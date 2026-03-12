People Who Forget To Drink Water Throughout The Day Usually Have To Deal With One Weird Side Effect, Says Science

Most people know that they're supposed to drink water throughout the day. But actually remembering to do it is a whole different story.

A study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology might make people more keen to prioritize their hydration, however. According to researchers, water intake is directly related to stress, and people who neglect their thirst might not be doing themselves any favors. We've all been there, in a coffee daze that doesn't lift until late in the afternoon. By that point, your body is crashing, and you're suddenly feeling drained and irritable.

People who forget to drink water throughout the day are more stressed.

Researchers from Liverpool John Moores University wanted to determine how water intake impacted stress by comparing healthy adults who drank less than 1.5 liters (a little under 6.5 cups) a day with those who met the daily suggestions of between 8 and 12 cups.

pics five | Shutterstock

Each participant underwent a stress test that involved doing mental arithmetic, and I'm already sweating just thinking about it. Most of the normal stuff for both groups was the same, like increased heart rate.

The difference researchers found was that participants who drank less than 1.5 liters had a cortisol spike during the stress test that was more than 50% higher than that of the hydrated participants. Their urine was also noticeably darker, a sign, according to Healthline, of dehydration.

Remembering to stay hydrated can benefit your long-term health.

The study's lead Professor Neil Walsh, a physiologist, said: “Cortisol is the body’s primary stress hormone and exaggerated cortisol reactivity to stress is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and depression.”

He continued, "If you know you have a looming deadline or a speech to make, keeping a water bottle close could be a good habit with potential benefits for your long-term health."

The researchers also noted that the culprit behind this high stress level in people who aren't drinking enough water is a hormone called vasopressin. Vasopressin increases when the body needs to conserve water due to dehydration.

When vasopressin is elevated, the kidneys absorb more fluid in an effort to keep the body hydrated. That, however, results in constricting blood vessels and raising blood pressure. While these side effects aren't great for the body, the hormone also creates a heavier burden on the kidneys, increasing cortisol release. Basically, when you're stressed and dehydrated, your cortisol goes through the roof.

Being hydrated helps your body manage cortisol.

"Both groups felt equally anxious and experienced similar increases in heart rate during the stress test. However, only the ‘low fluid’ group showed a significant increase in saliva cortisol in response to the stress test," Dr. Daniel Kashi, a member of the study team, explained.

Daniel Pawer | Shutterstock

He added, "Although the low fluid group did not report being thirstier than the high fluid group, they had darker and more concentrated urine, clear signs of poor hydration. An important observation was that poor hydration was associated with greater cortisol reactivity to the stress test. Exaggerated cortisol reactivity to stress has been associated with poor long-term health."

More than 75% of Americans don't drink enough water daily, and many people only drink when they become thirsty, which is often too late. Being dehydrated can have many negative effects, but for an entire population that's already chronically stressed, spiking cortisol levels even more is not a good idea.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.