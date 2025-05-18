11 Rare Traits That Make People Remember & Respect You

When you stand out from everyone else around you, it's because you have a certain way of carrying yourself. Whatever it is that makes you so magnetic, there are certain rare traits that make people remember and respect you. And while there's no greater feeling than having the admiration of others, it speaks to the kind of person you truly are.

From co-workers who notice your hard work, to romantic partners who appreciate your devotion, to friends who can always count on you, being both respected and memorable to others can lift you up and give you a new outlook on life. So, pay close attention to what separates respected people from those who fade into obscurity.

Here are 11 rare traits that make people remember and respect you

1. Your authenticity

While it might sound simple, many people go their entire lives putting on multiple masks. From smiling fakely at co-workers to trying too hard to be cool with friends, there aren't many people who can honestly say, "I'm authentic."

But if you're memorable, you're genuine no matter where you are. From your bluntness and fierce attitude, there's not a lot that you try to hide from others. In your eyes, there's no greater feeling in the world than being true to who you are.

According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, being authentic is the key to overall well-being. So, while others might criticize you for being too weird or loud, keep being yourself no matter what others think. Not only does this make you memorable, but it earns the respect of those around you.

2. How well you listen

You might think you're already a great listener. When your friends are talking, you stay silent and allow them to speak before putting in your two cents. However, simply staying silent and truly listening are two completely different things. As it stands, you probably aren't as great of a listener as you'd like to believe.

According to research from Accenture, 96% of people claim to be decent listeners; however, additional research from Scientific American found that people spend about 60% of the time talking about themselves, and this number jumps to 80% when talking via social media. Knowing this, listening well is one of the rare traits that make people remember and respect you.

As much as you'd like to think you're a great listener, there's always room to improve. The next time you're with a friend, partner, family member, or colleague, truly listen more than you talk. While they might not notice it at first, with time they'll slowly find you to be a respectable person.

3. How emotionally intelligent you appear

One of the lesser known, rare traits that make people remember and respect you is emotional intelligence. You might hear about how important healing is on social media, but very rarely do most take the time to do so. It seems like most people haven't done the inner work to mature and grow and, as a result, have low emotional intelligence.

Emotional intelligence is hard to come by nowadays, with many people quick to react and unable to control their emotions. But meeting someone with high emotional intelligence earns great admiration and respect.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Trend in Research and Development, emotional intelligence is the secret to lasting connections. While you might think your emotional intelligence isn't a unique trait, it's one of the greatest things about you that helps you stand out.

4. How much integrity you have

Nowadays, it seems like integrity is in short supply. From competing with one another for the same job to placing blame on others to avoid accountability, integrity is at an all-time low.

Integrity means being honest and having a strong moral code, but that's not always the case with some people. As a matter of fact, throughout the day, you're bound to tell one lie. According to a study published in 2022, lying compromises 7% of total conversations.

While this might not seem like a lot, throughout a year, these lies can pile up and, depending on what they are, make you appear dishonest. Luckily, when you have a high level of integrity, you likely keep your lies to a minimum and stick to your morals, even if the outcome isn't the most favorable.

5. How calm you remain under pressure

You might struggle to keep your cool under pressure. When work piles up, friends annoy you, and you can't seem to catch a break, you may explode and lose your temper. However, your ability to keep a level head is one of the rare traits that make people remember and respect you.

Controlling your emotions is hard, but it isn't impossible. According to licensed psychotherapist Annie Wright, self-regulation, focusing on where best to split your energy, and creating time to self-reflect and unwind is key to this. But truly staying calm under pressure often takes years of experience, healing, and building up patience.

However, if you're able to manage your emotions despite how difficult it may be, then congratulations, you're more unique than those around you. This not only makes you extremely memorable in the long run, but in the end, it also makes those around you respect you just a little bit more.

6. How well you set boundaries

Setting boundaries is essential for maintaining relationships, protecting your well-being, and keeping yourself safe. In fact, setting boundaries is a form of honesty and courage that most people simply don't have.

According to a 2024 YouGov survey, 48% of Americans identify as people-pleasers and, as a result, might struggle to stand up for themselves in fear of coming off as rude. Yet, this mindset isn't necessarily their fault. Like it or not, many people yearn to have a sense of community, causing them to do whatever it takes not to lose it.

Still, if your need for comfort overrides your fear of losing out, you're one of the few people who possess this trait. In turn, this not only makes you memorable, but makes those around you respect you, as your honest nature and inability to be pushed around secretly make you admirable.

7. How positive you remain in hard times

Everyone has someone around them who is constantly negative. It's beyond frustrating, but these people could have gotten everything they ever asked for, and still find a way to complain about something. But in order for people to see you as respectable and memorable, it's important to stay positive through difficult situations.

You might not be able to change other people's moods, but you never allow their negative moods to impact you. For your own mental well-being, you always manage to see the brighter side of things, even if that brighter side is simply ignoring the other person.

While they might not understand you, there's no denying that this mentality earns you respect, admiration, and so much more. According to a study published in Clinical Practice & Epidemiology in Mental Health, positivity decreases depression and helps people develop strengths like seeking direction and meaning.

8. How easily you forgive

It seems people are constantly preaching about how forgiving you need to be. You can't hold the past against someone, and somehow you must find a way to heal and move forward. And while forgiveness is a lot easier said than done, being respected means letting go, despite how difficult it may be.

In some instances, forgiveness might not feel like an option at first. Sometimes, the pain can cut too deep and cause even the kindness of people to fall into a hole of depression. Yet you still manage to pull yourself up and find it in your heart to forgive others — not for the other person, but for yourself.

According to a study published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, forgiveness improves mental health, as it lessens depression and anxiety. So, even if others don't understand it, at the very least, you'll earn their respect as they find it hard to forget you.

9. How confident you act

Confidence is something that oftentimes takes years to build, especially in people who didn't have the best childhood growing up. For some, their younger years might have felt like a rollercoaster ride as they were constantly demeaned and made to feel small. As a result, they might struggle to boost their own self-esteem.

But for you, even if you aren't feeling your best, you remain confident. And even if you didn't have a great experience as a child, you have found it within yourself to heal and move forward. Even when it was hard, you never allowed others to talk over you or make you feel small.

Now, as an adult, you actively choose to use your voice to keep your head held high. While others might feel intimidated by you, there's no denying that confidence is a rare trait that makes people remember and respect you.

10. How discrete you are

There's nothing wrong with it, but most people don't know how to keep things to themselves. Eager to gossip or share more about their lives, they have no problem revealing everything they've experienced or are feeling, sometimes even sharing the details of other people's lives in the process.

But always spilling the tea can affect the way people see you. And, in this case, you may not appear very trustworthy. If someone is revealing their life secrets to you, and you're telling everyone all around town, people will not respect you. It's that simple.

11. Your level of self-discipline

One of the rare traits that make people remember and respect you is how disciplined you are in life. As it stands, most people don't have a lot of discipline. From an unhealthy obsession with ordering out to overspending on shopping sprees, many people don't use their self-restraint, even though they know they should.

Most of these indulgences don't seem like a huge deal, until you realize the consequences, whether it's overdrawing your bank account or letting food go to waste in the fridge. And self-control is actually a skill that must be honed over time.

According to clinical psychologist Michael Wiederman, PhD, "The benefits of exerting willpower accrue with repeated practice. Think of your self-discipline as a muscle, and each time you resist temptation or persist in a task despite a lack of motivation, you strengthen that muscle, leading to less effort and resistance in similar instances in the future. Take pride in each successful effort, further reinforcing the behaviors that created that success."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.