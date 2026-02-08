It seems like no matter how much time has passed, things are only getting more hectic and chaotic. Time isn't a resource that many can spare, so it can be pretty confusing when a colleague, partner, acquaintance, or even family member goes out of their way to waste a person's time. Most of us are working late, juggling household chores and raising a family, and maintaining a relationship, so there's no time to spare on minutiae.

Unfortunately, there will always be someone who disregards your boundaries and makes it a point to dig into your precious time. Whether it's saying things are complicated or putting something on their to-do list, people who waste your time almost always say these pointless phrases when they talk to you. And once you can detect the language, you can avoid absurd conversations with them altogether.

People who waste your time almost always say these 11 pointless phrases when they talk to you

1. 'It's on my to-do list'

It isn't easy to keep track of everything. With everyone having such an intense work week or daily life experiences, it's normal to neglect things or leave things until later. However, procrastinating or leaving someone hanging isn't just forgetful, it's downright disrespectful. Unfortunately, being disrespected increases aggression more than being disliked, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.

When people say this phrase, they're clearly wasting someone's time, so it's no wonder that people who hear it get so annoyed. If someone doesn't plan on doing it or will only do it until the last possible second, it's better to be upfront than to make false promises they don't plan on keeping.

2. 'Just checking in'

When someone is working, the last thing they want is someone hovering over them. They might be doing their best to be considerate, but when it comes from a boss or co-worker, this "just checking in" actually comes off as "I'm making sure you're doing your work."

On the surface, it might not feel too bad. After all, everyone has a deadline they must meet. Yet, there's no denying that feeling watched can create a ton of anxiety. So, uttering this phrase isn't just a waste of time, it can also cause tension in the workplace.

3. 'I'll think about it'

Whether it's saying "I'll think about it" or "let me consider everything," people who waste your time almost always say these pointless phrases when they talk to you. They may not even realize they're coming off in a negative way, but they're just creating more uncertainty and doubt.

They'll say this phrase to ease tension, and while it may work for a while, they might not want to delay things forever. As psychologist Adam Omary explained, "At a much higher level, your brain, the prediction machine, is fundamentally in pursuit of minimizing entropy. What does a prediction machine want more than anything else? To be right. What does it need to be right? Certainty."

4. 'It's complicated'

Life isn't smooth sailing, that's just a known fact. As much as people do their best to prepare, things don't go as planned most of the time. But while this may be true in some instances, in others, people use this as a way to deflect. It's probably not as complicated as they're saying, they're just intending to waste time.

They don't want to be upfront in how they feel, so they dodge discussions of vulnerability by summarizing it down to this phrase. To avoid discomfort, they'd rather take the easy way out than be clear about what they're going through.

5. 'Let's see where it goes'

Relationships are incredibly complex and there's no one-size-fits-all. However, people who waste your time tell you they want to see where it goes. At the beginning, it may seem like they need more time to figure out what it is they want. But as time passes with no real progression, people start to realize how pointless these words truly are.

They aren't actually trying to figure out what they want; rather, they're going with the flow and making decisions based on feeling. But heartbreak is no joke because, as psychologist Amy Vigliotti said, "A breakup can take a toll on mental health, leading to increased stress, anxiety, and even depression."

6. 'I don't want to bother you'

In a world that's stressful, people must have empathy for one another and for themselves. Especially when it comes to stress and mental health, it's so important to ensure you aren't pushing others to the edge. However, people who utter this phrase don't always have your best intentions at heart.

It might sound like they care, but they should realize that not speaking up and reassuring someone is much worse than staying silent. So, this phrase is a waste of time, because if both parties are adults and respect one another, honesty and directness are the only way forward.

7. 'I'm just here for the vibes'

Most people want to spend time with their loved ones — it doesn't matter how introverted a person is or how tired they are. While it may feel dreadful at first, being able to hang out with someone who brings you happiness has a tendency to snap us out of bad moods. But when someone says "I'm just here for the vibes," which is something people who waste your time almost always say when they talk to you, it's clear they don't care about quality time.

It's not only confusing, but disrespectful. People want to know that they're loved and important, which is why reassurance is crucial. As licensed marriage and family therapist John Amodeo revealed, "Human beings are not isolated entities. Our sense of self develops through our interactions with people. We need positive mirroring to feel good about ourselves and life. Seeking reassurance is a healthy expression of our need for positive contact, validation, and mirroring."

8. 'Let's catch up later'

Everyone's been in a position before where they run into someone they haven't seen in a while. Smiling awkwardly, they exchange pleasantries as the other person raves about how much they miss the other. While it might seem genuine at first, will they actually text you back? Probably not.

Oftentimes, this phrase is a throwaway that people say when they want to be nice, but not upfront. So, rather than saying "It was great seeing you" and leaving it at that, they pretend to be interested in getting together again, even though they couldn't care less.

9. 'I'll let you know'

Whether it's "I'll let you know" or "I'll keep you posted," people who waste your time almost always say these pointless phrases when they talk to you. Of course, people don't always have the answers to someone's questions right away, and it's better to communicate and get back to someone than lead them astray. But this phrase can sometimes be used to stall the inevitable.

People who don't want to give you a straight answer will be vague. And engaging in these tactics instead of being upfront will only create more tension. It's better to be honest than lie, especially in romantic relationships.

As clinical psychologist Lisa Firestone explained, "Our ability to be open and truthful with a partner is a sign of trust and security in the relationship. Feeling comfortable enough to disclose something vulnerable or meaningful about ourselves is indicative of the relationship's strength, arguably even more significant than an inadvertent or little white lie here and there."

10. 'Sorry, I didn't get a chance'

This excuse might not seem too bad at first. As annoying as forgetting may be, everyone is human and bound to make mistakes. But as time continues and they refuse to change their behavior, it's not that they forget or didn't get the chance — they're just wasting your time.

They refuse to be upfront with you, so they come up with a lie disguised as an excuse. People who do this typically don't value the relationship enough to put someone else's needs first. Because not only does it waste time, it also gives someone false hope that they may change.

11. 'Let's just live in the moment'

Living in the moment is great, but if someone is investing hours and emotional effort into a relationship or friendship, it's crucial to take this bond seriously. Whether that means planning more, organizing, or being more direct with what you want, people can't always go with the flow and stay in the here and now; rather, they want to plan for the future, whether it's one minute or one decade from now.

Having a plan is always better than winging it and wasting someone's time. As a study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham explained, a lack of planning can create exhaustion and a poor work-life balance. And for the average person, those are just a few things they aren't willing to sacrifice so someone can ask them something absurd.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.