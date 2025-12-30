We've all encountered people in life who try to belittle us. Whether it's dismissing our comments or putting down our achievements, they tend to boast about themselves and point out how smart they are. They'll never outright say they're better than you, but people who fake intelligence always seem to use certain phrases.

From their snarky remarks to their know-it-all attitude, these individuals will have you feeling ignorant, even though, deep down, you can sense that what they're saying is untrue. It's crucial to know when someone is faking their intelligence — not only does it prevent gaslighting, it also gives someone the confidence to speak their truth without feeling belittled in the process.

People who fake intelligence always seem to use these 11 phrases

1. 'Statistically speaking...'

Andrii lemelianenko | Shutterstock

Whether it's saying "statistically speaking" or "on average," people who fake intelligence always seem to use these phrases. While using statistics and data is intelligent, being general and vague with a statement doesn't prove much. Anyone could say anything and add "statistically speaking" to sound intelligent, so it's crucial to back up information with actual sources.

While it may sound rude to ask, people who fake intelligence use this phrase when they're trying to prove a point, leading to bias. Even if they have the statistics on hand, just because someone cites something, that doesn't always make it true.

As social psychologist Daniel R. Stalder pointed out, "Those who use or communicate statistics, including scientists, broadcasters, bloggers, and politicians, can be biased and even deceitful," but added, "Despite these challenges, the world needs statistics to help address its problems."

2. 'It's common sense'

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

On the outside, it might seem like this person is pointing out the obvious. But what one person views as common sense could be harder for others to grasp. It's crucial for people to help, rather than belittle others for not knowing things they perceive as common sense.

However, those who fake their intelligence don't want to help. Operating from a place of superiority, their thought process is simple: they want to be right at all costs. This is why they're quick to put others in their place. While their behavior is clearly rude, acting more intelligent often feeds into their superiority complex, boosting their ego in the process.

3. 'Obviously'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Whether it's a boyfriend or a co-worker, it can be infuriating to hear someone be dismissive or rude. Without them even realizing it, this rudeness bites back, leading to more tension if they aren't careful. And according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, disrespect leads to more aggression than being disliked does.

Most people who try their best to appear intelligent don't look at how their words impact others. So focused on their own feelings, they're quick to throw others under the bus, which is why they aren't all that well-liked in the first place.

4. 'It's not rocket science'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

For many who try their best to appear intelligent, they view the knowledge that they do possess. Figuring that everyone around them should know better, they laugh at others who don't. Sure, from their perspective, it seems easy. Maybe because they've already been exposed to it, they don't see how difficult it can be from another person's perspective.

Even so, just because it's easy for them doesn't always mean it's the same for others. From people being new to the field to someone never being taught the basics in life, not everyone moves at the same pace. While they may view their behavior as unproblematic, their careless remarks can sting more than they know.

5. 'At the end of the day'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether it's "in conclusion" or "at the end of the day," people who fake intelligence always seem to use these phrases. While they may use these phrases as a good gesture, it isn't always the case, depending on the situation. They might feel justified by something, and so caught up in their own emotions, they don't understand how the person across from them feels or thinks.

For many, this phrase serves as a way to signal that whatever they say next is conclusive. And while they might think they're being helpful, experts from Stevenson University warn, "In situations where conflict does arise, effective communication is a key factor to ensure that the situation is resolved in a respectful manner. How one communicates can be a make or break factor in securing a job, maintaining a healthy relationship, and healthy self-expression."

6. 'I'm not trying to be arrogant, but...'

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

It might not be someone's intention to come off as a jerk. For many, they truly believe they're being helpful when they give unwanted advice. It doesn't matter what someone says after this, because if they know what's following is an arrogant phrase, it's best not to say it at all.

Whether they know it or not, people are more likely to look at them differently when they position themselves in this way. So, if someone truly wants to be viewed as intelligent, show it rather than claim it. Not only does this provide more concrete proof, but it also annoys those around them a tiny bit less.

7. 'Trust me, I know a lot'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Someone might know a lot about their field. Whether it's because they're majoring in it or they're experienced in it, it can be annoying when someone doubts them. But just because someone doesn't automatically believe another person doesn't mean they need to be a know-it-all.

Unfortunately, some people just can't help themselves, and "Trust me, I know a lot" is a phrase used by people who fake intelligence. Sure, someone can know a lot about something, but it doesn't mean they know everything.

As psychology professor Art Markman said, "Learning new information is a lifelong process." This is why truly intelligent people ask for help or other opinions. Because while they may know a lot, intelligent people understand that they don't know it all.

8. 'As I've always said'

fizkes | Shutterstock

They say that as people get older, they become wiser. Having gone through their fair share of ups and downs, it's normal for people to reflect and pass down wisdom. Even so, some take it a step too far and act like they know everything.

"As I've always said" isn't necessarily a harmful phrase. Good advice is welcome so long as people ask for it. However, it's when people get into someone else's business or act better than them, it can quickly go from a welcoming environment to a tense one.

It's crucial to ask if they need advice, and then follow it up with, "Honestly, my best piece of advice is a common saying I like to say, which is..." Not only does this ensure that the advice is welcome, but phrasing it respectfully comes across as caring rather than belittling.

9. 'With all due respect'

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

For many, this is a great phrase to use when they need to be respectful, but also upfront. In order not to ruffle some feathers, people say "With all due respect" to minimize the harm. But if someone is trying to fake intelligence or act better than others, they might use this phrase before going into why they're right and you're wrong.

They don't mean to hurt someone or disrespect them, but since they're so caught up in how they feel, they neglect how their tone comes across. So, if someone truly wants to rely on information, be sure that it's respectful. As research professor Peter Gray said, "Respect is absolutely essential for the relationship to work. Love without respect is dangerous; it can crush the other person, sometimes literally."

10. 'It's a no-brainer'

fizkes | Shutterstock

On the outside, this might not seem like a harmful phrase. Yet, when people take a closer look, there's almost always an underlying amount of disrespect thrown into this singular phrase. From someone rolling their eyes or uttering it in a passive-aggressive tone, what they really mean is, "Yeah, it's common sense, idiot."

As most people can imagine, this doesn't sit well, which is why it's crucial to get rid of snarkiness altogether. Unless someone has a really close relationship with them, they should avoid rude phrases at all costs; otherwise, it can be misinterpreted.

11. 'It's not that complicated'

Stokkete | Shutterstock

There's never a need to belittle someone or be rude to someone to make a point. There's a way to say "It's not that complicated" without being a complete jerk. From changing the tone to simply offering help without sass, truly intelligent people will rarely say something rude because they understand it doesn't help.

As author Polly Campbell explained, rude behavior undermines our productivity, health, families, and connection to others. So, as the old saying goes, "If you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.