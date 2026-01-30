There are certain skills older generations were taught from a young age. Whether it was learning to be financially smart, earning respect of the people around them, or facing the consequences of their actions, these individuals understood lessons and rules by a certain age. Unfortunately, for millennials and Gen Zers, the same can't be said, because most people under the age of 38 learned specific lessons way too late in life

Younger generations have been accused of never learning "essential" life skills. For instance, many don't know the struggle of having to flip through hundreds of pages in the phonebook, nor do they understand how to read a physical map. Though they've gone through most of their lives not needing these skills, and likely consider them to be quite old-school, they would probably have an easier time if they did.

Most people under the age of 38 learned these 15 lessons way too late in life

1. Navigating with a paper map

Soloviova Liudmyla | Shutterstock

Many younger generations have been teased for having zero navigation skills. As professor Bradford Parkinson put it, "Like all good things, GPS is something on which we can become too dependent. There are downsides; every advance has that.The fact is that people don't know how to read maps anymore."

Understandably, learning to read maps can come in handy. If you're stuck in the middle of nowhere, most people should have a basic understanding of how to read a physical map. But the reality is that this skill isn't that useful. Realistically, people who drive or travel already have GPS in their car or use an app on their phone.

So, while reading a map can be helpful in some circumstances, younger people shouldn't stress too much if they don't always know their way around. Likely, they will always be able to get there with a little bit of help, whether it's from GPS or simply asking for directions.

Advertisement

2. Sewing

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

The art of sewing has long been forgotten and, on the surface, this might seem like a bad thing. Shouldn't people know how to sew in order to save money? Well, while sewing is an important skill, it isn't always necessary. Sometimes, people just don't have the time to take out a machine to sew a shirt or pants. Instead, they see a tailor, go to a thrift store, or ask someone they know who is good at sewing to help them out.

While this costs money, saving time is crucial. In fact, an ADP Research Institute survey found that people aged 18-24 put in 8.5 hours of extra work outside of their normal work hours. If they don't have the energy to sew, as sometimes the cost of material and time spent isn't worth it, there are always YouTube tutorials available.

Advertisement

3. Being a team player

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Most people under the age of 38 likely learned the lesson of being a team player way too late in life. Maybe they grew up without siblings and didn't quite grasp the concept or importance of team work. Unfortunately, millennials and Gen Zers, especially, have long been criticized for not being team players.

Many people may say that these generations don't know how to get their hands dirty. And reports agree, with one survey from ResumeBuilder.com saying that 49% of managers and business leaders find it difficult to work with Gen Zers most of the time.

But with low pay and unpaid overtime, it's getting increasingly more difficult for the younger generations to find a work-life balance. In fact, "68% of Gen Z workers said they would accept a job they didn't like in exchange for a higher salary," according to data from a dxdc study.

Despite popular belief, Gen Z doesn't care about working an "unwanted" or "undesirable" job; what they truly want is a job that allows them to be financially stable. If setting boundaries and expressing those needs makes Gen Z "difficult to work with," they may as well be labeled "difficult."

Advertisement

4. Shopping in stores

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Because of modern technology, most people don't do their shopping in person anymore. They rely on online shopping or delivery apps to get their clothing or food. On the surface, this might seem like a bad idea, as you shouldn't rely too much on technology, but it's really just the time we're all living in.

Many agree that technology like this is a bit out of control, but people are too busy to always do their shopping in a store. Whether it's because of work, kids, or daily responsibilities, allowing themselves to have one less thing to worry about can make all the difference at times.

Advertisement

5. Cooking from scratch

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

The biggest criticism people under a certain age face is that they don't know how to cook. Understandably, basic cooking is a life skill most people should master. However, knowing how to make bread or pie from scratch just isn't at the top of their priority list. For those under the age of 38, they just don't see cooking fancy meals as a big deal.

Because many non-parents between the ages of 18-49 agree (44%) that they won't have kids, if they are only cooking for themselves, it's not really necessary to know more than the basics. Making food from scratch is something a person with lots of time and energy can learn quickly, but for the average person, it's just not in the cards.

Advertisement

6. Minding their own business

fizkes | Shutterstock

Younger generations like millennials and Gen Zers don't quite understand how to fake being polite, nor do they know how to keep their opinions silent. They're argumentative, all because they haven't learned that minding their own business is good for everyone, not just themselves. The younger generations are "too opinionated" to some. As Pew Research Center also pointed out, "Members of Gen Z are more racially and ethnically diverse than any previous generation, and they are on track to be the most well-educated generation yet."

Is it any wonder why they can't "mind their own business"? They're completely different from the previous generations, which means they feel more encouraged to express their ideologies.

Advertisement

7. Picking up books from the library

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Whether it's reading for pleasure or to pass the time, younger people don't feel the need to visit libraries much anymore because they have access to everything online. Unfortunately, though libraries have incredible benefits, most people under the age of 38 learned these lessons way too late in life.

Older generations could argue that this is a bad thing, and that society should encourage less technology and invest more in seeking out information ourselves. However, there are books and countless resources available on our phones or computers.

Younger generations can still read, watch tutorials, or seek out expert opinions to answer questions. If someone wants to save time and look up answers on the internet, is it really that bothersome? Truthfully, saving time might encourage them to keep learning.

Advertisement

8. Using a rotary phone

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Younger generations get a lot of flack for not knowing how to use old-school telephones. You know, the ones that plugged into the wall and required a seemingly long period of time to dial a number? Older generations believe millennials and Gen Zers are out of touch with reality and wouldn't survive a day with this technology.

But a skill like this is useless to learn. Thanks to our rapidly advancing technology, rotary phones stopped being used in the 1980s and were replaced by push-button phones. So, while these types of phones were normal for Gen Xers and older generations, millennials and Gen Zers won't ever need to use them in this lifetime. If the youth needs to call emergency services, chances are they can borrow someone's phone.

Advertisement

9. Using a watch

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Most people under the age of 38 learned how to use a watch way too late in life. Likely reliant on their phones or digital clocks to tell the time, even some schools have removed analog clocks because young people can't tell time. So, while a lot of older individuals say to always keep a watch on, it just doesn't really make sense to younger people.

Back before technology developments, when there weren't smartphones or digital clocks, people had to depend on a watch to get by and keep track of the time. But for older generations who are up in arms about millennials and Gen Zers not wearing watches, they're obsolete at this point.

Advertisement

10. Socializing

Elina Fairytale | Pexels

Socializing is important, no matter what age someone is. A study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine pointed out that social connectedness is important for overall health. But going outside every day just to connect isn't always necessary. For example, when a family member or friend lives hundreds of miles away, a quick FaceTime or text message will suffice.

Life requires balance, and using modern technology and in-person meetings together shouldn't be something to feel negative towards. As long as younger generations remember to take a step outside and socialize more, using technology to connect with loved ones isn't such a big deal.

Advertisement

11. Forgiving family

Mental Health America (MHA) | Pexels

Time and time again, younger generations have been accused of being heartless, that they don't value family, or are too fast to cut off family. However, older generations need to understand why this is.

One study from Couple and Family Psychology showed that adult children are likely to cut off their parents because of emotional mistreatment, conflicting expectations, and personality differences. So, we shouldn't underestimate how damaging toxic or unhealthy relationships can be. Another long-term study found that toxic relationships can lead to fatal heart problems.

So, as hard as it may be, sometimes cutting off toxic family members might be the best decision for a person. And that goes for people of all ages.

Advertisement

12. Repairing used items

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Understanding how to repair your kitchen sink or car are useful life skills to have. Unfortunately, most people under the age of 38 were never taught how to do this. They often rely on hired help, like handymen or plumbers, to take care of broken items in their home. But this can become expensive.

Older generations were used to fixing and repairing items themselves, as it saved a ton of money and were basic skills everyone knew. But just because these young individuals weren't taught practical skills doesn't mean they can't learn. After all, not knowing how to fix a car isn't such a big deal if you can watch a tutorial video and practice.

Advertisement

13. Putting family first

Gordonkoff | Shutterstock

Even if they aren't estranged from their family, younger generations might not spend enough time communicating with them. Unfortunately, most people under the age of 38 learned these lessons way too late in life, not prioritizing their family, spending time hanging out with their parents or grandparents, and leaving family gatherings the first chance they get.

However, older generations need to understand something: nobody owes anyone their time. People choose to spend their time in whichever way they want and, likely, invest it in people who are closest to them. If a Gen Z or millennial family member isn't spending time with their loved ones, it might be because they never attempted to truly connect on a deeper level.

Advertisement

14. Picking themselves up by the bootstraps

Halfpoint | Shutterstock

We have all heard the saying, "Sometimes you need to pick yourself up by the bootstraps." But this mentality is a lost skill that younger people never had a chance to learn. Still, it's not a bad thing. A 2020 study explained that a sense of belonging and community are both necessary for mental health and overall well-being.

However, a mentality like this isolates people and makes it harder for them to go to others in times of need. Yes, pick yourself up when you fall, but don't be afraid to ask for help if you're struggling to do it on your own.

Advertisement

15. Toughing it out

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Many older people claim that younger generations are "too soft" or not resilient. They claim these young people never learned how to get their hands dirty and toughen things out. However, that's not the entire truth.

According to a Bankrate survey, 38% of Gen Z adults and millennials believe they're having a harder time building financial wealth than their parents. With the cost of school, groceries, and housing at astronomical highs, it's no wonder younger people are having a hard time toughening it out. How can they when they're being pushed to the brink of financial despair?

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.