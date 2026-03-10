While we often think of people who obsessively pre-plan their days and make decisions early as “anxious,” the truth is their daily habits and rituals are often more nuanced than they seem. For example, people who look up the menu before going to a restaurant almost always have certain distinct personality traits that others don’t always see.

From a beautifully sensitive mind to an intentional aura, their personalities affect their habits and behaviors more than just their anxiety. They bring perspective, intention, and authenticity to even the most mundane parts of everyday life, even if it’s happening entirely subconsciously.

People who look up the menu before going to a restaurant almost always have these 11 distinct personality traits

1. They’re efficient

Wanting to be efficient and being intentional about saving time are distinct personality traits that people who look up a menu before going to a restaurant almost always have. They don’t want to waste time looking over a menu when they can use a break at work or time on the couch the night before to do it early.

While it might seem unnecessary, it gives people a chance to truly connect while they’re having dinner. For people with dietary restrictions, this preparation and efficiency also ensures they’ll have a meal to enjoy at a restaurant, or it at least buys them time to get a new reservation if there are no options.

2. They’re intentional

From the food they pick out to making the people sitting across from them feel secure, intentional people are more likely to look through a menu online before showing up to a restaurant. If they’re going out with friends or a partner, they don’t want to be distracted. They don’t want to have to break conversations or eye contact while combing through a menu. They want to be present.

While it might seem like a small choice and a passive behavior, psychologist Harry Cohen argues that intentional decisions often define our emotional experiences. When we live an intentional life, we live a more thoughtful, happy, and healthy one, even if that means being present at a restaurant with a loved one.

3. They’re anxious about little things

Anxious people are prone to overthinking. From rehearsing and creating scripts for conversations before they happen to looking over menus to decide what they’re going to order before showing up to a restaurant, these behaviors are more common in people with a tendency to get anxious about little things.

Of course, a delicate balance between anxiety paralysis and preparation is actually a good thing. A little bit of anxiety can encourage us to be thoughtful and prepared, even if it’s only for a conversation with a friend in a restaurant.

4. They’re prone to decision paralysis

If someone struggles with being put on the spot or making a quick decision when there are a million potential options, chances are this anxiety informs preparation. From thinking about outcomes at work the day before to scripting conversations, and even looking over menus before they leave the house, they’re not interested in any kind of spontaneity.

To protect themselves from the self-consciousness and anxiety that stem from this kind of decision paralysis, they instead prepare early and often. Whether it’s for a social event, a conversation, a work event, or a vacation, they’re always one step ahead to ensure they’re not pressured into making a last-minute decision.

5. They’re planners at heart

From jotting notes in their journal down to the minute to planning their calendars with delicate intentionality, people who are planners at heart find joy in being prepared. They’re not always driven by emotional turmoil and anxiety about what’s coming next, but instead follow curiosity when planning their day.

While some people scramble to the online version of a restaurant’s menu to cope with a fear of being unprepared, preparation comes naturally and intuitively to these kinds of individuals. They appreciate knowing what’s coming, but they’re usually just driven by a sense of curiosity and excitement about the future.

6. They’re frugal

Many people who are conscious about conserving their resources and being frugal with spending tend to look at menus to plan what they’re going to eat. They don’t want to be caught off guard by high prices or distracted from conversations while trying to budget at the dinner table. They want to be intentional and prepared early, so thinking about money doesn’t distract them from the people around them.

While the term “frugality” suggests some kind of old-school narrative and traditional practice, the truth is that budgeting and saving are growing popular amongst many young people today. In the face of struggles with finances and rising prices, Gen Zers who value experiences like going out to dinner are often required to live frugally and plan to make space for them in their lives.

7. They appreciate being in control

While there’s certainly a profound difference between toxic hyper-independence and a secure sense of stability that someone’s in control of their own life, people who look up the menu before going to a restaurant may, in a way, be yearning for control.

They don’t like unpredictability or uncertainty, even in little parts of daily life, and use little habits like this one to feel more grounded.

8. They love to research

Whether it’s following their curiosity and trying new hobbies or looking at menus before making plans to go out to eat with their friends, people who love to research may indulge in these preparation habits by nature.

They’re constantly seeking out new information and learning new things, even if it’s just researching restaurants and combing through menus. Luckily, this kind of curiosity in life is often associated with better health, aging outcomes, and brain well-being, so it’s not just a passive hobby.

9. They need time to form an opinion

Many people who need time to reflect on their thoughts and form an opinion are more likely to look up menus before going to restaurants and use their alone time prepare for future social interactions. They need this space to regulate, think and, in many cases, research restaurants, reading through reviews from other people to craft their decisions.

Especially for introverted people, whose social batteries and attention spans are focused directly on others when they’re out with friends and peers, they need this alone time to prepare.

10. They need structure in their lives

From planning their days early to looking at menus before leaving the house, people who need structure are intentional organizers. They need things to feel practical and predictable, even if their chaos is completely manageable for the average person.

They feel more freedom to be themselves and lean into intentional social interactions, especially in restaurants, when they’ve already created a structure of predictability and safety for themselves with pre-planned decisions.

11. They’re sensitive and easily overstimulated

According to a study from Scientific Reports, emotionally sensitive people tend to be more prone to sensory overstimulation and overload when navigating their daily lives. From trying to focus on conversations in a crowded party to deciding on a meal in a loud restaurant, they’re easily overwhelmed by things others manage easily.

That’s part of the reason why they always look up the menu before going out to a restaurant with other people. They need the quietness and alone time to make a decision before they’re thrown into a busy, crowded, or entirely overstimulating space.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.