People who still like to talk on the phone instead of texting usually have these 11 increasingly rare personality traits

Despite living in an age of convenience and ease, people who still like to talk on the phone instead of texting usually have certain increasingly rare personality traits. They prioritize things like connection and intention, even if the average person prefers to save their time with a text message or email.

In many cases, these kinds of empathetic phone calls can even help to mediate the loneliness so many people today are grappling with, according to a study from JAMA Psychiatry. It's not just about exercising extraversion or filling the time, but truly connecting with people and feeling seen amid the chaos of everyday life.

1. They're comfortable with silence

While some might argue that pauses in conversations or silence over the phone are inherently "awkward" or "embarrassing," people who still like to talk on the phone instead of texting have made peace with it. In fact, according to a study from Progress in Brain Research, silence actually engages parts of our brains and nervous systems that make it easier to reflect.

So, even if it feels a little bit uncomfortable at first to avoid filling lulls in conversation with meaningless small talk, it's a powerful and rare trait to be comfortable with silence, whether you're speaking to someone or not.

2. They're okay with uncertainty

Being comfortable with uncertainty and "not knowing" is actually a sign of tangible and emotional intelligence in many people. The more intellectually humble someone is and willing to ask for help and advice, the happier, more curious, and more grounded they are.

People who still like to talk on the phone instead of texting usually also have this rare trait, as they're comfortable calling someone or answering the phone, even when they don't have a script for the conversation.

3. They put effort into relationships

Whether they're platonic relationships or connections with a partner, people who understand that they take "work" and emotional effort are often more satisfied and happy. They're not entitled enough to assume that other people will show up for them when they put little to no effort into the relationship. That's part of the reason they prefer phone calls over offline conversations and texts.

Even if it's only a few calls a week, people tend to be happier when they have more frequent, short conversations over the phone. So, it's not a sheer act of empathy that these people love to reach out, but it is mutually beneficial.

4. They're self-aware

According to a study from Europe's Journal of Psychology, people who are naturally self-aware both accept and act on their emotions in the moment, not just acknowledge them. If they miss a friend or notice they're feeling lonely, people who like to talk on the phone reach out. They connect themselves, even if it's over the phone, with the people they love in their lives.

While self-awareness is sometimes overlooked in the face of alluring avoidant tendencies, leaning into the discomfort of acknowledgment and healing is a powerful superpower in the modern world.

5. They're direct communicators

Instead of wondering about someone's tone or feeding into mind games and communicating offline, people who still like to talk on the phone instead of texting are direct. They not only say how they feel, but they also have open conversations with people without running from vulnerability and directness.

As psychiatrist Grant Hilary Brenner explains, it's these personal communication styles that predict relationship satisfaction, whether between partners, family, or friends. When you lean into openness and choose a healthy communication style for yourself, everyone around you is better off because of it.

6. They're authentic

Instead of curating a specific image of themselves on social media or editing and re-editing their text messages to protect a certain narrative, truly authentic people often prefer live conversations and phone calls. They don't mind letting other people truly "see" them, because they're not altering anything about themselves by speaking without a filter.

They don't "flaunt" their authenticity to the point of losing it completely, but they let it feed their social interactions, conversations, and connections in a way that makes them more magnetic and rare.

7. They don't chase control

While many people today are in pursuit of superiority and control through attitudes like hyper-independence, people who still talk on the phone often and make space for genuine social connections couldn't care less about control.

They make connections and lean into conversations because it offers joy, not coercion or power.

8. They're comfortable with vulnerability

Even though we're living in an age when loneliness and misguided social norms are rearing their heads against vulnerable connections, the truth is that vulnerability and "revealing yourself" emotionally are truly superpowers.

While asking for help and support seems to be a universal fear, more people want to offer it than we realize. And people who regularly call their loved ones and open up emotionally are simply making it easier to fill that need for connection honestly.

9. They live in the present moment

According to a study from Mindfulness, being intentionally present while navigating daily life doesn't just ease anxiety and worry, but it also emphasizes all the good, joyful parts of life. From talking on the phone to making spontaneous plans with their friends, people who live in the present moment get to enjoy the little things.

Living in the present moment allows these types of people to appreciate conversations that others might immediately overthink or replay in their heads. They're not worried about outcomes or awkwardness, but simply appreciating someone's presence, even if it's happening entirely virtually.

10. They're 'peacekeepers' in relationships

While there's a fine line between wanting to resolve conflicts authentically and taking on the anxiety of being a people-pleaser, people who still like to talk on the phone are often healthy peacekeepers. If they can't make time to visit someone in person, they're not going to let a concern spiral into resentment or disconnection. They're just going to call.

Luckily, as a study from the University of Texas at Austin explains, people who regularly share phone calls instead of relying on text messages tend to have stronger bonds. It's more intimate, intentional, and grounded than text messages, where tone of voice and guessing games about true meaning can leave people feeling more anxious and alone.

11. They're open

People who are open with emotions and needs are more likely to cultivate strong, happy, and satisfying relationships in their lives. They're not running from challenges or hiding feelings to play "mind games," but leaning into healthy conversations, even when they're happening entirely online.

While the context changes depending on a person's relationships and daily routines, a study from Frontiers in Neurology argues that this trait of openness is actually more predictive of success and well-being than intelligence. When someone opens with emotions and accepts discomfort, they get more value and joy from life than someone who adopts an avoidant, detached mentality.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.