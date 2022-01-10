How Cats Protect You And Your Home From Ghosts And Negative Spirits, Based On Their Fur Color

Cats may be famous on the internet for being funny and adorable, but there may be a deeper reason why we feel an inordinate fondness for felines.

What if cats serve not only as objects of our affection but also as protectors of our home?

Guard dogs may be effective at keeping away unwanted intruders, but cats fulfill a far more important purpose of protecting the home from a different kind of uninvited house guest.

Cats and Negative Energy

Recall a time when you noticed your cat staring tensely towards a seemingly empty space or spending a suspicious amount of time around one particular spot in the house.

It's likely that your cat is sensitive to a concentrated amount of negative energy and is attempting to protect you and your home from possible infiltration by evil spirits and ghosts.

This is because cats bear a uniquely powerful aura, also known as an astral force, that works to repel negative energy.

It is possible that this negative energy remains left over from some traumatic experience in the past before you came to live in the home, or the entity could come from outside the home and try to force its way in.

The cat serves as a valuable line of defense for you and your loved ones by attempting to trap the evil spirit in its powerful energy field and lead it out of the house.

Be sure not to disturb your cat if you notice that it is purposefully wandering around your house.

Cats are skilled at discerning the intentions of astral entities and could be following some source of negative energy in the attempt to ambush it and remove it from your immediate environment if it senses a threatening aura.

Russians used to allow a cat to enter a house first before they moved in due to its extraordinarily strong aura.

In that way, the cat could take immediate action in warding away any excess negative energy left behind from previous inhabitants while also providing powerful positive energy if the house was new or had merely neutral energy.

Ways to Remove Heavy Negative Energy

There are ways that you can assist your cat in removing evil spirits and ghosts from your home.

In the case that your cat takes interest in a certain spot in the house, you can read a prayer and perform a cleansing ritual of your choice.

Alternatively, you can burn some white sage at the spot to eliminate any unwanted energy, as the smoke will attach itself to heavy negative energy and convert it back into light energy.

You can also simply rub fresh white sage leaves between your thumbs and forefingers, as this can also be an effective way to release the plant's cleansing energy.

You can notice later if your cat continues to return to that spot with any regularity or if the cleansing ritual succeeded in burning away the negative energy.

Cat Protection from Curses and Evil Eyes

Cats also work to protect you and the house from any curses or evil eyes.

Like talismans and necklaces worn in many cultures around the world to protect the wearer from evil eyes, you must be holding your cat for it to be effective in shielding you from the malevolent thoughts of others.

The correct way to hold your cat to enjoy the full power of its force field is to use your left hand to gently stroke its neck while simultaneously using your right hand to stroke across its tail.

This enables you to keep in full contact with the cat and harness the maximum amount of available protective energy.

Cats can also fulfill an important function for their masters through their healing powers. If you are suffering from serious emotional stress, simply lying down and stroking your cat can go a long way in releasing you from the burden of the stress.

The Specialties of Cats of Different Colors

All cats provide the protective healing energies described above, although there is some variation between the benefits they may bestow upon their owners. Read the following description of the specialties of each type of cat and, if in the need of a particular kind of benefit or healing energy, choose the one most suitable for your situation.

Black Cats

They provide the most comprehensive magical protection against occult powers and curses.

These cats are most adept at nullifying powerful negative energy that may be dwelling inside a home.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Calico Cats

They combine the benefits of black, white and red cats and provides your home with significant protection from harm.

These three-colored cats are often associated with good luck and prosperity.

Blue-Gray Cats

They exert calming influences of emotional stability and bring joy and love to the lives of their owners.

The tranquil energy embodied in such cats is often associated with happiness and good luck.

Colorpoint Siamese Cats

They are the most playful breed of cat and help bring fame and success to their owners, as well benefit them with a longer life.

Two-Tone Cats

They carry with them energy that enhances wisdom and common sense.

Tortoiseshell Cats

They specialize in their healing powers and benefit from clairvoyance.

This color pattern usually only appears in female cats, giving them a pure energy.

Golden Cats

They are often associated with ancient wisdom due to their status as objects to be revered in temples.

They also embody solar energy and grace.

Tabby Cats

They lighten the mood of an environment and provides a buzz of humor and entertainment.

No matter which type of cat you choose, you can be sure to enjoy the benefits from its powerful aura and sensitivity to the presence of evil spirits.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.