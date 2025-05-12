There are things privileged people thought were normal growing up that are definitely not. From going to therapy multiple times a week to being able to pick up whatever extracurricular activities they wanted to without thinking twice about it, privileged people live in a different world compared to the rest.

In the beginning, they might’ve never noticed just how abnormal their way of living truly was. However, as privileged children grow up and leave the nest, they may slowly begin to discover that their upbringing is far removed from that of the average person. There are several experiences the average rich kid can relate to that sets their life journey apart in ways that give them a leg up, setting them up for a lifetime of success.

11 things privileged people thought were normal growing up that are definitely not

1. Having parents who always showed up and advocated for them

The first thing privileged people thought was normal growing up that is definitely not is having parents who always showed up and advocated for them. Sure, most parent do their best to be there for their kids. Whether that means attending parent-teacher conferences or contributing money toward the book fair, most parents were somewhat there for their children.

However, people who grew up privileged never knew what it felt like not to have their parents actively involved in their school life or advocating for their needs. Considering their parents had more free time on their hands, these kids had the privilege of their parents volunteering during school field trips or even being part of the school board.

Research shows that spending time with kids leads to better mental health. But many kids don't have the luxury of always having their parents advocating for them. Since most parents work, they can't always be on top of their kids' school life or know exactly what their kids' academic needs are, causing normal kids to have to show up and advocate for themselves.

2. Having access to mentors to help them with their schoolwork

People who didn't grow up privileged know how dysfunctional public schools can be. From not having functioning AC to barely having extracurricular programs to outdated textbooks, there are plenty of ways in which normal kids struggle when it comes to their schoolwork.

But one thing privileged people thought was normal growing up which is definitely not is having access to mentors to help them with their schoolwork. When privileged kids struggle with math or French and the teachers at theor school aren't cutting it, parents of privileged kids invest money into mentors and tutors to ensure their kids remain on top of their school work.

No matter the price, privileged kids enjoy the luxury of getting help, while normal kids are left to their own devices. And as time passes, privileged kids use these resources to score high on their SAT scores and eventually, may even go on to attend Ivy League schools.

This is possibly one reason why one in six students admitted into Ivy League schools have parents in the top one percent of the socio-economic ladder. Researchers found that this was because they had higher SAT scores and took harder classes. And even when accounting for SAT scores, researchers found that children from families in the top one percent were 34% more likely to be admitted than the average person, showcasing just how easier privileged kids have it.

3. Living in a stable home environment

Most privileged kids don't think much about their home environment. Sure, they might go through their fair share of ups and downs as a family; however, when wealth is involved, their struggles at home simply aren't the same as everyone else's. This is probably why one of the things privileged people thought was normal growing up that is definitely not is living in a stable home environment.

Living in a stable home environment might seem like a given. However, many normal kids grow up in a dysfunctional home in which one parent is absent or straight up neglectful due to their work schedule. According to a study in 2017, 89% of kids had some sort of disruption in their family structure, and two-thirds of those kids experienced trauma.

4. Having regular access to healthcare and mental health support

As adults, many people dream about having affordable healthcare or enough money where healthcare isn't seen as a strain on their finances. Unfortunately, this is just a dream, as many people either don't have health insurance or rarely go to the doctor because they don't want to be hit with a hundred-dollar bill.

That being said, a thing privileged people thought was normal growing up that is definitely not is access to healthcare and mental health support. Whether their parents needed major surgery or they needed therapy themselves, medical expenses weren't seen as a stressor by privileged families. They never thought about how expensive their $80 therapy session was or how they needed to go more often than they could afford. They certainly didn't think much of it when they got their wisdom teeth pulled out or sprained their arm as a kid. In their reality, getting medical care was just a given.

For the average person, medical care was seen as a last resort. From parents skipping appointments because they couldn't afford to go to kids needing mental care but not being able to afford it, the normal experience is to simply suck it up and hope for the best. So, while the privileged can enjoy a life of comfort and safety, for the rest, tiptoeing around medical issues and brushing them off was absolutely the norm growing up.

5. Being able to walk outside while feeling safe

Being able to walk home from school without feeling as if they were unsafe is something privileged people thought was normal growing up that is definitely not. Safety is a huge cause of concern for many kids. From feeling unsafe in school to being unable to play outside without risking it being another sequel of Taken, many kids don't have the luxury of walking outdoors without feeling unsafe.

On the flip side, many kids who grew up in privilege probably never thought twice about playing outside in their neighborhood or walking to a friend's house to go hang out. In their reality, safety was rarely an issue, as they were typically surrounded by rich friends who also lived in guarded neighborhoods. So, while the rest of the kids are lectured about not opening the door to strangers or not going to their friends' houses, privileged kids are surrounded by top-notch security, giving them more freedom than the average person.

6. Not having to move around frequently

Another thing privileged people thought was normal growing up that is definitely not is not having to move around frequently. If someone were to ask the average normal person how often they moved, they might respond by saying at least a few times. While it might sound strange for privileged people, most kids tend to move several times in their lives, especially if they are part of a lower income family.

Whether it's because their parents found a better opportunity or because their parents finally saved up enough money to buy a house, most kids don't experience living in the same neighborhood for years on end until they finally go off to college. Yet, for a privileged kid, they likely stuck with the same group they've known since elementary school. Since their parents already have great careers and a nice home, there's no real reason for them to move around, unless it's going to their vacation home in the summer.

7. Having family members who had big connections

As kids transition from high school to college, they usually have big dreams of graduating and making it big at a top company. With rose colored glasses, these kids assume that simply having a degree will get them the momentum to get rich. However, without proper connections, that fancy college degree can only get people so far.

Another thing privileged people thought was normal growing up that is definitely not is having family members who have big connections. Most people don't have family members who are CEO's. Yet, people born into wealth don't play by the same rules as other people do. Rather than applying for low-pay internships, these individuals manage to land the best entry-level jobs as their parents or close relatives set them up for a lifetime of success.

Now, is this fair? No. After all, jobs should be based on merit rather than who someone is connected to. But as it stands, the only people making it big right now in a crumbling job market are those who are well-connected.

8. Being able to do whatever extracurricular activities they wanted

Most kids can remember taking up karate or ballet when they were younger. Back when things were less expensive and kids were in beginner classes, parents were able to sign up their kids for at least one extracurricular activity with zero problems. Still, most kids were never able to choose what they wanted to do, as parents had to pick and choose which extracurricular activity fit into their budget.

On the flip side, a thing privileged people thought was normal growing up that is definitely not is being able to do whatever extracurricular activity they wanted. Forget having to choose between ballet and piano lessons, privileged kids were able to do as many extracurricular activities as they wanted.

No matter the cost, these kids were able to explore their passions without once thinking about how expensive these hobbies were. This likely worked out well for them, as a study in 2009 found that kids who did extracurricular activities tend to have higher grades, better attendance, and a more improved attitude towards learning.

So, while most kids either didn't do extracurricular activities, only did one briefly, or could only choose one that their parents could afford, privileged people who grew up not realizing their privilege likely did whatever they wanted to, leading them to be highly successful and skilled.

9. Never worrying about having to figure things out all on their own

Many people have grown through the panic of needing to figure it out all on their own. From family kicking them out at eighteen to working throughout high school to save up for college, it’s normal for kids and young adults to grow up receiving very little support. However, a thing privileged people thought was normal growing up that are definitely not is never having to worry about figuring it out all on their own.

Sure, the average person might have to struggle to get by, but for those who are born into wealth, struggling to make ends meet isn’t something they ever thought they’d have to go through. From college admissions essays to dorm expenses, all of this is covered by their parents.

Now, does this mean that privileged people struggle with fear and never face hardships? No. But compared to the average person, their hardships are much more preferable. After all, stressing about making good grades is a lot easier to manage than stressing about needing to make next month’s rent payment while juggling multiple college classes on top of that. So, while their struggle and feelings are justified, compared to the average person, they’re much easier to handle.

10. Being able to make mistakes without facing drastic consequences

Everyone’s seen the whole ‘rich kid never faces consequences’ trope before. Maybe they drove recklessly or teased someone relentlessly. Or maybe they damaged someone’s property or talked poorly to a teacher. In the movies, the influential parents step in and pay people off as their child gets off scotch free. However, as much as people would love to believe that this is only in the movies and TV shows, the unfortunate truth is that this happens far too often in real life.

Yes, a thing privileged people thought was normal growing up, that is definitely not is being able to make mistakes without facing the consequences of their actions. In an ideal world, how much someone makes shouldn’t determine how much they’re punished. After all, most people were taught that all people were equal under the law.

Yet, it seems as if it’s always been that the rich are immune to mistakes, while the poor and middle-class people are made to tread carefully. Someone crashing a car isn’t the same as a privileged person crashing one. While they’re made to face the consequences of their actions, as it stands, privileged people aren’t, giving them free rein to do whatever it is they please.

11. Being allowed to be a kid without worrying about bills

Finally, the last thing privileged people thought was normal growing up that is definitely not is being able to be a kid without worrying about bills. It’s unfortunate, but many kids can recall hearing their parents stress about money. From stressing about whether they’ll be able to afford the water bill to missing the light bill, it was normal for kids to also stress about their parents' finances.

However, those born in privilege typically don’t know what it feels like. Unless their parents go bankrupt, they enjoy the luxury of spending however much they please without once thinking about whether their parents can meet their mortgage payment. And while they might not think much of it as a kid, as they grow older, privileged people slowly realize that at least for the rest of the people, worrying about money is pretty much always on their mind.

