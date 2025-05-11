4 Small Habits That Quietly Put You Ahead Of 98% Of People In Life, According To Experts

Earthquakes can occur from a slight change in how one tectonic plate grips another. A centuries-old plate shifts, and the power at the heart of the cataclysm is unleashed. It sounds like epic superpower god-type stuff, but we all have the same potential within us.

It’s not just talent or luck that sets people apart — it’s the daily habits that compound over time, quietly pushing people ahead of everyone else. One approach, according to research, to build new habits focuses on breaking down the process into manageable timeframes.

Here are the small habits that quietly put you ahead of people in life, according to experts:

1. Building mental resiliency

When you have the power to redirect yourself from the detrimental habits and limiting stories inside your head to seeing situations for what they are — with the power to see any situation as a situation that serves you — you remain calm, you stay focused, and the small stuff stops bothering you.

— Amy Bracht, Life Coach/Consultant

2. Committing to lifelong learning

Among our myriad habits, one can propel you to greater heights: The commitment to consistent and intentional learning. Cultivate a thirst for knowledge beyond mere curiosity — make it a daily practice to acquire new insights, skills, and perspectives.

In a world constantly evolving, those who embrace lifelong learning find themselves equipped with the tools to navigate change, adapt to challenges, and stay ahead of the curve. It's not about acquiring facts. It is about fostering a mindset of growth and curiosity.



You will build a reservoir of knowledge to set you apart by dedicating time each day to expand your understanding through reading, exploring new subjects, or engaging in meaningful conversations. This habit becomes your secret weapon, empowering you to make informed decisions, solve complex problems, and approach life with a heightened awareness.



In essence, the seemingly small act of continuous learning becomes a powerhouse habit to position you on a trajectory of personal and professional growth that exceeds the norm. So, commit to the journey of lifelong learning. It's the key to unlocking a power and capability most people only dream of attaining.

— Erika Jordan, Love Coach/ NLP Practitioner

3. Cultivating quiet self-confidence

Projecting self-confidence is a winning strategy at work and in life. Quiet self-confidence (as opposed to bragging and constantly blowing your own horn) fascinates people and makes them want to be more like you. It gives them the sense that you face life's challenges head-on and may even know more than they do.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., Therapist and Author

4. Making eye contact

Look into a person's eyes and smile right before you talk to them, as both facial expressions show interest and respect. One reason is that the combination of eye contact and a smile is an open door of approval, and both are contagious in the most positive way.

A more scientific explanation is: your brain will activate Mirror Neurons. When the person looks at you and returns your smile, it consequently makes you more powerful than most people.

— Dr. Ava Cadell, EdD, Ph.D., Counselor/Therapist

When we find a few moments to focus on a slight adjustment to our habits, these adjustments change us, and change resonates. You can reduce limiting beliefs and learn more about yourself and your relationships, intimate and acquainted.

Then, the grip of self-doubt lets go, and an earthquake of resilience is released inside you. Giving yourself a few moments in the day to redirect any unproductive habit into learning new skills and knowledge allows a center of potential to evolve in yourself and release your Earth-moving superpower.