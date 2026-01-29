Life has a way of throwing curveballs when you least expect them. Being grounded about those curveballs simply means you can navigate life's ups and downs without losing yourself in the process. The thing is, you might already be more grounded than you realize. These six abilities are actually pretty rare, and if they come naturally to you, you're honestly handling stress better than the average person.

Advertisement

If you can do these 6 things easily, you're more grounded than the average person:

1. You can look at your worries without letting them take over

Right now, you’re likely worrying. Difficult life events can trigger us into this woeful misuse of our thoughts. Be real about how much you’re worrying, and see if you can step outside of this rush of thinking for a moment, as an observer.

Don’t fall for the societal lie that worrying is somehow needed. It never is. We can either use our clever little noggins to plan our wise next moves, or we can succumb to the tantalizing itch of ruminating over things that are out of our control. Don’t scratch that itch. Instead, do this:

Advertisement

2. You figure out what you can actually do about problems

At the very least, writing down ideas for solutions to the pickle you find yourself in is cathartic. It gets your thoughts out of your head and onto paper. Once here, you can make the executive decision on what potential ideas need action. Now, that feeling of being lost at sea is quickly replaced by a good sense that you’re back in control.

Writing things down helps your brain organize all those jumbled thoughts into something you can actually work with, research has revealed. Getting your worries on paper cuts your stress by about 25%.

3. You give yourself and others a break when things get hard

Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com / Pexels

Advertisement

No matter what someone did that people disagree with, there is an element in it that is forgivable. Is there something you’re berating yourself for? Can you find a way to forgive yourself?

There is always a way of seeing things from a compassionate place. Is there someone else who is seemingly the source of your woes? Can you find a way to understand them and thus find compassion? This can take courage.

A four-year study following over 1,100 students found something pretty interesting about bouncing back from hard times: People who went through stress while being kind to themselves came out way more resilient than those who just powered through.

Advertisement

4. You bounce back instead of playing the victim

Although seeing the situation from a compassionate perspective is essential, this troubling experience doesn’t mean it should soften your resolve. You’re not a poor little leaf in the wind. You can decide to be strong. You can see this as a horrible, scary thing that makes you feel like a victim, or you can choose to grow through this situation.

It’s all in perspective. Feeling bad about why this has to happen to you? Snap out of it and find some self-respect. This is how it is, and it’s down to you now to be courageous, exercise your alive and creative spirit, and find a way through.

5. You skip the self-destructive stuff

Polina Zimmerman / Pexels

Advertisement

When you’re overwhelmed, now is the worst time to treat yourself poorly, even if you feel pleasure from the instant gratification of whatever dastardly habit you’ve chosen to reignite. Sure, you can treat yourself with some ice cream and a bubble bath, but your biggest priority now is getting out into nature, avoiding junk, and getting plenty of rest.

Those quick fixes, like drinking too much or avoiding everything, might feel like relief in the moment, but they actually keep stress going instead of fixing anything. People who lean on these patterns end up way more likely to struggle with anxiety and depression than folks who find healthier ways to cope, researchers have concluded.

Advertisement

6. You bring mindfulness into your everyday life

There is wisdom in a still mind. And wisdom over panic is exactly what you need right now. Whether you access such gifts through a walk in the woods or by sitting in the lotus position, this is how to connect with this wiser, more rational, and creative part of you. With mindfulness, you must have faith that all your answers lie here — in the snug embrace of your soul’s voice.

According to Harvard University research, mindfulness actually works for real problems like anxiety, depression, and trauma. Even just a few minutes of daily practice can sometimes ease your stress as much as taking medication would.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

Advertisement