worthy of noting and empathizing with, but there’s no denying that the social and economic context young people are facing today is an entirely different beast than older generations have had to deal with. Many of the real reasons Gen Z is more miserable than all other generations are rooted in this new reality — one that older generations never had to face, let alone consider.

From social media to rising costs and shifting social norms, Gen Z has a lot on their plate and deserves at least a shred of empathy for navigating their way through it all in tumultous times.

Here are 11 real reasons Gen Z is more miserable than all the other generations

1. Online comparison culture

From feeling pressured into overspending in order to keep up with influencers online to struggling with low self-esteem as a result of over-filtered content, online comparison culture is one of the real reasons Gen Z is more miserable than all other generations.

Growing up in this ever-evolving digital landscape has taken its toll on young adults, there’s no denying that. Baby boomers and Gen X were free to grow, learn, and experience their childhoods without having access to everyone else in the world at every moment. They weren’t as influenced by worldly headlines, societal expectations online, or pressures to look, act, and behave in a certain way to the same extent as Gen Z.

Gen Z is not only living their lives in a completely new and unique societal context, they’re put in the position of constantly comparing themselves and their success to curated feeds and unrealistic images online.

2. Too much screen-time

Considering the fact that great deal of young workers are working remotely or in hybrid jobs, there’s little separation between professional and personal time online now. Not only are they indulging in much more screen-time for entertainment purposes at the expense of their personal well-being and health, but they’re finding it harder to set boundaries in general.

Despite appreciating and valuing work-life balance in their careers more than any other generation, the accessibility of things like a work email, Teams chats, and even social media can sometimes make it feel impossible to truly unplug and enjoy personal time.

Even subtle pressures to keep up with and maintain a social media presence can cause a lot of stress for Gen Zers — from being active on job sites like Linkedin to feeling comfortable with the images being perceived by people on personal social media platforms. They’re drawn to their phones, not just as a distraction or a form of entertainment, but as a way of life, and there’s no ignoring that it’s sparking more exhaustion, isolation, and depression among young people.

3. They’re less financially literate

A WalletHub survey found that Gen Z lacks financial literacy the most compared to other generations, contributing to their economic struggles and the ability to make smart and intentional financial decisions. Of course, making a livable wage and having affordable basic necessities plays a role in helping people secure financial comfort, but having the financial literacy to budget, plan for the future, and cultivate healthy habits is equally essential.

More than half of adults believe their financial anxiety negatively impacts their mental health, so it’s not surprising that many young people are feeling more miserable in the wake of financial uncertainty and crisis.

4. They’re pressured to overspend

Gen Z is experiencing an overwhelming pressure to keep up with their peers financially, burdened with expectations from social media, their parents, and other generations to be successful and financially comfortable, despite not having a stable economy or the financial literacy to achieve them.

According to a LendingTree study, these pressures often contribute to overspending habits that further place young people behind. More than 50% argue they’re overspent to impress people, with another 56% suggesting they’re in debt because of their need to show off.

5. Economic instability

On top of lacking financial literacy and poor spending habits, Gen Z is also grappling with economic instability that is making it harder for them to find their footing in early adulthood. While their parents and grandparents likely got a livable entry-level job out of college or high school, they have to make sacrifices, cut costs, and settle for bridge jobs to simply afford their basic necessities.

A Bank of America report argues that more than half of Gen Zers believe they’re not making enough money to live the life they want. For many it’s not about freedom, but comfort, and struggling to pay rent and plan for the future isn’t giving them the kind of security, stability, and joy they’re yearning for.

6. They’re grappling with unfulfilled promises

Much of the pressure and uncertainty young people experience today is related to the promises their older peers, parents, and mentors made to them growing up. They were promised a life of comfort for following a traditional track of going to university, getting an entry-level job, starting a family, and climbing the career ladder, but those promises went largely unfulfilled.

Not only is Gen Z struggling to find a job, they’re unable to secure a livable income, making having kids, getting married, buying a house, or even planning a future feel unrealistic.

It’s one of the real reasons Gen Z is more miserable than all the other generations. They were promised a traditional path to success that’s left them more uncertain, confused, and unfulfilled in the long run.

7. Climate anxiety

According to a 2021 study, Gen Zers are feeling incredibly anxious and uncertain about their future in the face of climate change. Even outside of climate conversations, that many Gen Zers are equally passionate about advocating for and anxious about in their daily lives, according to the Pew Research Center, their accessibility to worldly news and headlines on social media sparks a great deal of emotional turmoil. Not only do they tend to be more involved in social justice issues, they see first-hand testimonials of struggle around the world on platforms like TikTok.

Of course, this accessibility is part of the reason why young people are so politically and socially engaged, but there’s no denying that it also plays a role in their rising rates of depression, anxiety, and social isolation.

8. Declining mental health

According to a study from the Colorado Health Institute, Gen Zers are three times more likely to report poor mental health than their older counterparts at the same age just a decade prior. Whether it’s social media, social isolation, financial struggles, or a mix of issues that they’re facing or not, Gen Z is struggling with their mental health to the point where it’s affecting every aspect of their lives.

Despite overcoming mental health stigma and speaking more publicly about their struggles, there’s no denying that the isolation and loneliness young people are facing is greatly impacting their ability to live in the present moment, enjoy their experiences now, and plan for a fulfilling and exciting future.

9. Social isolation

Gen Zers are the loneliest generation today, grappling with isolation and a lack of community in their daily lives, according to a survey commissioned by Eden Project Communities. From missing out on third places for community to being pressured toward isolation online, many young people today are facing the mental health consequences of being isolated from friends, peers, and even their families.

“No contact” trends between adult Gen Z children and their families also contribute to this disconnect, as more and more young people cut off contact with their parents grappling with unresolved trauma and tension.

10. They’re confused about personal identity

When it comes to building self-awareness and crafting an authentic identity, many Gen Zers are struggling to find their way amid pressures and all-consuming accessibility online. Despite prioritizing and valuing self-expression and emotional intelligence, many argue that it’s difficult to figure out what you truly like when you’re constantly fed a narrative about what those things should be.

Whether it’s influencer content, societal expectations seeping into social media conversations, or online accessibility to trend cycles, not having an opportunity to craft an authentic identity outside the internet is one of the real reasons Gen Z is more miserable than all the other generations.

11. Dating app culture

According to a study published in the Computers in Human Behavior journal, 86% of studies on dating apps reveal that users experience negative mental health and body image consequences. It’s not just about choice overload from having a seemingly endless amount of potential options for a partner, but a constant stream of opportunities for comparison.

Gen Zers are developing standards on dating apps that isolate them from meeting new people with a diverse range of experiences, interests, and appearances. Not only is the choice overload affecting their love life, it’s encouraging them to isolate themselves even further, spending more time online and being burdened with the anxiety of first dates from online platforms like Tinder or Hinge.

There’s so much pressure on young people to find their soulmate or settle down despite rising rates of situationships and unclear personal dating expectations that they’re left more anxious, depressed, and isolated on dating apps, despite being surrounded by other people.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.