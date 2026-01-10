If these 11 everyday behaviors irritate you, your brain likely processes information faster than most

Even if we think of intelligence in the framework of educational attainment and knowledge, the truth is that it starts with the brain. As a study from Nature Communications suggests, the speed of brain processing and connections made internally is what fuels the decision-making, problem-solving skills, and curiosity of truly high-intelligence people.

So, if these everyday behaviors irritate you, your brain likely processes information faster than most. You're always one step ahead, thinking in the big picture, or considering more open-minded topics than those around you, so it's no surprise that random things like exaggerated explanations and a lack of schedule unease you.

1. Unclear, overly exaggerated explanations

According to a study from WIREs Cognitive Science, people with high IQs are intentional about simplifying things, despite what modern culture seems to think. Whether it's an explanation at work, their general language and vocabulary, or daily struggles, they're always hoping to make things simpler, more accessible, and easy to understand.

That's why unclear, overly exaggerated explanations, usually crafted by a person trying to fake intelligence, are something that irritates truly intelligent people. So, if you find yourself annoyed by corporate lingo or long-winded explanations without a clear point, your brain likely processes information faster than most. You can see the big picture, even if nobody else can.

2. Plans without a schedule

Whether it's spending your night off with friends or going to a work meeting, if there's no schedule or agenda, chances are you're going to be annoyed if you have a brain that processes information faster than most.

While a study from Nature Communications does suggest that these types of people respond to change and unexpected events better than those with lower brain processing times, most people with this kind of skill appreciate having all the information first. They use their skills to think about the big picture and to save energy and plan for their own needs, with all the information in mind.

3. Being interrupted

When someone's brain processes information faster than most, conversations can feel like they flow with ease. They're understanding things, speaking their mind, and connecting with people in an easy, flowing way, so it's no surprise that breaks to their momentum are frustrating.

If being interrupted by someone or needing to fight for attention over someone in a conversation irritates you, your brain likely processes information on another level. You get into the flow of conversations easily, and having your momentum sabotaged by someone who can't wait their turn not only frustrates you, but also sabotages the connection you're building in the moment.

4. Superficial small talk

Our brains tend to process information from conversations and interactions differently from person to person. If someone's brain works faster than others and operates from a place of high intellect, chances are conversations flow seamlessly and are quickly understood.

That's why they seek out meaningful connections more than small talk — they're not intimidated or concerned about understanding, even with new friends and partners. Superficial small talk feels like a waste of time, especially when there are opportunities to have interactions with more depth.

5. Redundant conversations

If you're constantly getting the same emails, having the same conversations in a meeting, or arguing about the same things over and over with a partner, chances are you'll be more irritable and annoyed if you're of high intelligence. If your brain processes quickly, you adapt to change well and often absorb the meaning behind things quickly.

So, if you resolve a conflict, learn from a mistake, or have a conversation, you're going to keep that with you. You don't need to come back to it again, because you've already learned and applied it.

6. Ignorance

If everyday behaviors like noticing an ignorant person irritate you, your brain likely processes information faster than most. You notice them almost immediately. Unfortunately, according to a study from the Journal of Intelligence, a lot of quietly humble intellectual people are berated by fake intelligence from ignorant individuals.

People with more ignorance and less intelligence are often the most overconfident, growing blissfully unaware that their loudness and promises are far from reality. They overpromise and underdeliver, while truly intelligent people often overdeliver by processing information, solving problems, and meeting needs without needing to boast about it first.

7. Unnecessary rules and instructions

While intelligent people are usually more open-minded than the average person, thinking three steps ahead and problem-solving through issues in unique ways, that doesn't mean they're entirely separate from the rules and regulations that other people follow. Of course, they don't challenge things to create chaos, but they do tend to notice things that others miss.

Whether it's a rule at work that seems contradictory or an instruction that slows down their process, intelligent people whose brains process information faster than most are often irritated by things that disturb their momentum. They're frustrated when things don't make sense, and often want to have space to challenge and grow their understanding without rigid rules and expectations.

8. Unnecessary formalities

From corporate lingo to uncomfortable dress codes, if unnecessary formalities like this irritate you, your brain likely processes information faster than most. You appreciate being open and able to experiment, even if it's small things like trying something new at work, and having to follow rules and regulations that don't always make sense takes the joy out of these small rituals.

While this kind of language at work might help some people to feel important, it's generally inaccessible and exclusive to most. It makes people feel like they're not included and can be hard to understand, which is why intelligent people — who crave simplicity and clarity — dislike it.

9. Multitasking

According to a 2024 study, regularly multitasking can actually harm cognitive functions like concentration and memory, increasing stress levels when trying to do more than one task at the same time. Even if it's watching TV and working at the same time on a laptop, this effort at balancing attention can make truly focusing a struggle.

So, if these everyday behaviors irritate and overwhelm you, your brain likely processes information faster than most. You focus heavily on a single task, thinking and contemplating it faster than most people, and struggle when expected to balance more than one thing at that capacity.

10. Over-explaining everything

If someone is in the flow of problem-solving and working through an issue in their own way, of course having to explain every little detail and justify their choices to someone who doesn't understand will be frustrating.

Their brains are moving at another level compared to the people around them, and while they do appreciate inclusivity and clarity, not everything is meant to be understood completely by everyone.

11. Not being taken seriously

Open-mindedness is one of the only personality traits that's actually associated with intelligence, according to a study from the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology, meaning the smartest people are often the most curious and experimental in their everyday lives. While they may not follow rigid rules or meet unrealistic expectations that everyone else clings to, they do challenge themselves with newness that most are afraid of.

They appreciate change, and the speed of their brains' processing allows them to adapt to it and learn through challenges. However, that's exactly why not being taken seriously, simply for trying new things and challenging themselves, is so annoying.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.