I am an introvert through and through. I am good at masking extroverted behaviors when I’m out and about, but I am always seeking alone time to recharge. Like most introverts, I’ve perfected subtly sly excuses to get out of situations that make me uncomfortable.

Introverts who push themselves in social situations struggle. They may crash, needing extended time to recharge their social battery. For a lot of introverts, it can be hard to advocate for themselves. They’re often afraid to share how interactions make them feel and choose to persevere through. Since they are anxious about sharing their feelings in situations that make them uncomfortable, they have mastered the art of using sly excuses to get out of uncomfortable situations.

These are 11 subtly sly excuses introverts use to get out of uncomfortable situations

1. 'Sorry, I'm busy'

Constantinis from Getty Images Pro via Canva

This is a classic excuse introverts will use to get out of situations that make them uncomfortable.

When they are looking to get out of an uncomfortable situation or avoid one entirely, they will say they are too busy to participate. Sure, they might actually be busy, but it’s also a great way to get out of a conversation or event they are not interested in dealing with. More often than not, the person making them uncomfortable will respect that they are busy and move on.

Advertisement

2. 'I wish I could, but I have something to do for work'

Rido via Canva

Careers are important and respected by the majority of people. When an introvert uses their job as an excuse, it’s an easy way to get out of a situation.

If you use work as an excuse to get out of events, or genuinely are too tied up at your job to do things, you’re not alone. This is a classic and subtle way to remove yourself from something that makes you uncomfortable. Everyone knows careers can be taxing and often expect too much out of their employees; it is easily believable.

Advertisement

3. 'I'm not feeling well'

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo) via Canva

If we’ve learned anything from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that you should stay home if you’re not feeling well. I know if someone tells me they are under the weather, I certainly don’t want to hang out with them.

People worldwide fear diseases, so it’s no surprise that when someone says they’re not feeling well, the person they had plans with will respect their decision to cancel. It’s a subtle excuse introverts can use to remove themselves from uncomfortable situations.

Advertisement

4. 'Ugh, something came up'

Stockfoo from Getty Images via Canva

Life happens, and plans have to change. If you’re an introvert trying to get out of an uncomfortable situation, it’s an easy excuse to use.

I know I am guilty of this one. I might be in a difficult conversation or avoiding an event, and will say something came up. Most will respect that excuse and not press further for more information.

Advertisement

5. 'I just found out I have to help a friend with something'

Allan Mas from Pexels via Canva

Solid friendships are important for our mental health. Since they’re highly valued, using a friend as an excuse can help get any introvert out of an uncomfortable situation.

I know that if someone said their close friend needed help, I would respect them ditching any plan or conversation we were having to help them out. If you’re an introvert, it’s easy to say a friend needs you and you need to step away from an uncomfortable situation.

Advertisement

6. 'I have to stay because I'm expecting [x]'

Yuri_Arcurs from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Sometimes the best excuse is the real reason why you don’t want to enter an uncomfortable situation. Coming up with an excuse for why you have to stay home can eliminate some guilt for introverts.

If I tell someone I can’t hang out, I will feel guilty doing just about anything else. However, when I say something like, “I have to stay home to receive a package,” it doesn’t feel like a harmful excuse. It’s a subtle way to remove themselves from something uncomfortable.

Advertisement

7. 'I have to be up early tomorrow'

Jelena Danilovic from Getty Images via Canva

Studies show that good sleep is key to our overall health. This makes prioritizing sleep a great excuse for introverts to use.

Most people aren’t thrilled to wake up early. When an introvert says they have an early engagement the next day, it's an understandable excuse.

Advertisement

8. 'It was great catching up with you!'

ckstockphoto via Canva

I know that I struggle with ending conversations that are starting to feel too taxing on my introverted mind. It can be tricky to step away kindly, but there is a subtle way introverts can do this.

Simply saying, “It was great catching up with you!” is a kind way to end a conversation without any hard feelings. The person will know they're done talking, but they won’t be offended when it ends on a friendly note.

Advertisement

9. 'I have to get home to my pup'

Monoliza21 from Getty Images via Canva

Having a furry (or scaled or feathered) friend at home requires a lot of changes to your social life. They rely on their caretaker entirely, and introverts can use them as a sly excuse to get out of an uncomfortable situation.

While animals need us, we need them, too. Several studies have confirmed that pets improve our mental health. If you tell someone your dog needs a walk or your cat needs to be fed, it can be the perfect excuse to exit a situation they’re uncomfortable in.

Advertisement

10. 'I promised my significant other I'd be home early'

nortonrsx from Getty Images via Canva

Romantic relationships take priority over casual social situations in most cases.

Introverts will use the excuse that they have plans with their partner as a sly way to remove themselves from an uncomfortable situation. Having another person who depends on them for something makes for a perfect excuse.

Advertisement

11. 'I have to check in on my mom/dad/etc'

studioroman via Canva

Whether it’s an elderly neighbor or a parent, using the excuse that an introvert has to check in on someone else is a sly and subtle way to get out of something.

Checking on someone sounds serious. In any uncomfortable situation, the other people involved will absolutely understand if the introvert has to step away from the situation to deal with someone else.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.