Some people are averse to their fellow human beings. It may sound strange, especially for those who are incredibly social, but a lot of individuals tend to distance themselves from others. And while around 12% of Americans report having no close friends, these same people find incredible comfort and connection in animals. It says a lot about who they are, because people who hate most humans but love animals usually have certain high-value personality traits.

As individuals become increasingly isolated from one another, it has resulted in a loneliness epidemic, but they may just find more fulfillment from bonding with animals, whether it's their own pet, a family member's, or a passing one on the street. There's just something about animals that's much more appealing than spending time with other humans.

People who hate most humans but love animals usually have these 11 high-value personality traits

1. They're deeply empathetic

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It may feel like those who are strictly animal lovers are cruel to people. Known to be cold to their peers, it isn't a surprise that these individuals have gotten a bad reputation. However, while their love for humans may be lacking, they're actually quite empathetic.

According to a study published in PLOS One, people have become less kind since the pandemic. People are more argumentative, less diligent, and less likely to strike up a conversation. So, it's increasingly harder for those who feel so deeply to enjoy the presence of humans.

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2. They have a low tolerance for fake behavior

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Nowadays, everyone feels a bit fake. From plastering insincere smiles and exaggerated lifestyles on social media to disrespecting each other, it's been exhausting to be around other human beings. But people who love animals are tired of the pettiness.

There's a lack of honesty that's become rampant, which is why animal lovers often prefer to show their affection to their pets rather than to other humans. In a world that's unbearably fake, finding honesty, even if it's through an animal, is a breath of fresh air.

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3. They're emotionally intelligent

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People who hate most humans but love animals usually have the high-value personality trait of emotional intelligence. Though the world can be unkind, they find that it's easy to be in control of how they feel, and can regulate those emotions. And while they may not be able to let their guard down with other humans, they can do it with their pets.

While humans are complex and can be deceitful, people who hate humans but love animals can use their emotional intelligence to relate to and understand animals, especially the ones closest to them. Human beings are social creatures that need connection to thrive, which is an incredible benefit individuals can get from forming connections with others, even if they're tiny dogs or cats.

According to the World Health Organization, "Social connection can protect health across the lifespan. It can reduce inflammation, lower the risk of serious health problems, foster mental health, and prevent early death. It can also strengthen the social fabric, contributing to making communities healthier, safer, and more prosperous."

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4. They're simple-minded

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Every single person is complex. Whether it's their past or the way their mind works, nobody in life is completely ordinary. However, some people do their best to be as open as possible with how they feel. Because they're simple-minded, they prefer to keep their lives as uncomplicated as possible.

Hating drama or theatrics, these people avoid other human beings at all costs. On the flip side, they need to get their socialization somewhere. But rather than risk listening to their only friend or family member ramble about the same old drama, they prefer to spend more time with their favorite pet.

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5. They're protective

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Far too many people ignore others in need. Whether it's turning a blind eye to what's happening around them or refusing to educate themselves outside of their own perspective, humans as a whole lack care. Humans might have gotten more cruel and unkind as the years have passed, but animals remain consistent.

For people who love animals but dislike humans, they turn their attention to those most in need. From stray dogs to injured cats, they feel fiercely protective of those who can't protect themselves. And as philosopher and researcher Frank Martela explained, those who give support are increasingly more likely to have better health than those who don't.

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6. They're patient

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The average person isn't all that patient. Whether it's waiting in line for their name to be called or reading a book, most people lose their composure easily. But not for people who hate most humans but love animals. Sure, they may experience frustration, but for the most part, these individuals are resilient.

Rather than extend that grace to other humans, they chose to only give it to those most deserving. Since animals rely on instinct, they're more than willing to gradually train their pet, give their pet grace, and encourage them every step of the way.

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7. They think independently

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While people would like to think they're highly unique in their own way, many individuals are more similar than they may believe. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality, people from different countries aren't that different, and people from the same country aren't as similar as many would expect.

Whether it's questioning norms or finding solutions outside of the box, people who hate most humans but love animals usually have these high-value personality traits. Due to their openness, they tend to clash with others, which is why they prefer animals instead. Unlike humans, animals are less complex and more loving, which is probably why so many people adore them in the first place.

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8. They're extremely loyal

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Nowadays, it's hard to find completely loyal people. While friends and family may claim to be trustworthy, it's all too common to feel betrayed or belittled by them. Whether it's a friend talking behind your back or a parent revealing secrets discussed in private, trust doesn't come easily.

But unlike humans, our pets give love unconditionally. Knowing exactly where you stand with them, it's easy to feel comforted whenever they sit next to you or want to play. Craving genuine loyalty and affection, people may not get it from other humans, but they'll almost always get it from a furry friend.

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9. They seek authentic connections

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Finding genuine connections can be pretty difficult with other people. While many claim that making friends, finding partners, or connecting with family isn't hard if you put yourself out there, that's a bit disingenuous. People crave authentic connections with others, and while pets can't talk, their expression and inability to hide their emotions are a breath of fresh air for those who hate most humans.

As psychologist Jessica Koehler explained, "Human beings are inherently social creatures. From the moment we are born, we are thrust into a world where relationships and connections with others play a central role in our development, well-being, and overall happiness. The need to belong, to feel part of a group, and to form meaningful connections is a fundamental aspect of the human experience."

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10. They're nurturing

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People who hate most humans but love animals usually have high-value personality traits such as a nurturing disposition or caring nature. While some people are quick to take advantage of others' kindness, people who love animals always have enough to give. It's difficult to be soft with humans out of fear of being taken advantage of, but animals are different.

When an animal trusts you, they feel safe being around you. Humans feel it's easier to show their true selves with pets and animals who won't mistake their kindness for weakness. And when push comes to shove, they feel like they're more themselves when they're in the presence of other animals.

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11. They're introverted

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Introverts can't stand most human beings, as they tend to drain them emotionally and mentally. However, animals aren't humans, which is why it's easier for introverts to let their guard down around them. Because even introverts need socialization.

As psychologist Dr. Richard Schwartz pointed out, "Humans are social beasts by nature, and we do better when we connect with others, even for brief periods." So, even if introverts hate socializing and connecting with humans, doing it in some capacity is still crucial, especially with easygoing creatures like pets.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.