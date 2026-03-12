People In Their 50s And 60s Who Protect Their Peace Tend To Do These 4 Things Differently

If you’re anything like me, you often find yourself frantically wishing time would slow down as you age into your 50s and 60s. I regularly struggle with the feeling that life is pulling me in 100 different directions.

There are so many different aspects of life to be passionate about: whether it's taking more time for myself, staying in touch with family and friends, or just small pieces of our everyday routines that are near and dear to our hearts.

A few of these things are mandatory in life, a few are not, but all of them are things that help me protect my peace. I’ve found that making a little time for yourself is the secret to putting joy back into a busy schedule.

People in their 50s and 60s who protect their peace tend to do these things differently:

1. People in their 50s and 60s make themselves a priority

None of these aspirations will become reality unless you set aside the time to practice self-care. I experience days where even a spare hour feels impossible. I promise you that it’s not.

Set aside your homework, close your laptop, and take some time for yourself. Treat yourself as you treat important meetings, to-do lists, and other valuable people in your life. Your inbox can last an hour without being checked. You are worth it.

Researchers at the University of San Diego found that successfully practicing self-care requires self-reliance and intentional awareness. Treating yourself like a standing appointment rather than an afterthought is what actually makes self-care stick.

2. People in their 50s and 60s take time to do the things they love

Imagine how you would spend your days if you had no work on your agenda. For me, it would involve cooking (but not doing the dishes), hitting the yoga mat, and reading a juicy novel in bed.

Therapist Miki Anderson explains, "Prioritizing self-care can improve focus, creativity, and productivity by reducing burnout and increasing motivation. Self-care contributes to a greater sense of happiness and contentment. It allows you to focus on your needs and what brings you joy."

Obviously, it may not be realistic to accomplish all of these things in one day when more pressing matters take up much of your time and attention. However, notice the types of things that bring you joy and seek them out as often as possible. What if we all took a little time each day to do something we love?

3. People in their 50s and 60s make both their working and relaxing time meaningful

My mama taught me this lesson from a young age, and I gotta hand it to her, it’s a good one: make whatever you’re doing really count. So, if you’re going to work, really, really work.

Create a distraction-free space, and get down to it. I have found that I can be most productive if I work without stopping for 20-30 minutes. I turn up the tunes (or, not! You do you) and really get in the zone.

After that, my brain is ready for a break. Try out a few different techniques and see what works for you. Alternatively, when you are taking a break, make that really count as well. Leisure activities carry wide-ranging benefits for both physical and mental health, researchers at the University College London found.

When you stop to take some downtime, allow yourself to truly relax. A 20-30 minute break can do wonders for refreshing your mind and body, but not if you spend those 20 minutes worrying about what remains on your to-do list. Or, ahem, scrolling on your phone (guilty).

4. People in their 50s and 60s remember to be gentle with themselves

Sometimes, our best intentions to say “no”, to stay on top of our schedules, and to be well-rested and well-prepared, fail. We end up having a busy day, week, or month. When this happens, above all, remember to be gentle with yourself and remember that you’re only human.

"When we give ourselves the gift of relaxation, of softness, and acceptance; when we roll with not against our situation, we offer ourselves the smoothest ride possible on an inherently bumpy road," psychotherapist Nancy Colier explains.

Do your best and don’t put too much pressure on yourself to reach unattainable goals. Remember that whatever is stressing you out will always end eventually, and you will have a fresh start moving forward!

Anna Hueg is a writer who focuses on self-care, health, and wellness.