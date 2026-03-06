Whether you wake up feeling like a bear coming out of hibernation or your eyes pop open ready to tackle the day, adding healthy habits to your morning routine has been proven to reduce stress, improve sleep, aid time management skills, and lead to overall better physical and mental health.

A healthy lifestyle is about a lot more than just eating your veggies and squeezing in some cardio, but learning how to be healthy in a society that prioritizes a rush-rush-rush attitude and exercising only for the sake of trying to meet external and subjective beauty standards can be a challenge.

People who stay healthy long-term — those who seem to naturally glow from within — know that staying healthy means sticking to a routine, even when times get tough. Following these health tips every day and doing these things before 10 AM can help more than you may realize.

People who stay healthy long-term almost always do these 10 things before 10 A.M.:

1. They drink a glass of water as soon as they wake

Drinking water as soon as you wake up rehydrates your body after sleeping, starts up your digestive system, and just generally gets things flowing. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or apple cider vinegar if you really want to get up the effects.

According to health and wellness expert Ingrid DeHart, taking apple cider vinegar regularly can help with everything from cholesterol to balancing blood sugar. She suggests one tablespoon of unpasteurized apple cider in a glass of water before lunch and dinner, in addition to your morning glass.

2. They wait to check their phone

Reading all of your emails, checking the news, and all of your social media will clutter your mind first thing in the morning. If you really want to stay healthy, wait at least one hour before you get in some screen time to optimize your brain. This will make you clearer and more focused, and help reduce stress.

Research shows that even having your phone nearby keeps your brain in a low-level state of alertness that quietly drains your mental resources before your day has even started. Giving yourself that first hour screen-free is one of the simplest ways to protect your focus and your stress levels, because you get to choose what gets your attention instead of letting notifications decide for you.

3. They find one thing they're grateful for

Focusing on gratitude sets the stage for positivity throughout the day. Spend 10 breaths thinking about all of the good stuff in your life, and it'll be much harder for the negative thoughts to enter and take over.

Anya Surnitsky, a clinical social worker, references research showing that a gratitude practice decreased depressive symptoms and eliminated the negative effect of low baseline happiness on future well-being, and notes that what you focus on tends to expand.

4. Move their body or exercise

Whether it's stretching, dancing, or doing a vigorous workout to get your body moving early in the morning, one major key to living a healthy life is movement — in whatever form makes you happy and works for your body and abilities.

Regular movement is one of the most powerful things you can do for your long-term health, and studies have linked physical activity to meaningful reductions in your risk of cardiovascular disease, Type-2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Because exercise also improves mood and cognitive function, getting it done in the morning means you are setting yourself up to feel better and think more clearly for the rest of the day.

Engaging in regular physical activity can help ease depression, help you maintain a healthy weight, lower your risk of chronic disease, and much more. Doing it first thing in the morning also helps you feel like you really accomplished something — setting a healthy, happy precedent for your day.

5. They pick one meaningful thing to get done that day

Tim Ferriss, author of The New York Times best-selling book, The 4-Hour Workweek, says to decide on the one most important thing you want to accomplish during the day, and, preferably, make sure you tackle it first. Jeff Siegel, a holistic wellness coach, agrees and recommends asking yourself each morning what you can contribute that day and what experience you want to create, shifting from a reactive to an intentional mindset.

6. They eat a healthy breakfast

A healthy breakfast will jumpstart your metabolism and give you the right energy to dominate the day. A review of studies found that eating breakfast gives your brain a measurable boost, particularly for memory and recall, because your brain depends on glucose replenishment after going without fuel all night.

Skipping it does not just leave you hungry but can also leave you slower, less focused, and more likely to make poor food decisions later in the day.

7. They scrape their tongue

Yes, you read that right. Scraping your tongue upon waking helps get rid of morning breath and is in line with the rejuvenation process your body needs to make the transition from sleep to wakefulness. According to dental hygienist Tenika Patterson, your tongue can harbor bacteria that are detrimental to your oral health. So, in addition to brushing and flossing, scrape that tongue. In my own experience, it also removes the film that's on your tongue, which allows you to taste your healthy breakfast better.

8. They listen to their favorite music or an audiobook

Listening to your favorite music or an uplifting, inspirational audiobook is another great way to set your day up for success. Adjust the type and tempo of your songs or audiobook based on the kind of day you want to have. Listening to music does more than just feel good in the moment because it actively influences your physiology by supporting mood regulation, reducing stress hormones, and even stimulating immune function. Choosing music that matches the energy you want to bring to your day is actually a science-backed strategy.

9. They dry-brush their body

As Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal explains, dry brushing your body in the morning unclogs pores in the exfoliation process and helps increase blood circulation and promote lymph flow and drainage. This makes for a great addition to a healthy lifestyle. And at the very least, the invigorating massage leaves your skin feeling amazing afterward.

10. They smile at themselves in the mirror for 30 seconds

This exercise inspires a positive mental attitude and is an excellent self-esteem booster. Watch as a happy you is reflected in the mirror with a look of determination that you'll get through your day and accomplish all of your goals.

The key is in the wonderful chemical boost your brain experiences when you smile. According to some experts, faking a smile or smiling at yourself in the mirror can trick your brain into feeling authentically happy. And happiness is a large part of feeling and being healthy.

Breanne Randall is a freelance writer who covers family, parenting, and health. Her work has been featured in Babble, Modern Mom, SheKnows, XO Jane, and more.