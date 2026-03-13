People who start projects often but abandon them halfway through almost always have these 11 quirky traits

Not everyone is consistent in where they spend their energy. While some people can easily work through tasks without taking a break, or taking some time and then getting back to work, others tend to lack a follow through. And it speaks to the kind of person they are. Whether it's their restlessness or tendency to overthink, people who start projects often but abandon them halfway through almost always have certain quirky traits.

It's not easy to finish a project and likely requires hours upon hours of hard work, but those who can't seem to finish them aren't necessarily lazy. Perhaps their brain enjoys when they multitask, or they don't find pleasure in completing one thing at a time. Whatever the reason, what they lack in consistency they make up for in uniqueness.

1. They're curiosity-driven

The average person isn't as curious about the world as others are. Whether it's refusing to research and form a different opinion, or simply refusing to learn something new, it's a rarity to find someone who's truly curious about trying and learning new things.

Despite their curious nature, once things get tough they may find themselves losing interest. While it may seem random, according to author Jeff Wetzler, "Curiosity supports connection and growth... When curiosity gets shut down, we don't just stop asking — we miss out on insight, connection, and growth."

2. They're easily mentally stimulated

Some people take longer to complete tasks than others, but it's usually due to how their brain works. And people who start projects often but abandon them halfway through almost always have the quirky trait of being easily mentally stimulated.

Their mind tends to feel content way faster than the average person. So, they struggle to finish projects and may even find themselves switching between them. It might not be financially responsible and slightly annoying to the people they live with, but that's just how their brain is wired.

3. They're vision-oriented

Not everyone can see the vision clearly. While some can pull random objects or fabrics together to create something magical, others aren't as gifted. Lacking the eccentric mind and courage to step outside of the box, it's a rarity to come across someone who can see the before, during, and after of something they're creating.

From the way they work to the way they organize their house, everything is visual. And while this is a great trait to have, being vision-oriented often means struggling just a bit more to finish projects or even learn new material. Especially if they lose that vision for their original work, coming up with a brand new idea takes time.

To better focus, social psychologist Susan K. Perry suggests knowing yourself better and doing your research ahead of time. Have a realistic timeline and be sure that the project you're working on is meaningful to you.

4. They're mentally restless

Everyone experiences different degrees of anxiety from time to time. For some, it's only when they're under immense pressure, but for others, it may be a daily occurrence. For people who start projects and abandon them, they're mentally restless. Whether it's stress from work or their relationships, they're worried about the future, and may start projects to distract themselves.

But the issue with this method often lies in how long it takes. Once a project feels repetitive and long, these individuals are quick to abandon their projects in search of something else that can keep their minds distracted. And this, in turn, can lead to an endless cycle of unfinished projects littered around their home.

5. They're adventurous

Everyone knows a person who can't seem to sit still, always searching for another thrill. From skydiving to doing risky dares, an adventurous spirit isn't something everyone possesses. And while many may consider themselves to be adventurous, only a few live up to it.

According to a survey from Talk Research, 41% of Americans have an adventure bucket list, but 58% actually wish they were more adventurous. Whether it's due to a lack of skills or mundane things like no access to certain comforts, they feel held back. But adventurous individuals who start projects and then abandon them understand that it's all about experiencing that excitement and then moving on.

6. They're creative

Whether it's painting portraits or writing songs, people who start projects often but abandon them halfway through almost always have these quirky traits. They're incredibly creative and have a fast-moving mind. Where someone sees an empty canvas, they see a masterpiece; where someone sees a piece of cloth, they see a hand-sewn accessory.

With a sharp mind that thinks outside the box, they love taking on new projects. Because their mind tends to be restless, beginning new projects is exactly what they need to keep themselves energetic and in good spirits. But creativity can only last so long, so while they may start projects, finishing them is a completely different story.

7. They get bored easily

When they start the project, they're probably thrilled at how new everything feels. From discovering certain patterns or learning new skills, getting into the project is the most fun part. Feeling self-assured, it's easy for them to get ahead of themselves, and once that period wears off, things begin to feel stagnant or repetitive.

People who get bored easily tend to abandon their projects halfway through. They know that they should probably stick it out and complete their task, but they can't deal with the boredom any longer. If it's not exciting, it's not fulfilling.

8. They're overly enthusiastic

While some people aren't eager about beginning a new project, others are over the moon and can't wait to start. Filled with fun ideas and high expectations, they let their imagination run wild, approaching the new task at hand with extreme enthusiasm.

Everything they do is met with huge energy, which is probably why they burn out so quickly. They're always at 100%, so it's much easier for these individuals to give up halfway as they used way too much of their energy in the beginning.

9. They're impulsive

People who start projects often but abandon them halfway through almost always have the quirky trait of being impulsive. While some people have self-control and can move through life budgeting, balancing, and making good choices, impulsive people don't follow the rules.

Allowing life to take them wherever they see fit, they react first and think second. And while it may feel good in the beginning, irrationality can come back to bite them. As psychotherapist Sean Grover pointed out, people can do serious damage in their relationships when they engage in reckless decisions.

10. They tend to overthink

People may initially find overthinkers to be endearing, viewing them as slightly helpless and interesting. Being an overthinker is often seen as quirky, and while that can be true, it has its drawbacks. Overthinkers ruminate constantly, have trouble making decisions, and tend to think catastrophically. All of these traits can make finishing a project almost impossible.

They get overwhelmed by every little detail and end up quitting out of frustration. Not knowing the direction or what they should be doing, they allow their anxiety to get the better of them, overriding everything else.

11. They're self-doubting

People who start projects but abandon them halfway through may not think too much of their negative thoughts at first. Viewing it as another part of their daily life, they don't realize how it can drastically affect them. It begins to interfere with their passion for a project, and before they know it, they're throwing in the towel.

As licensed clinical psychologist Jessica Del Pozo explained, "Self-doubt is... the kind that erodes self-worth, the kind that pokes holes in the deeper truths about ourselves — those inarguable parts like who we are, how we feel, and what we want. It can be especially harmful when it sneaks in to sabotage the healthy boundaries we set for ourselves." So, while some may consider it part of their quirky personality, it can be harmful.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.