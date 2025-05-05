While some researchers and technology professionals are adamant that AI is only a supplement to human productivity, skill, and insights, helping to amplify autonomy and creativity in the workplace, there is no ignoring the shifts that have already occurred in the workforce, actively harming the average employee. Especially for entry-level positions, where AI seems to be most prevalent in supporting monotonous and less skilled tasks, it’s Gen Z workers who are suffering.

Many of the ways AI is quietly replacing Gen Z workers without their realizing it are unsettling, but if we take a more optimistic approach to investigating them, it’s also possible that new skills, industries, and jobs are emerging in their path for young people to invest in. Out with the old and in with the new. Will AI be technology that truly saves Gen Zers or the one that takes away their already tumultuous job opportunities?

Here are the 11 sad ways AI is quietly replacing Gen Z workers without them realizing

1. Their resumes aren't even being looked at

Face Stock | Shutterstock.com

According to a survey conducted by Intelligent.com, the majority of Gen Z workers believe that traditional resumes will be obsolete in the next decade, not only due to job platforms like LinkedIn or personal portfolios of work, but also because of the widespread use of applicant tracking systems (“ATS”) in the workplace. Used to scan over resumes and field out interview requests, many young people are frustrated by their efficiency, arguing that without the right keywords or phrasing, many of their resumes are being overlooked for jobs for which they would be a good fit.

So, AI technologies aren’t just quietly replacing Gen Z workers on the job — replacing their workloads and productivity with more streamlined and cost-effective options — they’re also turning them away from jobs for not structuring or writing their resumes in the preferred way.

2. Marketing jobs are being automated

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s writing content, crafting social media graphics, or scheduling posts, many marketing professionals are existing alongside automated AI tools in their daily lives. Of course, many of the workers who are still employed full-time are either with a company that has the financial means to retain them or are specialized enough in a specific industry or field that they are relatively valued, even in the face of AI.

While the industry isn’t going to be completely automated, many of the ways AI is quietly replacing Gen Z workers without their realizing it in this field revolve around the entry-level work they would otherwise be responsible for — from data entry to analytics, scheduling, and crafting copy or content.

3. Bridge jobs are being replaced by bots

Voronaman | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s replacing store clerks and cashiers with automated check-out processes or AI-powered helpdesks replacing online customer service representatives, automation in the service industry is one of the sad ways AI is quietly replacing Gen Z workers without them even realizing it.

Considering Gen Zers tend to be job hoppers and occasionally take “bridge jobs” to supplement income, it’s not surprising that they’re being hit the hardest by these shifts in automation.

4. Virtual internships don’t offer real connections

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock.com

While virtual internships — online advancement opportunities that allow people to gain skills without direct human or company interaction — are cost-effective for companies and relatively convenient for young workers, they are one of the sad ways AI is quietly replacing Gen Z workers.

Unable to practice the social skills necessary to interact in the workplace or network with professionals — one of the major ways young people are landing stable jobs in the current market — these virtual, often AI-powered, internships are putting entry-level workers even farther behind.

5. AI tutoring is edging out Gen Z side hustles

1st Footage | Shutterstock.com

While AI-powered learning platforms and online education tools provide more accessible opportunities for people, they also actively take away from tutoring jobs that younger Gen Z workers generally hold.

Even automated grading systems in in-person classrooms are removing the need for teacher’s aids, assistant teachers, and administrators in traditional education contexts — hurting an already struggling demographic of educational professionals in the industry.

6. AI interviews don’t care about personality or social skills

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock.com

The emergence of AI-powered interview tools raises numerous concerns for young workers, particularly when they are programmed and utilized to reject candidates without any personal or human interaction. Judging candidates outside of job performance, skills, and experience, the only things left to differentiate potential workers are their physical appearance and language, a moral issue in itself.

Without the chance to chat with a company employer, ask questions about a role, or showcase equally important skills — like social awareness, charisma, and person-to-person communication — AI interviews are one of the sad ways this technology is quietly replacing Gen Z workers without them realizing.

7. Entire job fields are vanishing before Gen Z graduates

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

For Gen Zers still in college or university, AI-powered tools and influences on entire job markets could happen over the course of their educational career. Before they have a chance to graduate, the job industry or position they’ve been studying for could already be partially automated, making it harder to find a job, secure a career, or even invest time in specializing as an entry-level candidate.

Of course, not all of the sad ways AI is quietly replacing Gen Z workers without them realizing the “end-all-be-all” consequences — every job, industry, or profession can’t be 100% automated. However, these shifts in technology, oftentimes without warning for Gen Z professionals, can spark a great deal of uncertainty in their already chaotic lives.

8. AI art is flooding the creative space, effectively pushing out human artists

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock.com

From AI-generated music to playlist curations and even traditional artwork, many human artists are struggling to keep up with automation in their industry, as they face demands for their work at the same speed as AI technologies.

Some suggest that it’s the automation and oversaturation that are quietly replacing Gen Z workers and artists emerging in the industry, while others argue that it’s the isolation and lack of human connection that will truly be everyone’s primary concern.

9. Writing and freelance gigs are getting AI'd out

Face Stock | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s AI papers degrading industries like writing tutors and freelance jobs, or editing and ghostwriting becoming less essential in the face of automated tools, new technology automating the writing, research, and brainstorming process is a sad way AI is quietly replacing Gen Z workers without them realizing it.

Especially for entry-level writers and freelancers, writing jobs in industries that have been taken over by AI technologies will become significantly more competitive than they already are, making it challenging for workers with limited experience or specialization to secure an income and thrive in the space.

10. Entry-level jobs are disappearing

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

According to Business Insider, technology is essentially leaving Gen Zers behind, especially as more and more entry-level positions are being eliminated and the ones that remain expect candidates to possess a wide range of skills and years of experience.

Considering that many companies and employers are looking to cut costs in the current economic climate, it is not surprising that they are turning to automation and AI to do so. They not only cut back on training costs for new Gen Z workers, but they can also eliminate entire salaries by automating their tasks completely with AI.

11. Their managers are being replaced by surveillance software

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

For remote and hybrid workers, AI-powered surveillance bots and technology are making it much harder for Gen Z workers to truly appreciate the flexibility of their work-life balance at home. Instead of interacting with human bosses or having the opportunity to climb the corporate ladder into a leadership position, they’re instead monitored by software and technology, many of which don’t have the same adaptability (and empathy) as a human boss.

AI and automation isn’t necessarily taking away every job Gen Zers would be best suited for, they’re making their already existing work lives, job searches, and internship opportunities that much more exclusive and difficult.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.