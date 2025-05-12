11 Things 98% Of People Learn Way Too Late In Life

You've heard all adages like "Hindsight is 20/20" and "You never know what you had until it's gone." The hard truth us that the things 98% of learn way too late in life are some of the most important lessons of all.

The regret you feel when you look back and wish you had done things differently can wreak havoc with your life alone the way. Eventually, you learn valuable lessons through trial and error, but what if you didn't have to take quite so long to learn skills and concepts that can elevate your mindset and help you to succeed? Learn life's greatest lessons and applying them early on helps you live a more fulfilled life. While you still have time, take a moment to pay attention to what you really should know if you want to have the best existence possible.

1. Age ain't nothin' but a number

One thing most people learn way too late in life and only through lived experience is that youth is subjective. When I was a kid and people told me they were in their twenties, I would be amazed that they were still living, as old as they were. And those in their thirties and forties, my current age, seemed practically prehistoric.

You are only as young as you feel. It's never too late to be what you might have been. Of course, life is limited, and we all have the invisible clock ticking away in the back of our minds. But as you grow and learn, you will find new benefits and things to explore at every age. What you thought was old will seem young, and you will take more calculated risks as you live out loud.

2. Time is your most precious commodity

You can get back many things in life, but time, unfortunately, is not one of them. Once it is gone, it's lost forever. We waste time on things that will never matter in the big scheme of things.

When we are young, we feel as if we have all the time in the world to get it right, but life is short. Use your time here on Earth sparingly and don't trade it carelessly or be reckless with it. Invest your time in the things that build you up, such as personal or professional growth, family ties, giving back, or chasing your purpose. Avoid people, places, and things that drain the life out of you and waste your precious time.

3. Your body is your temple

No matter where in the world you move to, or how nice your house might be, you only have one true home that you will reside in from the day you were born until the day you are no longer alive. It's up to you to keep your body in working order and make sure it serves you for as long as possible.

Give it everything it needs: nutritious foods, hydration, regular exercise, rest, and healing. And remember that your body needs more than what keeps it alive. Your body wants you to listen to it, and it will let you know when something just doesn't sit right. Self-love, positive self-talk, and an abundant mindset are valuable tools in your body's maintenance.

4. Be yourself

No matter what you do in life, people are going to talk about you, so why force yourself into some mold that society, your family, or your friends have pushed you into? The best person you can be is yourself, because everyone else is taken. When you can commit to fully, authentically being you, you will find that you're actually quite good at it.

People who are authentic and true to who they are deep inside face less social pressure because they know who they are and believe they are enough. As you mature, you will find yourself happier when you are being yourself and surrounding yourself with people who love you just the way you are.

5. You don't fail, you only win or you learn

We can't win them all, but we can learn from every life experience, negative or positive. Failing forward is to understand that failing is part of life, used to grow and develop you. There is always a lesson to be learned, even in the greatest losses. If you survived it, you already failed forward.

What you see as a failure might actually be a stepping stone to something better than you've ever imagined. People who have the mindset that they either win in all circumstances or learn a priceless lesson build resilience, so don't be afraid to take risks and be adaptable.

6. It's not what you know, but who you know

People make the world go round. You can have all of the achievements in the world, but if no one ever wants to be around you, what does it really mean? A great resume is amazing, but that referral from someone who respects you professionally and personally goes much further.

When life gets hard, no one cares about your title or how much money you make. Loss and illness can come along and disrupt your life, and all you will want is someone who cares about you to talk to. In moments of happiness and joy, you will look to the people you love most to celebrate with you. Treat people like they matter, because they do.

7. Learn about money early

Money isn't everything. However, it is a tool and resource that can help you realize your goals and passions in life. Most of us only learn about money when there is none or when we have taken excruciating financial losses. That's why it is critical to learn how to build, grow, and retain wealth early in life.

Learning how to create and manage a budget and invest sounds like a boring topic when you are young, with more days in front of you than behind you. But people who have taken their bumps and bruises when it comes to wealth will tell you that financial literacy equals freedom.

8. Self-love can only be received by you from you

We are conditioned as we grow up to believe in the fairy tale of love. We think that all we need is our one true love to be satisfied with life, and we make that our primary mission. We chase and hold onto people that we should have let pass us by.

Most people believe that if they find that perfect person, they will be complete and feel good about themselves, but we have that all wrong. Before you can even consider giving love to another person, you have to love yourself just as passionately as you plan to love them. Respect, value, and cherish yourself the way you would a partner. Show yourself kindness and consideration, and give yourself grace when you make a mistake. Contrary to popular belief, you are the real love of your life.

9. You can always reinvent yourself

Some of us stay in the same profession, relationship, or place for pretty much forever, thinking that we have come way too far to change our minds. But you have absolute autonomy over yourself and are the driver in the seat of your life.

What you decide to do from one moment to the next as it pertains to your future is up to you. You can change directions and head down a different path at any time, You don't need permission. No one but you has to live with you for the rest of your life.

So, do what makes you happy. Find your purpose and live it to the fullest. We only get one shot at this. Make sure you are making the most of the opportunity.

10. Happiness comes from within

Imagine our disappointment when we discover that all the money, people, and things in the world do not make us happy. It turns out that happiness is a state of mind that you choose for yourself, regardless of circumstances. Many people don't know this, so they search high and low, looking for someone who can finally give them the bliss they deserve.

Looking for happiness in others or as a result of what you have instead of who you are is going to leave you defeated every time. You don't need the approval of others to feel happy about your situation. When you stop seeking external validation and turn within to validate yourself, you will find that happiness flows a lot more freely.

11. You're not as important as you think you are

Sometimes people get hyper-paranoid out of a fear of being judged. They automatically perceive everything as a slight or other people's actions as connected to them in some way. A subliminal post goes up and get worried, unsure of exactly what it means, but knowing for certain it is about them.

The fact of the matter is that most people aren't thinking about you. You don't live rent-free in their heads, but you might pop up once in a while for a visit. Believing that others are watching and judging can cause us to act in ways we otherwise wouldn't and stop us from being our authentic selves.

The people you are worried about have their own insecurities to manage, so do the thing, wear the dress, take the trip, ask the uncomfortable question. When we know better, we do better, and now we know.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.