11 Signs Of A Truly Deep Thinker

Most people like to think of themselves as deep thinkers, more observant or insightful than others give them credit for. But the signs of a truly deep thinker are far more profound than just simple observation or basic listening skills.

Being a truly deep thinker means being able to consider all the angles on an issue and imagine new possibilities. Deep thinkers also use empathy to imagine other perspectives. This is a very special trait with a few specific signs to indicate you may be one of them.

Here are 11 signs you're a deep thinker

1. You enjoy solitude

If you're a deep thinker, you probably prefer to spend time alone. While some may claim this is a bad thing, research shows that people who enjoy periods of solitude find that it helps them be productive, self-reflective, and appreciative of the environment around them.

As Berkeley's Greater Good Magazine reports, solitude can also boost creativity. "When it comes to social withdrawal, 'motivation matters,' said University of Buffalo psychologist Julie Bowker. In the journal Personality and Individual Differences, she and two colleagues distinguish between three such catalysts, and discover they produce quite different results."

People who feel peaceful or content while isolated often have the best outcomes, and it's likely that's because it allows a truly deep thinker to dive into their thoughts, research and intellectual pursuits.

2. You're curious

Curiosity is the foundation of knowledge, giving you the motivation to seek out the information you don't know, which is why it's such a strong sign of a truly deep thinker. As one study found, "being snoopy and smart", as the authors phrase it, has benefits.

"Curiosity is a basic driver for learning and development," they write. "It has been conceptualized as a desire for new information and knowledge that motivates people to explore their physical and social environment."

Being curious also helps with general knowledge, which then impacts your reasoning skills. It inspires you to look at the big picture, gather more information from various perspectives, and to put pieces together in a truly deep way.

3. You're open-minded

Open-minded people tend to be creative and highly intelligent and, as such, are truly deep thinkers. They don't adhere blindly society's expectations and might even have ideologies that go against them altogether if they don't make sense or align with their well thought-out values.

Research has shown that people who are open-minded experience the world much differently and may even experience overall higher life satisfaction. All of these traits and benefits fully describe a deep thinker.

4. You take your time making decisions

Truly deep thinkers will take their time before making a decision. This shouldn't be too surprising, as people who think this way are always looking for alternative solutions and making sure they've weighed all of the potential consequences, both negative and positive.

As Neuroscience News reports, "Those with higher IQs are quicker when solving simple tasks, but take more time to resolve complex problems compared to those with lower IQs." They analyze things from different perspectives, and weigh both their pros and cons before sticking to a decision. Because of that, truly deep thinkers are often regarded as highly intelligent due to the salience of their biggest decisions.

5. You're highly observant

If you're a highly observant person, it may be because you're a deep thinker. People who think deeply observe everything around them, and because of this, their minds take longer to process information. But that's not a bad thing.

If you're a deep thinker, you observe the world around you, gathering all the information. You may watch people's faces closely while they talk (or even while they listen) to gather information about how they feel, whether they're telling the truth, or whether they believe someone else is telling the truth.

As a deep thinker, you may notice changes in your environment, the weather, and even the room you are sitting in. Combined with your interpersonal observations, all of this observed data can come together to give you a deeper understanding of any given situation you may find yourself in.

6. You enjoy deep conversations

If you enjoy having deep and stimulating conversations, and generally hate small talk of any kind, it's likely that you're a deep thinker. People who think this way want to keep their minds stimulated, love learning and want to get to the "meat" of the conversation, not just stay on the surface.

Ashley McGirt, MSW, LICSW shared, "A study from the University of Virginia suggests that those who find small talk exhausting tend to have higher IQs, stronger abstract reasoning skills, and a preference for deep, meaningful conversations."

She added that "[i]ndividuals with an IQ above 120 were 67% more likely to describe small talk as 'mentally exhausting' compared to those with an average IQ."

Remember, deep thinkers are open-minded and curious. Having these deep conversations forces them to update their knowledge and see different perspectives, and they have a hunger for this type of interaction. Shallow conversations and small talk often feel like a waste of time in contrast.

7. You play the intellectual long-game

If you're a deep thinker, you probably find that you need to be mentally stimulated. Research has found that highly intelligent people tend to be more risk-averse and patient, but that doesn't mean they won't take any risks. Rather, they have what are called "long time horizons," meaning they are willing to take risks that may show results in a longer amount of time.

If someone is not truly a deep thinker, they find these long-term investments of energy, time and resources annoying. They want their "pay-off" to happen quickly. Deep thinkers are OK waiting for a pay-off that is deeper and more satisfying.

8. You're often lost in thought

Deep thinkers tend to find themselves daydreaming quite a lot. If you're a truly deep thinker, you've probably found yourself somewhere else entirely in your mind, and found it difficult to immerse yourself in reality. From the outside, people might think you're flighty, unserious or unintelligent, but according to research, daydreamers tend to score high on both intelligence and creativity tests.

It makes sense. After all, when you're thinking deeply, all of the action is happening inside of your mind, and the hustle-and-bustle of the outside world is probably less interesting. So if you often find yourself lost in thought, trying to solve problems, analyzing situations or people, it's likely because your intelligence and creative mind are working overtime.

9. You change your mind sometimes

No human being is right all the time, no matter how intelligent they are. What makes a truly deep thinker special is their willingness to change their mind when presented with new information. As Dr. Adam Grant, a professor at Wharton, shared, "A sign of intellect is the ability to change your mind in the face of new facts."

Deep thinkers often seek out new information to challenge their assumptions and earlier conclusions. They don't hide from other perspectives, they enjoy them because they see disagreement as an opportunity to really dive into a problem and find the best solution.

Deep thinkers aren't ashamed of changing their minds because they know that every human being is fallible and limited by experience, access and perspective. Because of that, being able to say, "I was wrong" or "I've changed my mind" is a sign you're truly thinking deeply about a topic.

10. You're easily over-stimulated

Deep thinkers can easily become over-stimulated when in crowded spaces or when presented with too many options. That's because, as we established earlier in this article, they want to take their time observing their surroundings and making decisions.

For highly intelligent, sensitive people, lots of activity or busy-ness around them can make it hard to think clearly and focus in the way that true deep thinkers prefer. There are so many people to read and consider, so many variables shifting.

As mental health recovery advocacy group RTOR explains, "Intelligent people’s brains work 24/7, meaning their minds browse for new information continuously... The more the mind searches, the more anxiety it can create if left unchecked. Trying to rationalize everything by finding answers to all the arising questions becomes tiring."

"When you are busy assessing how every single person in the room feels, you might forget about your state of being," they continue, "and when you spring back into awareness of your own physical body, you might be overwhelmed by how much stress your nervous system is experiencing.

11. You're willing to admit that you don't know the answer

Truly deep thinkers are basically the opposite of a know-it-all. Yes, you know a lot as a deep thinker, but your intellect also allows you to see exactly how much you don't know

The Dunning-Kruger Effect is a behavior pattern described like this: "People with limited expertise in an area tend to overestimate how much they know—and we all have gaps in our expertise." It can affect all of us, but deep thinkers often realize how little they actually know, so they may find themselves stuck in this quagmire less often.

Deep thinkers don't need to know all the answers, as they feel confident in what they do know. As a result, they're not afraid to say, "I don't know" when they truly don't know. People who don't appreciate true intelligence may take this as a sign of weakness, but in reality it's a sign someone is a truly deep thinker.

