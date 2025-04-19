The corporate world isn't always easy to navigate. With demanding tasks and deadlines, the last thing someone wants to see on their busy schedule is a company meeting. Unfortunately, though they may be draining, these meetings can become a huge portion of their job. But just because your job demands communication, that doesn't mean everything needs to be discussed in a meeting.

While plenty of older workers may be used to face-to-face communication, other employees find it easier to skip hours-long meetings in favor of an email thread, though they aren't so blunt about it. Instead, there are certain phrases brilliant people use to say "this meeting could have been an email," without offending anyone, remaining professional, and saving every employee time.

Here are 11 phrases brilliant people use to say 'this meeting could have been an email'

1. 'Let's aim to save more time in future discussions by emailing instead'

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's no greater annoyance than sitting through hours-long meetings, only to find out that a whole lot of nothing was said. It completely wastes people's time but also contributes to people falling behind on their assignments, causing them to work late or not meet their deadlines and goals.

And when they end up taking work home, failing to separate their work life from their personal life, this can lead to worsening physical and mental health because of the increase in stress, according to a 2022 study.

In order to express their annoyance, one of the phrases brilliant people use to say "this meeting could have been an email" is subtle, revealing they feel like they've wasted time while also telling others what they should do next.

Depending on who they are talking to, this phrase could land very poorly with a boss or manager. However, if it's a co-worker they're relatively familiar with, sprinkling honesty into a conversation shouldn't be a huge deal.

Advertisement

2. 'Let's make sure our next meeting only covers things that need to be discussed'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everyone's been in a position in the workplace where they're called into a meeting while checking tasks off their to-do list. In the beginning, they might not think much of it and assume the meeting is important, only to discover that nothing of importance is being said. In this moment, they might feel tempted to snap. After all, nobody likes to have their time wasted.

Many co-workers or bosses will wrongfully call for a meeting, assuming that what they're relying on is of great importance. But unless it's something that needs to be discussed in person, like sensitive information, it's best to put that meeting in the form of an email.

Advertisement

3. 'How about we circle back via email next time?'

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Though managers and bosses might not see meetings as a huge deal, too many meetings in a week can disturb people's workflow, causing their productivity to suffer. When brilliant people say, "How about we circle back via email next time?" they are subtly making their feelings known.

It's wise to not make someone upset simply because they wasted time, especially if it's a person in charge. As great of an annoyance as it may be, at the end of the day, people are there to make money and do their jobs. So, while being passive-aggressive and petty might feel good, in the long run, it creates a toxic work environment.

According to a 2021 study, researchers found a direct link between "a toxic workplace environment and employee engagement," adding that "if employees are working in a toxic environment, they will spread negative feelings among other co-workers."

Researchers also concluded that the well-being of employees affects behaviors in-office, and that "an engaged employee is well-balanced and emotionally connected with the vision and mission of the organization, which portrays and governs the involvement of the employee in the organizational objectives."

Advertisement

4. 'This seemed like something we could have worked through on a quick email thread'

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the phrases brilliant people use to say "this meeting could have been an email" is a hint to their true thoughts, rather than outright saying they are frustrated with having a meeting where nothing was accomplished. When someone continuously wastes people's time by having a meeting for every little thing, being upfront about their needs becomes essential, though not in a rude or unprofessional way.

There's nothing inherently rude about saying that something could have been worked through by email. But depending on the tone of voice someone uses and their body language, they can make this phrase harsh, not helpful. On top of that, most people don't get overly offended by the truth. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, people actually overestimate how someone would react to hearing the truth.

With this in mind, workers shouldn't feel too bad about being honest. As long as they are mindful of their tone, saying things in this manner can prevent these types of frustrations from reoccurring in the future.

Advertisement

5. 'It seems we're on the same page, so let's email to make sure we're not wasting time'

fizkes | Shutterstock

When they've been stuck in meetings that are incredibly long or run back-to-back, workers become increasingly tired and frustrated. They may roll their eyes or even cry because of their built-up frustration. But keeping their composure is still important. While tiptoeing around the subject might feel good, it can quickly end in disaster as people grow annoyed by the lack of care from their co-workers.

Being upfront and honest is always a good option. According to clinical psychologist Lisa Firestone, PhD, "Being honest isn't about being hurtful, overly critical, or righteous. It's possible to be sensitive to another person's feelings while being truthful about our own."

Does this mean people should completely give up and say this phrase looking unaffected. Not necessarily, as body language does matter. While being upfront is important, it's also key to be kind and self-aware of how they speak.

Advertisement

6. 'Does anyone object if we handle this through email?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's no need to call someone out or be rude if it doesn't benefit the conversation, puts someone down, or makes the wrong impression. While people might feel tempted to say what's on their mind, keeping their job is a lot more important.

According to a study published in Social Cognition, shaking off a bad first impression takes weeks longer than shaking off a good impression. No wonder it's so critical to gauge how everyone else is feeling about unnecessary work meetings.

By asking if anyone objects to meetings being emails instead, nobody is being rude by asking a simple question. As a matter of fact, asking a question when in doubt might be the best way to handle a situation. Asking questions doesn't come off as demanding or rude in the grand scheme of things and can allow others to feel as if their voice and opinion matter.

Advertisement

7. 'Let's summarize this in an email so we can save everyone some time'

fizkes | Shutterstock

If someone is in the middle of talking and a person begins to notice that time is wasted, they might hesitate to speak out because they don't want to come across as rude. But refusing to speak up and make their needs known doesn't end well, as it leads to frustration and resentment, causing workplace tension.

While cutting someone off isn't the kindest thing to do, especially with a phrase like this, wasting people's time and allowing resentment to build is even worse. A toxic work environment prevents people from putting their best foot forward and can even stunt productivity in the process.

People should aim to let others finish their sentence and then raise their hand to bring up a matter. Otherwise, they might just unintentionally make someone feel unheard. And, according to a study published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience, feeling unheard and rejected leads to feelings of hurt such as anger, jealousy, guilt, shame, social anxiety, embarrassment, and sadness.

Advertisement

8. 'I think we should revisit the frequency of these meetings'

fizkes | Shutterstock

While playing it safe is a good thing, if the frequency of a meeting is truly bothering someone,it's better to address it directly. Asking to revisit how often meetings are held is one of the great phrases brilliant people use to say "this meeting could have been an email."

People might not want to have those uncomfortable conversations, as being vulnerable can feel terrifying, but bringing up important issues like this are essential to a safe workplace. And as marriage and family therapist Marisa T. Cohen revealed, "Being vulnerable is not easy and takes time, as it requires us to let our walls down and let someone see our true selves."

If people don't want to be taken advantage of and desire to have a balanced work and life, speaking up for themselves is a must. Of course, they should be sure to steer clear of aggression and blame; otherwise, it can make their fellow employees feel like they don't matter.

Advertisement

9. 'Unless there's a clear agenda, let's update everyone through email'

PaeGAG | Shutterstock

Most people have been in the uncomfortable position of being forced into a meeting they would rather not be part of. Feeling annoyed and frustrated, they wonder why they were included in the first place, and may use a phrase like this to express their thoughts.

While minor updates should be discussed through email, everyone has their own way of communicating. While younger generations might prefer contact through email, older generations find it more helpful to have team meetings, saying it all in person. So, people should be direct with their needs and what constitutes needing a meeting versus what could have been a simple email.

Advertisement

10. 'I'd love to understand what part of the conversation couldn't have been in writing'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Not everyone knows the difference between what should and shouldn't be turned into a meeting. It may be a force of habit to demand a meeting for every little thing, but gathering the team to discuss minutia is wasteful and frustrating.

Saying, "I'd love to understand what part of the conversation couldn't have been in writing so we can shorten things next time" may seem harsh, but going through this uncomfortable conversation does have its benefits. It shows employees what is and isn't important, and helps them decipher what to discuss the next time they set up a meeting, possibly cutting it short in the future.

Advertisement

11. 'Thank you for your time, but let's discuss when a meeting is and isn't warranted'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Understandably, people don't always have time to help someone realize what should and shouldn't be discussed in person. Walking someone through the dos and don'ts can be frustrating when people are busy, but when all else fails and someone isn't sure what to do, being upfront about the parts of the meeting that were unnecessary is their best bet.

While it may seem rude, it's in everyone's best interest to not waste time in meetings that could have been an email. It's tiring to sit through so many meetings, so when a company decides when a meeting shouldn't happen, workers can then focus on what's most important.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.