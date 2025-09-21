People who secretly think they’re smarter than everyone else often do these 11 subtle things

Everyone is smart in their own way. Some thrive in the academic setting, while others bring more emotional intelligence to the table. Of course, some individuals are smarter than others. The Albert Einsteins and Stephen Hawkings of the world keep us progressing, but they are not the only ones considered intelligent. Servants and geniuses are just two examples of intelligence in action.

Have you ever met someone who thinks they fall into one of the above categories? I know I have. Some people aren’t afraid to show off that they think they are smarter than everyone else. It’s not always the case, but they are sure to make it seem that way. If you see someone constantly correcting people to the point that it crosses boundaries, or interrupting a conversation with some talking point they think will show off their knowledge, they are trying to show you that they secretly think they’re smarter than everyone else.

1. They constantly correct people

When I say something incorrectly, I want to know so I can make sure I have the correct information moving forward. For people who think they’re smarter than everyone else, you will notice they are constantly correcting others. It may be subtle at first, but you will eventually notice a trend. Even if they may not have all the information down pat, they will still be sure to tell someone they are wrong every chance they get.

Making these corrections to others is something subtle that people who secretly think they’re smarter than everyone else do. However, it can also show that they may have some insecurities and use their need to be right as a crutch for their self-esteem.

2. They focus on the flaws in others

Someone who thinks they are secretly smarter than everyone else will look for flaws in others with a microscope. When they don’t think someone is on the same level as them intellectually, they will poke holes in everything they say. It helps them prove to themselves and others that they are smarter than everyone else.

There is a superiority complex that comes with assuming no one is as intelligent as you are. This makes it easy for them to look past the positive attributes of others and focus on their flaws so they can continue the narrative that they are smarter than everyone else.

3. They dismiss others' ideas

It doesn’t matter if someone is contributing an impressive idea to a situation. When someone secretly thinks they are smarter than everyone else, they will shut down any and all ideas of others. They will never consider other people’s thoughts, as they constantly see themselves as the one who knows best.

Collaborating on ideas as a group is a powerful tool. When someone doesn’t value the thoughts of others because they think theirs are superior, they are showing a subtle sign that they think they are smarter than everyone else.

4. They’re always bragging about their achievements

There’s a stark difference between being proud of yourself and constantly bragging about all of your accomplishments. Those who secretly think they are smarter than everyone else do the latter. They need to tell the world about how impressive they are. They need to show off just how powerful they think their brains are.

These moments of constantly bragging can show that they need the attention of others to feed their self-esteem, and they may secretly have confidence issues. No matter their reason behind the bragging, it is a subtle way to show off their achievements and allow them to appear smarter than everyone else.

5. They interrupt conversations

One thing that drives me absolutely nuts is being interrupted. I have found that people who are constantly putting their two cents into the conversation and cutting off others while doing so are not only desperate for attention, but they are also trying to show off how smart they are.

The constant interrupting, though annoying, may not be in bad taste. Sometimes, people who withhold a lot of information have thoughts constantly swarming in their minds. They want to get out what they're thinking and do so at any point in a conversation, even when someone else is talking.

6. They use ‘big words’ any chance they get

We all know someone who loves to throw around ‘big words’ to show off how smart they are. They love using words that people may not be familiar with, thinking it will leave the person they are talking to impressed. It can be an easy way to hold control in the conversation.

People who think they are smarter than others enjoy using these words and having to explain their definitions to others they think are less intelligent than they are. It’s the oldest trick in the book to subtly show off how smart they think they are.

7. They never admit when they’re wrong

It’s hard for people who think they are secretly smarter than everyone else to admit when they make a mistake. They often can’t find errors in their actions. However, when they make a wrong move, it is nearly impossible for them to admit it.

Even if they know they’ve made a mistake, they’ll have a lot of trouble fessing up to it. They rarely apologize and see no flaws in their actions. It doesn’t matter how wrong they are; at the end of the day, they think they are right.

8. They give backhanded comments

It’s no surprise that people who think they are smarter than everyone else have a hard time holding their tongue when dealing with someone they deem too unintelligent for them. Instead of coming out and saying offensive things, they will make subtle, backhanded comments that will put that person down without making it obvious.

According to Psychology Today, one way you can bite back at someone who is giving you a backhanded compliment is to ask them outright what they mean by their comment. Though people who are smarter than others may come prepared with an answer that seems kind, using these small insults in subtle ways, they show how much smarter they think they are compared to you.

9. They believe they have the answers to everything

We all know someone we can confidently call a know-it-all. These people assume they are smarter than everyone else because they think they have the answers to everything. They won’t feel the need to seek the opinions of others on things or ask questions when something may seem unsure to them. Since they think they know everything, they won’t feel the need to hear others out.

People who think they are secretly smarter than everyone else's favorite phrase is ‘I know,’ and they love to tell everyone just how much they know.

10. They lack the depth they think they have

Being smarter than everyone else, these people who feel that way will come across as ‘deep,’ or overly intelligent. However, psychology says that when someone thinks they are smart, they may actually act dumber. They will not have the depth that other people naturally have.

The science behind this is called the Dunning-Kruger Effect, named after the scientists who conducted the study. They polled college students after a test, asking them how they thought they did. Surprisingly, those who were most confident they did well actually scored much lower than those who felt less confident about their work. When someone is trying to come off as deep and well-read, they could be less intelligent than they think they are. Those who think they are smarter than others will often overestimate their intelligence and depth.

11. They are self-centered

Everything revolves around someone who thinks they are smarter than everyone else. They will make sure they are always at the center of the conversation. They’ll look to guide every group they are in. Their actions may be subtle, but they find a way to insert themselves into everything.

Someone who thinks they’re smarter than everyone else will show it in the way they praise themselves over others. They will give themselves all of the kudos and expect others to do the same.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.