11 Tiny Ways To Bridge The Gap Between Us & The Spirit World

As you inhale, your thoughts begin to take form. This is where change begins.
By Polly Wirum
Written on Jan 25, 2024
Photo: slightly_different | Canva
Have you heard about the veil that separates us from the other side, where our loved ones and God hang out? Have you wondered what it is, and if it's possible to thin this veil?
Get ready to remove the confusion of the veil separating them from your most receptive self and the magic of high vibrational life.
What is the veil?
The veil isn’t a physical barrier as much as it is, an energetic barrier.
It is simply the belief that you are separate from God, your loved ones, or the very things you inspire to have in your life.
RELATED: 8 Internal Changes You Must Make Before You Can Discover What Makes You Truly Happy
Think of the veil as a combination of three things:
Group and individual experiences
This mindset is what holds the lessons of our Earthly experience. As we evolve, our mindset changes and this welcomes new ways of being in our world. Right now, we are going through an amazing collective evolution.
The collective consciousness
The collective consciousness can be loving or fear-based.
Your thoughts and beliefs
All of these can shift in a nanosecond.
When the veil thins, it doesn’t just offer psychic experiences. It is where you easily manifest in the love and awareness of God.
It is crucial to remember that whatever you put out into the Universe is your creation of the veil. This becomes your view of the world and your ability to connect with a loving Universe, loving ancestors, and all that is. With this being said, how do you move through the world? Is your life mostly filled with purpose and inspiration, or is it fraught with heavy distractions and complications?
RELATED: The Singular Toxic Mindset That Keeps You From Being Happy
11 ways to thin the barrier between ourselves & the spirit world
1. Notice how you communicate with yourself.
Do you use loving language and thoughts when you think about yourself? This is how you communicate with the Universe, so everything around you will respond accordingly. Loving language thins the veil for all of us.
2. Ask what acts of self-love you afford yourself
This might be slowly stretching and bringing more ease into your body and mind. It also might be eating brightly colored healthy fruits and vegetables. Whatever your acts of self-love are, they will be mirrored back to you.
The more you love yourself, the more love you will receive. This also thins the veil for each of us.
3. Release the need to control
Your ability to move through life with ease and grace offers an easy stream of life experiences.
When we live life heavily attached to specific outcomes, it creates heaviness and blocks in the veil. Letting things flow allows all the energy around you to move easily.
4. Remember, the world is massive and complex.
Not everything is about you. Allow life to occur without taking it personally. Having the mindset that puts your needs against the world creates a barrier of heaviness in the veil. It makes it harder to receive and live in the flow of life. Recognizing our connection to all that is thins the veil for all of us.
5. View others with compassion
This requires you to move through life with an open heart and a high vibrational awareness. Compassion for self and others is a gift and opens portals throughout our veil.
6. View life as an experience rather than race or a goal to be won
Sometimes, we need to remember to slow down and not allow occurrences to shatter our world. There is always more than meets the eye. When we can view a different possibility, the veil thins and creates many new openings. Each new perspective brings new portals to Grace, ease, and love.
7. Find and commit to spirutal practices that are meaningful to you
Spiritual practices create bonds and portals to the other side.
Faith not only thins the veil but is a fast track to connecting with the other side. Think of prayer and meditation as creating portals and vortexes to the other side.
8. Do your best to live in the moment
We all have goals and take action steps. But if we don’t have gratitude for the moment, we are not living with an open heart. We end up missing the Universal connection.
Living in the past is just scurrying your way through life. It creates a tunnel far beneath the energetic energy of the veil.
9. Allow yourself to live intuitively.
Logic has its place in this world, but if you never live intuitively, you are missing your connection to the other side of the veil. Intuitive living creates nice pathways through the veil to the other side.
10. Ask: what do you give your time and energy to?
What do you prioritize in your life? Do you make room for joyful activities and thoughts? Or do you get weighed down by burdens? The heavier and denser you move through life, the heavier your veil is. The good news is the veil responds immediately to your positive changes.
11. Maintain boundaries that keep your life peaceful
Do you have good boundaries, or do you give mixed signals and live with chaos?
Lovingly maintaining boundaries will help you be a clear channel and receive what you are asking for. If you live with distractions and very few boundaries, your veil and life will be filled with debris, obstacles, and other unwanted stuff.
RELATED: 11 Tiny Ways To Hit The Jackpot Of A Life Of Abundance
Related Stories From YourTango:
Photo via Getty
The value of changing the habits that keep us separate
Each of us has thoughts and behaviors that are high vibrational and some that are lower vibrational. Changing these habits can come quickly by an act of God. Other times it is painfully slow.
Imagine the effort it takes to bend a spoon by just using your mind. That is nothing compared to some karmic mindsets we are trying to transform. Some of our life lessons are like moving a giant boulder with just the power of our minds. A couple of these boulders are so large that we must slow down our minds and go into the cold shadows of our thoughts.
This work will help us understand our attachment to this dark, heavy boulder that must shift for the light to come in.
The beautiful thing about this journey is we each have phenomenally powerful minds that can be used for the good of all.
We also have an amazing capacity for love, forgiveness, and compassion. Nothing stays the same. All obstacles can be navigated so the light shines brightly. I will always believe in miracles and know these changes can happen in a flash of awareness.
Practice allowing yourself to feel the moment just before you inhale. Imagine this moment holds the pause of emptiness and pure potential. As you inhale, your thoughts begin to take form. This is where change begins.
RELATED: 7 Easy Ways To Invite More Miracles Into Your Life
More for You:
Polly Wirumis a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
This article was originally published at https://pollywirum.com/how-you-can-thin-the-veil-and-easily-live-a-magical-and-intuitive-life/. Reprinted with permission from the author.