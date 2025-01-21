Psychology Says People With The Most Entertaining Personality Type Share 11 Rare Traits

In every group of people out there, you’ll find that one person who’s always a party animal. They’re not only the life of the party, though — they’re the most well-liked and popular people you’ll probably ever meet.

If you have this personality type, you’re probably one of the most appreciated people in your circle of friends. But what does that mean? Well, it means you have an ESFP personality.

Here are the traits of people with the most entertaining ESFP personality type:

1. They are generous

ESFPs are known for being generous with their time, and for being willing to go the extra mile for their friends. ESFPs are the ultimate best friend. They are the ones who encourage their friends to live their best lives, applaud them when they do well and are there for them.

At times, this can even be a bad trait, since ESFPs tend to place everyone else’s needs before them, often to the point that they may burn themselves out.

2. They are optimistic

Many people wrongly see the ESFP personality type as the permanently naïve one. This is just not true! Though they may have been burned in the past, they still see the best in people.

The thing about ESFPs is that they tend to be overly optimistic around people, often to the point that they may end up giving the wrong people chances. This is because they hope everyone is as good a soul as they are.

3. They are altruistic

Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

ESFPs see people and memories as more precious than money. It’s all about people and having a good time with ESFPs.

That’s why they tend to see their connections with people to be the best investments they can make on both a personal and professional level.

4. They seek attention

If you want to upset an ESFP, it’s very simple. All you have to do is ignore them. ESFPs live to soak up attention and make people feel great as a way of saying thank you. A study from UCLA showed it’s just in their nature.

5. They have style

Few other personality types have as much of a flair for fashion as ESFPs do. From a very luxurious-looking home to a perfectly put-together outfit, you can bet that ESFPs enjoy being the ones people compliment when they decide to flaunt their fashionability.

6. They are sociable

GaudiLab via Shutterstock

At any given moment, ESFPs know where all the coolest parties are. ESFPs are the people who you go to when you need to know where the party is. This is because they really, truly love to go out and will often plan a large portion of their lives around it.

7. They are immature

ESFPs have a very playful, almost childlike nature to them. This can make them very fun to be around but also can make them extremely immature.

Learning to enjoy responsibility is something most ESFPs have to buckle down to do. Otherwise, they may end up flitting from job to job, unable to hold down anything for more than a few months.

8. They are excessive

Glitz and fun times are what ESFPs love most, and that can be great. But the problem with having a party lifestyle is that it costs a lot of money.

This means that ESFPs will often spend a great deal of money without actually having the cash to do so in the first place. If they could, a typical ESFP would live in a music video.

9. They are unconventional

Dean Drobot via Shutterstock

Most ESFPs are as unconventional as they come and also tend to click with people who are equally as unique as they are. As such, many ESFPs are artists by birth.

ESFPs hate structure, routine, and “the Man,” so expect to hear a lot of status quo questioning from these guys.

10. They are perceptive

ESFPs have incredible interpersonal skills. They are perceptive enough to notice problems underneath the surface but are graceful enough to handle just about anything with serious amounts of tact.

Because of that, they make any group outing fun and also can act as a mediator when friends argue.

11. They are outspoken

Being bold and outspoken is just the name of the game with ESFPs. In a crowd full of people being told to “go with the flow,” the ESFP will be the first one to tell the leader to shut their squawk box.

Why? Well, ESFPs don’t like being told what to do and they also tend to be the boldest Myers-Briggs type in the crowd.

ESFPs will not have an issue trying to find a person who will be interested in them. Their magnetic personality is what makes people love them, and their social connections often mean that there will be an endless amount of parties to attend while single.

The only problem ESFPs might have is that it will be hard to find someone who takes them seriously and who would be able to convince them to settle down. But most of the issues they have is finding the right match.

Otherwise, commitment just won't be their thing. It may take a while to find a like-minded party animal to be with. Thankfully, ESFPs have plenty of options, and no matter what happens, they will likely always have a nice group of friends who have their back.

In the workplace, ESFPs prefer jobs that require hands-on experience, while allowing them to connect with people around them. Once they find a profession they are passionate about, they truly enjoy working to create an atmosphere that helps clients or coworkers feel excited and accomplished.

Because they thrive in workplaces where there is plenty of social interaction and variety, they should stay far away from professions that require solitary work or tedious tasks in a cubicle. In addition, they don't plan for the long-term very well, instead preferring a career where results are seen quickly, as suggested by Frontiers in Psychology.

ESFPs do best in environments where they have freedom, can address the needs of others, and add an overall element of happiness to the people they serve.

ESFPs should choose careers in art, music, design, sales, social work, counseling, or coaching. Specifically, ESFPs would thrive in careers like: teacher, sales representative, therapist, musician, tour guide, life coach, or even fashion designer.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.