What It Means Spiritually When You Hear Knocking

Spiritual messages come in many different forms. You can see Angel Numbers around you, have unexplained aches and pains, or even have vivid dreams with strong warnings or advice.

One of the most frequent ways that the spiritual realm sends guidance is through knocking sounds.

When you hear knocking, whether it’s in a dream or in your head, it may seem commonplace, but if you pay attention, you could catch an important message from the spirit world.

What is the spiritual meaning of hearing knocking?

If you have heard a knock, the spiritual messages are not all bad.

Spiritually, when you hear knocking on the doors, it is either a warning of impending danger or a reminder to be cautious. Knocks can also symbolize balance, completeness, love, and commitment.

The spiritual meaning of the knocking you hear can also vary, depending on how many knocks there are.

For instance, two knocks are representative of love, commitment, and two people coming together.

Three knocks has everything to do with completeness and alignment, as the number three is symbolic of the Holy Trinity, an emblem of wholeness.

Four knocks is a sign of consistency, while five knocks symbolize change and growth.

8 Spiritual Meanings Of Knocking

1. Something is missing.

Usually, when someone pays you a visit, they are there to give you important news or deliver a gift. Knocking from a visitor can be a sign that your soul is missing something important or is hoping to receive something you find valuable.

2. You're impatient.

Knocking can represent urgency and impatience. Maybe you are doing too much or trying too hard and need to take a step back. Success is proper planning and organization, and then trusting the universe.

3. You're afraid.

Knocking, especially at night, might mean you feel threatened, and something or someone is trying to harm you or the people you care about. You are afraid to open the doors because you risk losing all of your beloved possessions.

4. Expect the expected.

Knocking may indicate that everything is going according to plan. If you dream of you knocking and someone opens the doors to welcome you immediately, there is nothing standing in your way.

5. You feel rejected.

If you are beating down the door and no one answers in your dreams, it is a sign that you feel discarded and rejected. Someone has removed you from their life and you are on the outside looking in.

6. You're overcoming obstacles.

Knocking can correlate to a time when you are breaking barriers, removing self-limiting thoughts from your mind, and are determined to succeed. It means you are up for the challenge and are prepared to win.

7. You should be careful.

A loud knock on the door is a definite warning sign. There is negative energy headed in your direction. The universe is pushing you to deal with it the same way you would answer a bang on your door in real life: expeditiously.

8. You're trying to wipe something or someone from your mind.

If in your dreams, you knock on the door of someone who you know does not feel as strongly about you as you do them, you are a glutton for punishment and won’t move on until you can suffer no more.

What The Number Of Knocks Means Spiritually

1 knock: You're receiving a message.

One knock simply means the universe or a loved one who passed is trying to communicate. Although unlikely, some believe it’s a sign that a bad spirit has entered the home to attack, so you should take appropriate action.

2 knocks: You will meet your twin flame.

The number two represents love and commitment. So, two knocks is a sure sign that you are about to connect with your soulmate or twin flame.

3 knocks: Practice mindfulness.

They say, “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.” Well, the number three is a reminder to be mindful and fully aware of the consequences and repercussions of your actions. Three knocks tells you to prioritize what serves you to become whole.

4 knocks: Stayed balanced and centered.

If you hear four knocks, it’s time to practice consistency in order to create stability in your life. A square has four sides, four angles, and four points, making it the most stable foundation.

Normalize your routine, build healthy habits that make you better in every way, and make sure you have balance for your mental wellbeing.

5 knocks: A divine transformation is underway.

Five knocks underscores huge changes in your life. You are in the midst of an epic shift, good or bad. This is a note that you need to stop procrastinating and take initiative. Be prepared and take the necessary action.

One, two, three, or four knocks can be attributed to other causes, but five is unmistakable. Five represents all of the elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air, and space. Five knocks is also the clearest sign that God has a message from the spiritual world that you can get.

Biblical Meaning Of Knocking

The Bible makes many references to knocking, and there are plenty of mentions in scripture. Biblically, knocking represents persistence, seeking a way through, seeking answers, as well as having patience in relation to prayer.

Luke 11:9-10, Matthew 7:7-8: “So I say to you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it shall be opened.” (Success is on the horizon)

Revelations 3:20: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock, if anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him, and will dine with him, and he with me.” (Accept Jesus in your heart.)

John 10:9: “I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture.” (Confess your sins to God to seek forgiveness.)

What does it mean if you hear knocking but nobody is there?

A knock on the door when no one is there is indicative of your guardian angels watching over you, which is a good thing. Open your mind, listen, and be receptive to new ideas.

Knocking at the door is nothing to be afraid of. It’s either a blessing or a lesson to be learned. Make sure you keep your eyes open and your vibration high for the absolute best outcome.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.