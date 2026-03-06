People Who Stay Healthy Long-Term Almost Always Do These 10 Things Before 10 A.M.

Last updated on Mar 06, 2026

Happy middle-aged person outdoors in the morning, illustrating healthy morning habits for long-term wellness Jacob Lund | Canva
Advertisement

Whether you wake up feeling like a bear coming out of hibernation or your eyes pop open ready to tackle the day, adding healthy habits to your morning routine has been proven to reduce stress, improve sleep, aid time management skills, and lead to overall better physical and mental health.

A healthy lifestyle is about a lot more than just eating your veggies and squeezing in some cardio, but learning how to be healthy in a society that prioritizes a rush-rush-rush attitude and exercising only for the sake of trying to meet external and subjective beauty standards can be a challenge.

Advertisement

People who stay healthy long-term — those who seem to naturally glow from within — know that staying healthy means sticking to a routine, even when times get tough. Following these health tips every day and doing these things before 10 AM can help more than you may realize.

People who stay healthy long-term almost always do these 10 things before 10 A.M.:

1. They drink a glass of water as soon as they wake

drinking a glass of water before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term engin akyurt / Unsplash

Drinking water as soon as you wake up rehydrates your body after sleeping, starts up your digestive system, and just generally gets things flowing. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or apple cider vinegar if you really want to get up the effects.

According to health and wellness expert Ingrid DeHart, taking apple cider vinegar regularly can help with everything from cholesterol to balancing blood sugar. She suggests one tablespoon of unpasteurized apple cider in a glass of water before lunch and dinner, in addition to your morning glass.

RELATED: 9 Science-Backed Habits That Really Do Make Life So Much Less Stressful

Advertisement

2. They wait to check their phone

wait to check your phone until after 10AM to stay healthy long-term Getty Images / Unsplash+

Reading all of your emails, checking the news, and all of your social media will clutter your mind first thing in the morning. If you really want to stay healthy, wait at least one hour before you get in some screen time to optimize your brain. This will make you clearer and more focused, and help reduce stress.

Research shows that even having your phone nearby keeps your brain in a low-level state of alertness that quietly drains your mental resources before your day has even started. Giving yourself that first hour screen-free is one of the simplest ways to protect your focus and your stress levels, because you get to choose what gets your attention instead of letting notifications decide for you.

RELATED: 8 Morning Rituals Linked To Higher Success In Life, According To Research

Advertisement

3. They find one thing they're grateful for

being grateful before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash+

Focusing on gratitude sets the stage for positivity throughout the day. Spend 10 breaths thinking about all of the good stuff in your life, and it'll be much harder for the negative thoughts to enter and take over.

Anya Surnitsky, a clinical social worker, references research showing that a gratitude practice decreased depressive symptoms and eliminated the negative effect of low baseline happiness on future well-being, and notes that what you focus on tends to expand.

RELATED: The Healthiest Women In America Have 7 Core Traits In Common, According To Research

Advertisement

4. Move their body or exercise

exercising before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term Sam Sabourin / Unsplash

Whether it's stretching, dancing, or doing a vigorous workout to get your body moving early in the morning, one major key to living a healthy life is movement — in whatever form makes you happy and works for your body and abilities.

Regular movement is one of the most powerful things you can do for your long-term health, and studies have linked physical activity to meaningful reductions in your risk of cardiovascular disease, Type-2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Because exercise also improves mood and cognitive function, getting it done in the morning means you are setting yourself up to feel better and think more clearly for the rest of the day.

Engaging in regular physical activity can help ease depression, help you maintain a healthy weight, lower your risk of chronic disease, and much more. Doing it first thing in the morning also helps you feel like you really accomplished something — setting a healthy, happy precedent for your day.

RELATED: 11 Small Things That Can Make You Smarter And Healthier, Based On Decades of Research

Advertisement

5. They pick one meaningful thing to get done that day

choosing one thing to accomplish before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term Nick Morrison / Unsplash

Tim Ferriss, author of The New York Times best-selling book, The 4-Hour Workweek, says to decide on the one most important thing you want to accomplish during the day, and, preferably, make sure you tackle it first. Jeff Siegel, a holistic wellness coach, agrees and recommends asking yourself each morning what you can contribute that day and what experience you want to create, shifting from a reactive to an intentional mindset.

RELATED: 11 Old-Fashioned Habits People Should Bring Back To Live Happy Lives Again

Advertisement

6. They eat a healthy breakfast

eating a healthy breakfast before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term arianka ibarra / Unsplash

A healthy breakfast will jumpstart your metabolism and give you the right energy to dominate the day. A review of studies found that eating breakfast gives your brain a measurable boost, particularly for memory and recall, because your brain depends on glucose replenishment after going without fuel all night. 

Skipping it does not just leave you hungry but can also leave you slower, less focused, and more likely to make poor food decisions later in the day.

RELATED: Psychology Says If You Can Master These 7 Skills, You'll Remain Healthy Into Your 80s

Advertisement

7. They scrape their tongue

scraping your tongue before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term Josue Michel / Unsplash

Yes, you read that right. Scraping your tongue upon waking helps get rid of morning breath and is in line with the rejuvenation process your body needs to make the transition from sleep to wakefulness. According to dental hygienist Tenika Patterson, your tongue can harbor bacteria that are detrimental to your oral health. So, in addition to brushing and flossing, scrape that tongue. In my own experience, it also removes the film that's on your tongue, which allows you to taste your healthy breakfast better.

RELATED: The Art Of Eating Well: 5 Simple Ways To Be A Healthier Person

Advertisement

8. They listen to their favorite music or an audiobook

listen to your favorite music before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term Natalia Blauth / Unsplash+

Listening to your favorite music or an uplifting, inspirational audiobook is another great way to set your day up for success. Adjust the type and tempo of your songs or audiobook based on the kind of day you want to have. Listening to music does more than just feel good in the moment because it actively influences your physiology by supporting mood regulation, reducing stress hormones, and even stimulating immune function. Choosing music that matches the energy you want to bring to your day is actually a science-backed strategy.

RELATED: The Art Of Being Radiant: 5 Habits Of Naturally Radiant People

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

9. They dry-brush their body

dry brushing your body before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash+

As Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal explains, dry brushing your body in the morning unclogs pores in the exfoliation process and helps increase blood circulation and promote lymph flow and drainage. This makes for a great addition to a healthy lifestyle. And at the very least, the invigorating massage leaves your skin feeling amazing afterward.

RELATED: The Art Of Being A Happy, Healthy Person: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Happy And Healthy People

Advertisement

10. They smile at themselves in the mirror for 30 seconds

smile in the mirror before 10 AM to stay healthy long-term Getty Images / Unsplash+

This exercise inspires a positive mental attitude and is an excellent self-esteem booster. Watch as a happy you is reflected in the mirror with a look of determination that you'll get through your day and accomplish all of your goals.

The key is in the wonderful chemical boost your brain experiences when you smile. According to some experts, faking a smile or smiling at yourself in the mirror can trick your brain into feeling authentically happy. And happiness is a large part of feeling and being healthy.

RELATED: 6 Things The Healthiest People Do Daily That Lazy People Never Stick With

Breanne Randall is a freelance writer who covers family, parenting, and health. Her work has been featured in Babble, Modern Mom, SheKnows, XO Jane, and more.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
People Who Buy Produce Every Week Just For It To Go Bad Before They Eat It Almost Always Have 11 Distinct Personality Traits
Your Parents Repeatedly Told You To Stop This Bad Habit — But Science Says It Might Be Good For You
If You’re So Burned Out You Barely Recognize Yourself, These 10 Steps Can Help You Come Back
Loading...