10 Tiny Ways Strong People Challenge Themselves Any Chance They Get

Bring a little positive discomfort into your life.

Last updated on Jun 22, 2024

Strong, confident woman smiling at the camera
Happiness experts uniformly suggest that facing a challenge, with the discomfort that comes along with it, enriches our lives. Of course, challenges are different for everyone and not all challenges are the type one should seek out. 

But with this growth is so potentially beneficial, it is worth considering how you might bring a little positive discomfort into your life.

Here are 10 tiny challenges that make you stronger than ever

1. Spend time with someone who holds different opinions

Forcing you to think outside the box, and engaging with someone whose ideas conflict with yours helps you stretch.

2. Take a trip alone

Out of your element, you must figure out how to get around and find what you need. You get the excitement of discovering and experiencing a new place.

3. Read or listen to something off your usual grid

Our internet browsers provide us with material we're likely to be interested in as do our go-to places for music and books. Try something different that forces you to open up to something out of your norm.

4. Do something physically challenging

It might be walking a mile, climbing a mountain, belly dancing, or alternate nostril breathing. Physical challenges shake things up.

5. Express an unpopular idea

Instead of being diplomatic, if you don't like the way someone is being treated or an assumption made about you, go ahead and rock the boat. Be authentic and say what you think.

6. Make a friend

It takes a little courage to share with someone new, but you'll be rewarded with a fresh perspective and energy.

7. Try something new

Start a blog, join a club, or volunteer your time. Be daring, whatever that looks like for you.

8. Wear an unusual outfit

Wear something unlike you — a hat, a wig, something cool or special. What you wear changes how you feel and how others see you and relate to you.

9. Gaze silently into your partner's eyes

Borrowed from David Schnarch, do it for five minutes, and watch out, it's a real passion builder.

10. Play in the dirt

Biswas-Diener notes that our kids don't like playing outside anymore, and, I suspect, neither do we. Whether it's hiking, gardening, camping out or just sitting in the park, let nature in, and don't be afraid to get your hands dirty.

A happier you will benefit all areas of your life, especially your relationship. What's your suggestion for bringing a little positive discomfort into your life?

Judith Tutin, Ph.D., ACC, is a licensed psychologist and certified life coach. She shares more work on her website, where she brings more fun and wellness to your life.

