By the time we’re teenagers, most of us realize that there are different ways people think, different ways people see the world, and different styles of thinking. Some are simple folks who just focus on one thing at a time, dealing with the nuts and bolts of basic social thoughts.

Others tend to be deep thinkers who get lost or even spiral into their thoughts. If you are someone whose mind naturally operates on a deeper level than most people, you are likely aware of nuances, deeper meanings, and connotations others tend to miss. Most people have to train themselves to get to that level of deep thought. A lucky few have a natural knack for it. Ever wonder if your brain is one of the few, the proud, the naturally deep? I looked up some signs for you to check out.

These are 11 signs your mind naturally operates on a deeper level than most people

1. You daydream so vividly that it can affect your mood

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

Deep thinkers are people who are prone to wandering minds. While they might end up mulling over minute details of a meeting, it’s also just as likely that they are deep daydreamers. When a truly deep thinker tends to daydream, it’s not a normal daydream. It really, really feels real.

Psychologists call this “maladaptive daydreaming,” and it can even affect your mood. If your friends often joke about you being stuck in another plane of existence, chances are that your brain is just naturally wired for deep thoughts.

Advertisement

2. People often call you a loner

kitzcorner / Shutterstock

Are most of your days spent alone, by your own choice? Are you a hardcore introvert? While it’s not a full-on rule about deep thinkers, there’s definitely a certain correlation between deep thinking and preferring one’s own company.

Research cited by the National Institute of Mental Health notes that people who are deep thinkers are more likely to enjoy solitude. Why? Being alone actually helps them become more productive, more focused, and overall happier. Deep thinkers are more likely to find that time alone is rewarding.

Advertisement

3. As a kid, your favorite question was 'Why?'

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Deep thinkers are not just artsy people who tend to think about poetry and stuff. They also tend to be naturally inquisitive about everything. This often means that you were that one kid who would drive parents and teachers crazy by asking “Why?”

Because deep thinkers want to think about everything and know everything, they’re naturally incredibly inquisitive people. Deep thinkers find it incredibly easy to dive deep into almost any subject, which makes them far more likely to ask question after question. This often made them a teacher’s worst nightmare and dream student, all at the same time.

Advertisement

4. You often tend to overthink

fizkes / Shutterstock

Most people who aren’t deep thinkers tend to be the type of person who doesn’t overthink. Or rather, most people will keep their overthinking to things like social situations. Deep thinkers, on the other hand, always seem to have their minds going a mile a minute. They are also fairly likely to see all the little details in every single situation.

Many mental health advocates note that people who are deep thinkers tend to get overstimulated pretty easily. The reason why is pretty simple: their brains are always running with questions, remarks, and more. If they hear too much noise or see too much clutter, they get overwhelmed because they won’t be able to keep up with their thoughts.

Advertisement

5. You’re a master at seeing patterns most others can’t see

G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock

Do you remember those pattern puzzles they’d show you in school? Were you the type of person who would be able to find the answer to the toughest puzzles in a pinch? Do other people regularly mention how good you are at noticing patterns that others struggle to see?

If so, congratulations. You are most likely a natural-born deep thinker. Deep thinkers are great at picking up patterns without even realizing it, primarily because their thinking skills are so well-honed. Between deep thinkers’ natural observation skills and their pattern recognition, they never have to worry about feeling out of the loop.

Oh, and here’s a fun fact: researchers say your pattern recognition skills are a sign of a highly evolved brain. Awesome, right?

Advertisement

6. You see everything

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

If there’s one thing that deep thinking is almost synonymous with, it’s observation. Deep thinkers have to be observant. Otherwise, they won’t really end up being able to think about all the little details in a situation. I mean, think about how many nuances you would likely miss out on if you couldn’t see them.

This is also true of the quality of the observations. A regular person will see a restaurant and say that it’s pretty packed. A deep thinker will see a restaurant and say, “It’s a fairly upscale place with about 20 people waiting for a table right now.”

Advertisement

7. When people want to have a deep conversation, they call you

Jose Calsina / Shutterstock

Everyone loves the occasional deep conversation, don’t they? Small talk is overrated, and even the most shallow person wants to have occasional chats about the meaning of life. It’s no joke! Studies show that deep conversations tend to be deeply rewarding for people across the board.

People who are naturally deep thinkers are masters of meaningful conversations, at least in most cases. Considering how attractive deep conversations can be among both friends and lovers, it’s not surprising that people might call you up just to talk. Deep thinkers are often the most interesting people of all.

Advertisement

8. You’re open to changing your mind

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

People who “think small” tend to be very rigid in their beliefs. They tend to have a very black-and-white way of thinking simply because it’s easier, makes life simple, and also lacks nuance. When you’re a deep thinker, having this style of thinking tends to be deeply upsetting. Nuance is crucial to a deep thinker’s outlook on life, as is getting to the bottom of a problem.

A person who appreciates nuanced takes is a person who can often handle the difficulties of emotional intelligence. With emotional intelligence comes the ability to say, “Hey, I think I may have been wrong. I think you’re right,” on major issues.

Advertisement

9. You don't like taking risks

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Believe it or not, there have been studies on deep thinkers and their approach to risk. Most intelligent, deep thinkers tend to have a deep, almost primal dislike of taking risks.

Part of this has to do with the way their brains work. Deep thinkers tend to mull over every decision they make, taking into account all the risks, rewards, and costs involved. It’s just in their nature to do so.

More often than not, they are more willing to play the “long game” in life in order to avoid getting slammed by serious loss. With that said, they not entirely opposed to taking risks. They just want them to be calculated, not random acts of weirdness.

Advertisement

10. You’re the type of person to get lost in a painting

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

From my own experience, deep thinkers tend to be the ones who go a little “gaga” over art. What I mean by that is that they tend to get lost in media that resonates with them. They will find every little detail in a painting, every little remark said in a play, and every gesture in a TV show just to break it down.

Artwork has a way of moving people profoundly. This is doubly true with deep thinkers, who often yearn for pieces that offer thought-provoking statements and social commentaries. Because they tend to take their time appreciating artwork, deep thinkers are the type of people who will spend hours in front of a painting.

Advertisement

11. You don’t think of yourself as uniquely smart

AYO Production / Shutterstock

If you ask a very smart person if they’re smart, they’ll most likely say they’re average or maybe even a little dumb. This is a known phenomenon in psych circles known as the Dunning-Kreuger Effect. This phenomenon is that highly Intelligent people tend to assume they’re not that smart, while people with lower intelligence levels tend to think they’re very bright.

If you tend to second-guess yourself or assume you’re not the brightest person in the room, that’s a good thing. That means that you’re always ready to learn…and that’s a sign that you always tend to think deeply. It’s a good thing!

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.