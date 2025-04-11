Boomers often find themselves on the receiving end of plethora of stereotypes and misconceptions promoted by young people today in all kinds of memes, social media posts, and articles. From being labeled incompetent and outdated when it comes to technology to being the subject of assumptions about their values and morals, there are plenty of things people say about boomers that are completely inaccurate.

While boomers get flack for certain things, many of these preconceived notions aren't true about the generation as a whole. For all of their faults, boomers have made many important contributions to our society. Boomers are definitely more complex and understanding than people give them credit for, and when it comes to things like technology, work, and their lifestyle choices, boomers have consistently managed to adapt and evolve.

Here are 11 things people say about boomers that are completely inaccurate

1. 'Boomers aren't able to use technology'

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the main criticisms used against boomers is that they are quite behind when it comes to technology. While it's true that boomers didn't grow up in the age of technology as younger generations have and they relied on other forms of communication and entertainment to fill their time, they have managed to adapt.

Boomers have whole-heartedly embraced technological advances. In fact, over the past year, 36% of baby boomers say they feel confident in using new technology. While they may not be as tech-savvy as Gen Z or millennials, most boomers definitely know how to work their way around a smartphone or computer.

2. 'Everything was handed to them'

fizkes | Shutterstock

While baby boomers are considered the "wealthiest generation" to have ever lived, according to a report from Allianz, it's not necessarily true that everything has always been handed to them. This view often comes from the misconception that boomers didn't face any moments of strife and difficulty and were merely the recipients of pure luck.

However, this completely ignores the fact that boomers lived through their fair share of economic shifts and challenges, including the Great Recession that lasted from 2007-2009. While Gen Z may not be a fan of the boomer work ethic, there's no denying that they have worked extremely hard for what they have earned.

3. 'Boomers are all conservative'

Julia Zavalishina | Shutterstock

One of the biggest misconceptions about boomers is that they all have extremely conservative views and don't align with many of the social issues that the younger generations champion, whether it's LGTBQ+ values, civil rights issues, women's issues, or even environmental concerns. While a shift occurred a few years back that saw many boomers turning to conservatism, the entire generation is not a monolith, and many of these individuals not only actively participate and speak out against injustices, but they were on the frontlines of such activism back in the 1960s.

Many boomers, like politician Bernie Sanders, for example, have long been strong advocates for progressive change in this country. They've been outspoken against many of the issues that plague our society today they were young, paving the way for and people in younger generations still working for those causes to this day.

4. 'They're able to comfortably afford homes'

fizkes | Shutterstock

While many boomers were able to afford homes because of the relatively low housing costs during the peak of their adulthood, times have definitely changed. This idea that all boomers are comfortably able to afford homes overlooks the high cost of becoming a homeowner and the fact that many boomers are struggling along with everyone else when it comes to putting their money into a home.

In fact, nearly 80% of home-owning baby boomers recently surveyed by Redfin said they were planning to age in their current home because they couldn't afford to move to a retirement home. Similarly, older homeowners who still have mortgages are struggling with rising insurance premiums.

5. 'Boomers ruined the environment'

fizkes | Shutterstock

A major point of criticism that is leveled against boomers is that they're directly responsible for the climate crisis that we're in right now. However, according to a Gallup poll, 56% of Americans 55 and older said they are worried about climate change "a great deal or fair amount," compared with 70% of Americans ages 18 to 34.

Not only are boomers aware of the climate crisis, but they're also having active conversations about the things they can do to alleviate the issues. They're part of environmental organizations, whether it's joining non-profits or donating to causes, and they're invested in holding politicians accountable. They're not as vocal on social media as Gen Z, but they're part of the advocacy and voice of trying to make a change.

6. 'They don't understand mental health'

Xavier Lorenzo | Shutterstock

Boomers have been heavily stereotyped to be incredibly dismissive and lack understanding of mental health issues. While a much higher percentage of boomers consider themselves to be mentally healthy compared to people in younger generations, that doesn't mean they're insensitive to the issues that are plaguing others.

Just because discussion of mental health weren't normalized during the time when boomers were coming of age, that doesn't mean they weren't suffering from the same issues younger people are suffering from right now.

There might still be gaps in their language and understanding, but at their core, not all boomers are simply unwilling to engage in discussions that pertain to mental health issues. Most of the time, they're actually quite open to learning more and expanding their knowledge on the topic.

7. 'They hate young people'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Another big misconception about boomers is that they simply can't stand the younger generations. People say they actively turn their noses up at them and criticize their life choices, and while that may be true for some, the majority of boomers have zero ill-feelings when it comes to young adults.

This often stereotype stems from differing generational values and the habit of pitting generations against each other. It's not that boomers hate young people, but rather that some don't understand some of the choices and values they hold. There's a difference, and it truly just comes down to perspective instead of resentment.

8. 'Boomers are out of touch with current events'

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

Similar to the misconception that boomers aren't able to use social media or understand technology, many people think that boomers are incredibly behind when it comes to understanding current events happening in society.

Boomers actually consume more print media than other generations. They're constantly reading and learning about what's happening in the world. This means that they tend to understand and are aware of major political moments and social issues.

Just because they're not active on social media in the same way as young adults, that doesn't mean they're living in ignorance.

9. 'They're anti-change and anti-progress'

Xavier Lorenzo | Shutterstock

Boomers are often labeled as being stubborn and set in their ways, but it's actually the complete opposite. While some of them may struggle with change and adapting to new things, there are definitely plenty of other boomers who value change and progress, especially when it comes to social issues happening in our society and community.

As a whole, boomers enjoy the opportunity to grow and change their beliefs because it means they value staying engaged and informed. They are lifelong learners and refuse to stay in the dark about important topics.

10. 'They don't understand or value creativity'

AnnaStills | Shutterstock

Boomers are typically considered to be traditional and stuck in their ways. When it comes to creative endeavors and innovation, boomers tend to get the shorter end of the stick, with many assuming they're always uninterested or disconnected from art, especially compared to younger generations.

However, there are definitely many boomers who are incredibly creative and passionate about art. Boomers have made quite a lot of contributions to the art world and are constant advocates and supporters of artistic endeavors. They enjoy passing on their knowledge to younger generations and supporting up-and-coming artists that are being passed the torch.

11. 'They're all the same'

AlessandroBiascioli | Shutterstock

Many people often lump boomers into the one category. They believe that all boomers act the same, think the same, and follow the same morals and values. However, just like any other generation, boomers are not one and the same.

While they may share certain cultural references and historical moments, boomers all have vastly different and unique life experiences that have shaped them into the people they are today.

They simply cannot be defined by one label or assumption. They're nuanced and complex individuals. While some boomers may prefer tradition, others value change. While some boomers don't understand technology, others make it their mission to keep up-to-date with the latest gadgets and apps. It's not as black-and-white with boomers as some people would like to believe.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.