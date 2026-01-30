People who are conscious thinkers and observers tend to move through conversations a bit differently than the average person. They're the type of people who listen longer and will take a beat before responding because they genuinely want to be present for the people they engage with. When they speak, their words aren't really meant to impress others or dominate the conversation. Instead, they come from a place of wanting clarity.

Research has shown that, for the most part, people enjoy deeper, more meaningful conversations because they help forge connections. Conscious thinkers and observers know and prioritize this with the people they meet in their everyday lives. They're tuned into the little details, so conversations with them feel different. They're careful with their words because they know that context matters so much more than trying to be the loudest, most opinionated person in the room. They put so much thought into forming sentences and sharing what's on their minds. The last thing they're looking for is validation. They just want people to understand where they're coming from and, hopefully, engage in passionate discussions about the things they care about.

Conscious thinkers & observers usually say these 11 things when talking to average minds

1. 'I'm not trying to be right'

Most conversations with average minds can quickly turn into some kind of competition. They care more about winning than about actually getting to the truth. Conscious thinkers are actually curious people. They care more about getting the facts right than about winning and coming out on top.

"When communicators express their concerns with benevolent honesty, they give their targets the opportunity to make changes and improve themselves," insisted psychologist David Ludden.

They're way more interested in exploring the ideas being talked about. It doesn't mean they don't have strong opinions. They're just able to separate their ego when in conversation. They're not trying to dominate at all. This mindset makes them people whom you can really trust to inform you about things in an unbiased way.

2. 'Let's slow down and think this through'

Most people rush to the answer or react immediately. On the opposite side of the spectrum, conscious thinkers choose to hit the pause button before anyone starts jumping to conclusions that actually don't make any sense. Slowing down has nothing to do with indecisiveness. In fact, it's just about making sure they don't miss any important details that need to be addressed.

"Slowing down lets you listen deeply, making space for thoughtful responses rather than defensive reactions," explained psychotherapist Carolyn Sharp. "Pausing helps regulate emotions, leads to calmer interactions, and prevents stress from escalating conflicts."

Rushing often clouds a person's judgment. It can also leave people feeling unheard or dismissed. By suggesting a pause in a conversation, conscious thinkers are showing that everyone's perspective matters, and rushing through will only cause people to avoid sharing their thoughts in the future.

3. 'Things are rarely that simple'

Most average minds want quick answers or the easy explanation, but that's rarely how things work in life. Conscious thinkers can see the gray areas that most people might ignore. They would much rather look beneath the surface-level responses and get to the meat of why something is the way that it is.

"Our lives are not always dependent on quick evaluations and easy answers (like 'get out of here'). We can take the time to kick back and be introspective, evaluate different scenarios, and respond to a complex world," explained psychologist Kristen Carter.

Problems rarely come with this easy fix, and these individuals accept that for what it is. They're never dismissive or cynical. And that's one of the reasons why they're quite smart in the first place. It's also what makes their conversations as engaging as they are.

4. 'Let's be honest for a second'

Conscious thinkers are not the type of people who dance around the truth in order to avoid conflict. They're not looking for confrontation either. They want conversations to be clear. Rather than trying to sugarcoat their opinions or justify things, they want to get to the root of any situation.

They're attempting to strip back all of the extras and see things for what they really are. They're simply trying to encourage people to stop trying to put on this unnecessary performance and instead lean into reflecting more. Instead of running from accountability, they're trying to get people to stop skirting their actions or feelings.

5. 'You can be hurt and still be wrong'

When conscious thinkers and observers say that you can be hurt and still be wrong, they are usually trying to give others a reality check while still showing empathy for their feelings. Most people confuse being corrected with a personal slight. Conscious thinkers are quite good at being able to separate their feelings from facts. Being hurt is valid, and they have no problem acknowledging it.

But at the same time, it doesn't automatically validate someone's perspective just because that's the reaction they have. Everyone's feelings are their own to sort through. But it also doesn't mean something isn't accurate. There's definitely space to feel how you're feeling while also understanding that being wrong in the first place doesn't mean anything against you.

6. 'That's not how it usually works in real life'

Most people with average minds like to believe in hypotheticals rather than see things for the bigger picture. Conscious thinkers are the opposite. Instead, they know that most outcomes rarely match the expectations that we may have for them.

Life rarely follows the path that we imagine, and while these individuals are not trying to shut down imagination, they also want people to be realistic. Results for things depend on more than just ideas and hope. Accomplishing anything takes time, effort, and sometimes mistakes. But it's all part of the journey, which makes the end result that much better.

7. 'This keeps happening for a reason'

Life has a way of repeating patterns for us sometimes when we aren't getting the message the first time. It can be both uncomfortable and incredibly frustrating, but it's usually happening for a reason. Conscious thinkers want average minds to understand that recurring situations are never random.

Instead, it means you should be paying a lot more attention and figuring out what you need to learn along the way. Once you start looking for the reason, those patterns start to make sense. It can help you break the cycle or respond differently. Awareness is usually the first step toward change.

8. 'That assumption is doing a lot of work'

Conscious thinkers are never trying to be confrontational. Instead, they're simply pointing out that assuming something might be why the conversation cannot reach a final conclusion. Assumptions, left unchecked, can do serious damage because they're never rooted in facts. It's simply based on your own feelings.

By clearing up assumptions, it can make room for a clearer, more concise Interaction rather than just going around in aimless circles. It's a better approach when you're trying to solve problems and get through any misunderstandings that might be happening.

9. 'Silence doesn't always mean agreement'

Just because no one is speaking up doesn't mean they're in agreement or even accept what's being said. In fact, conscious thinkers take someone being quiet to mean they are thinking. Reading silence as agreement can be quite tricky. Instead, these individuals usually pay closer attention to body language and the context of a situation rather than assuming everything is fine.

"Silence often triggers anxiety and overthinking but can offer opportunities for growth," pointed out licensed psychologist Michele Leno. "Quiet moments allow for reflection, deeper connection, and reduced overstimulation."

Silence can also hide a lot of different emotions as well. Someone might feel unsure or even frustrated, but is just choosing not to speak up. It's the invisible parts of a conversation that people should be paying more attention to in their own minds, rather than taking everything at face value.

10. 'Ask better questions and the answers change'

Conscious thinkers won't ask shallow questions because they know it'll produce shallow answers. By changing the question and making it more thoughtful, they know that it'll open the discussion to something with way more substance. When speaking to average-minded people, they are urging them to think deeper about the questions they're asking.

"If you mainly ask questions, you risk coming off like an interrogator. Balance asking with telling, asking probing questions with making disclosures," encouraged personal coach Marty Nemko.

When you're getting frustrated by the simple answers, it's best to slow down and really examine what you're looking to learn. It's easier to demand the answers you're looking for when you're confident in the question you're posing. Conscious thinkers are looking beyond the first explanation they're given, which is why they tend to be highly intelligent.

11. 'I think we're avoiding the real issue'

When the discussions start circling around the problem rather than actually addressing the issue, conscious thinkers quickly try to get everyone back on track. They're attempting to point out to the average mind that something important is being pushed to the side rather than brought under the microscope. People avoid real issues for all kinds of reasons.

From a fear of conflict to a fear of being wrong, they would much rather brush the truth they're avoiding under the rug. But that doesn't really solve anything. In fact, it usually just makes things worse than confronting something head-on and dealing with the fallout as it comes.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.